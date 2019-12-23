Tribune Publishing: Upside Limited, Even With Alden Global At The Gates

TPCO could be taken out at premium to today's prices. But taking into account downside risk of a reverse merger, this is not a solid opportunity.

In the print media boneyard, is there opportunity for upside? Value traps like A.H. Belo (AHC) may scare you off of newspaper plays. But in the case of Tribune Publishing (TPCO), Alden Global's involvement is a strong catalyst. But whether they are a positive or negative catalyst remains to be seen.

Alden's reputation as the bête noire of journalism should be music to TPCO investor's ears. With the hedge fund's ability to slash costs and generate margins materially higher than chains like Gannett (GCI), their expertise could be the key to maximize what little value is left in this declining business.

Investors agree, with shares up nearly 40% since Alden's purchase of Merrick Ventures' stake in TPCO. Yet, in the case of Tribune Publishing, Alden's "Gordon Gekko lays off Woodward and Bernstein" shtick may not pay off for investors entering TPCO at today's prices.

TPCO sells at a higher valuation relative to its peers. A potential takeover bid would likely not offer a substantial premium to today's trading price. In addition, Alden may choose to merge its privately-held newspaper interests into publicly-held Tribune. Such a scenario would be sub-optimal for TPCO's current shareholder base.

Let's dive in, and see why chasing TPCO stock now may not be such a hot opportunity.

Background

The print media piece of the late Tribune media empire, TPCO holds a collection of well-known daily newspapers:

The Chicago Tribune

New York Daily News

The Baltimore Sun

The Sun-Sentinel (Fort Lauderdale, FL)

The Virginian-Pilot (Norfolk, VA)

The Hartford Courant (Hartford, CT)

The Capital (Annapolis, MD)

The Orlando Sentinel

The Morning Call (Allentown, PA)

The Daily Press (Newport News, VA)

Tribune Publishing also owns websites like the The Daily Meal, as well as a majority stake in BestReviews.

This rich collection of declining yet cash-generating assets attracted the attention of Michael Ferro. Ferro's Merrick Ventures acquired a large position in 2016. Ferro had previously owned The Chicago Tribune's cross-town rival (Chicago Sun-Times). Ferro, who made in fortune in tech, saw himself as the bridge to morph Tribune Publishing into a digital news powerhouse.

Giving the company the unfortunate name of Tronc (short for Tribune Online Content), he was on his merry way. Tronc made some online media deals (Daily Meal, BestReviews), then acquired the New York Daily News from owner Mort Zuckerman in 2017.

At the time, TPCO also owned the Los Angeles Times, giving it a major newspaper in America's top three media markets. This was part and parcel to Tronc's "story"—that the company would become a local media dynamo in major U.S. markets.

However, Ferro's reign was short-lived. Thanks to #metoo, he made a quick exit. With Ferro and his vision out the door, Tronc reverted back to the Tribune Publishing name, and was now in play to be taken over/dismantled.

Tribune Publishing has another large shareholder, biotech billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong. Angelino Soon-Shiong was interested in becoming The Los Angeles Times' civically-minded local owner. In 2018, he achieved that goal, acquiring both the Times and the San Diego Union-Tribune from TPCO for $500m, plus $90m in assumed pension liabilities.

Interestingly, Soon-Shiong didn't acquire the papers via a stock swap. He continues to hold about a quarter of TPCO's outstanding shares. His continued ownership is a spoiler for Alden, or anyone, interested in making a run for the company.

After the sale of its biggest "trophy" asset, now it was time to find a buyer for the rest. Gannett (GCI), which previously made a bid in 2016, bid again in 2018. Other suitors included newspaper chain McClatchy (NYSEMKT:MNI), as well as investment firm Donerail. But none of this "heard on the street" scuttlebutt amounted to an actual deal.

For the next year, shares languished. TPCO fell from above $12.50/share to as low as $7/share.

But thanks to the entrance of Alden Global, TPCO stock has rebounded:

So what's Alden Global's play? With their ownership of MNG Enterprises, Alden has many ways to skin this cat.

Alden Global: Bête Noire of Journalists, King of the Newsroom Vultures

On November 19, 2019, hedge fund Alden Global Capital became TPCO's largest shareholder. Buying out Ferro/Merrick Ventures' stake for $13/share, Alden acquired 25.2% of the company. With additional purchases, Alden owns about 32% of the company's outstanding shares. TPCO will add two Alden-picked directors to the company's board.

Shares rallied on this news. Since November 19, the TPCO stock price has jumped from $9.63/share to $13.37/share. But is more upside in the cards, thanks to Alden's influence?

Alden Global's track record as a newspaper vulture is unmatched. Through their majority stake in MNG Enterprises (dba Digital First Media), they have managed to mine gold out of rust. Milking the company for cash flow, Alden is able to profit from this disrupted industry.

According to Nieman Labs' Ken Doctor, Alden's Digital First Media had a reported 17% operating margin in 2017. Thanks to their agressive cost-cutting measures, Alden was able to build a newspaper chain with margins well above those of Gannett, McClatchy, and Tribune.

Michael Ferro may of thought his tech background could help Tribune evolve into a digital media-focused entity. But that thinking is 20 years too late. The easy money can be made via buying at the right price, maximize cash flow, and achieve a respective IRR while the ship sinks.

Alden is buying into TPCO like an activist would, acquiring a position and influencing power. But don't expect Alden to put TPCO in play for a third-party to acquire at a premium. This could happen, but potential buyers really aren't out there. Gannett is busy with their recent merger. McClatchy is too broke to make a bid. The only third-party buyers would be other financial buyers like Alden.

Either Alden makes an offer to buy the whole company, or they decide to merge their privately held MNG into publicly-traded TPCO.

An Alden buyout could result in quick gains for TPCO shareholders. But a reverse merger could make shares dead money in the coming years.

Potential Outcome #1: Alden Takes TPCO Private

As Ken Doctor mentioned in the above-linked article, MNG/Digital First was open to any newspaper deal valued at 4x EBITDA or less. At that price, their "milk-it-till-it's-dry" playbook works like a charm.

But at TPCO's current valuation, this could be a challenge. If you exclude lease and pension liabilities, TPCO currently trades an EV/EBITDA ratio of around 4.5. Including these additional liabilities in enterprise value, TPCO's EBITDA multiple is about 5.9.

Acquiring TPCO at a premium (say $15-$18/share) would push up the EV/EBITDA multiple (net of lease/pension liabilities) to between 5-6.1x. Including these liabilities, the acquistion multiple could be 6.5x-7.6x.

Yet, the opportunity for margin improvements could make a deal pay off for Alden. Let's say Alden's guts Tribune's newsrooms, raising EBITDA margins to 15%. Assuming Tribune meets 2020 revenue estimates of $947 million, that means ~$142m in EBITDA.

But what about exit opportunities? Flagship Chicago Tribune comes to mind. But selling this asset spreads Tribune's corporate overhead over a smaller pool. The Daily News? If News Corp (NWS) (owner of the New York Post) or the Dolan family (owners of the Long Island-based Newsday) wanted it, Tribune wouldn't have gotten it in 2017. I doubt others are interested in owning the money-losing paper.

What else could be sold to a local buyer? How about the smaller papers, like the Sun-Sentinel and Baltimore Sun? Milking these assets for cash flow is probably the better call.

But how much more cash flow could Alden squeeze out of Tribune? They could have challenges extracting further cost cuts out of TPCO. The Daily News already has aggressively trimmed its news staff. Tribune previously spent millions on restructuring charges in 2018.

But as a reporter quoted in this article said, "If you look at what is happening with Alden Global Capital, it’s a version of what was happening at Tronc, but … they were really smart about it". He is referring to MNG's newsroom cuts in contrast with that of Tribune/Tronc.

Alden (via MNG) could buy Tribune, perform its magic, and generate a decent return. But another potential option may be more beneficial for Alden Global: a reverse merger of MNG into TPCO.

Potential Outcome #2: Alden Merges MNG into TPCO

Back in November, the New York Post speculated Alden's end game was to merge debt-laden MNG Enterprises into TPCO.

Exit strategy is a challenge with Alden's MNG investment. Who wants to buy these melting ice cubes? Especially if Alden's agressive cost cutting has realized most of the upside?

However, with the current gambit, Alden has a shot to take MNG public at a multiple on par with Tribune's. Add in the potential upside from cutting costs at the Tribune properties, and this combination could be a winner—for Alden.

TPCO shareholders? Not so much. While Tribune has plenty of fat left on the bone, MNG has already maximized its cash flow. A combined TPCO/MNG could have higher margins, but the potential benefits are not as massive as the ones the new Gannett/New Media combo could see in the coming years.

This is due to New Media essentially acquiring the larger Gannett in a leveraged buyout. The combined Gannett/New Media entity has about $500m in adjusted EBITDA. But in the next three years, restructuring could improve EBITDA by more than $300 million, or 60%.

In the case of TPCO, there is cost-cutting upside. But since MNG shareholders would own the biggest piece of the pie, upside would be diluted for TPCO existing shareholder base.

The other issue with a MNG/TPCO merger is its potential impact on Tribune Publishing's stock price. As seen with Gatehouse Media's acquisition of Gannett, the company's stock price took a big dive before and after the deal. Uncertainty over the highly leveraged transaction weighs over "new" Gannett (formerly New Media Investment Group).

Standstill Agreements and Strange Bedfellows

Expect the next six months to be quiet with regards to TPCO M&A. In exchange for the two board seats, Alden agreed to a standstill agreement. They cannot acquire more shares until the second half of 2020.

Interestingly, Tribune Publishing's second-largest shareholder (Soon-Shiong) is also subject to a standstill agreement. Soon-Shiong agreed to vote in line with management on change-of-control transactions. Soon-Shiong and his affiliates also agreed not to engage in activism at TPCO. Soon-Shiong's standstill also expires June 30, 2020.

The combination of Alden and Soon-Shiong as the two biggest shareholders makes for strange bedfellows. MNG owns the Orange County Register, an adjacent rival to both of Soon-Shiong's LA and San Diego properties.

This likely means a MNG/TPCO tie-up would entail buying out Soon-Shiong's position. How much will he sell for?

Will Alden pay $15-$18/share to get rid of Soon-Shiong and pave way for a merger? As the TPCO stock price goes higher, Alden is paying a pretty price to gain control.

Tribune Stock Fairly Valued Compared To Peers

The remaining public newspaper chains trade at varying EBITDA multiples:

A.H. Belo (AHC): EV/EBITDA of 8.5

Gannett (GCI): EV/EBITDA of ~5.0 (based on pro forma calculations)

Lee Enterprises (LEE): EV/EBITDA of 4.5

McClatchy (MNI): EV/EBITDA of 11.4

Let's disregard the McClatchy valuation. Due to high debt and pension liabilities, the stock's market value makes up a minuscule amount of the total capitalization.

A.H. Belo's value is also skewed. The company has a high amount of cash relative to its market cap, and recently sold its real estate holdings for cash and a promissary note.

But, the "new" Gannett (a merger of Gannett with GateHouse media parent New Media Investment Group), currently trades at a lower EBITDA multiple. Add in the projected cost savings, and the new GCI is materially cheaper than TPCO.

Based on the Gannett valuation, I believe that TPCO, tops, is worth 5x EBITDA. With this in mind, let's break down valuation, and see what is the maximum price a buyer would be willing to pay for Tribune Publishing.

Valuation

For purposes of this valuation, let's assume TPCO holds onto its flagship Chicago paper. A distant relative of the paper's former owner tried to buy Ferro's stake in 2018, but couldn't get the financing. Perhaps he could raise the funds to buy just the Tribune. But the paper clearly doesn't have the buyer demand of the Los Angeles Times.

Tribune provides segment information in its SEC filings. But the company commingles the digital operations of its legacy papers with that of its digital acquisitions (Daily Meal, BestReviews). For purposes of simplicity, let's assume Daily Meal is a de minimis asset (Tribune never disclosed the acquistion price), and simply back out the most valuable non-legacy digital asset (BestReviews).

For BestReviews, we can easily determine its profitability. Because TPCO only owns 60%, there is an adjustment for non-controlling interest on the income statement.

For the past nine-months, the adjustment for non-controlling interest was ~$3m. Annualized, this is $4 million. From this we can assume BestReviews generates about $6.67m/year. BestReviews LLC is a pass-through entity, so this may be their pre-tax income. We could try to back out depreciation to determine EBITDA, but again let's keep it simple.

TPCO paid $66m for its 60% stake, implying an enterprise value of $110m. We'll assume TPCO could sell out at the same price, backing out our estimated EBITDA ($6.7m) from Tribune's TTM EBITDA number ($97.6m).

That leaves us with ~$91m for the rest of TPCO. Giving it a 5x multiple (ignoring the lease and pension liabilities), and we get $455m for the main operating business.

According to the latest 10-Q, TPCO has only $6.9m in long-term debt. TPCO also has $56.5m in cash on the books.

Here is a back-of-the-napkin breakdown of Tribune's asset value:

Operating Business: $455m

BestReviews stake: $66m

Cash (net of debt): $49.6m

This all adds up to $570.6m, or ~$15.84/share. And this is before taking into account the cost cutting potential. I believe an acquirer could bid this price for the company (20% premium to today's prices), and still make a decent return. But this may be the upper limits of a bid for TPCO. A shrewd buyer may prefer to pay 4x EBITDA for the newspaper assets. That would reduce the underlying value of TPCO to around $13.31/share, very close to the current trading price.

In this quick analysis, I didn't adjust enterprise value for lease or pension liabilities. But in the case of TPCO's $17.4m in pension obligations, an hidden asset from the Daily News acquisition may mitigate the liability.

The Daily News's printing plant is located here, near Liberty State Park in Jersey City, NJ. The land underneath the plant is currently leased from the New Jersey Economic Development Authority.

But, The Daily News held an option to acquire the 18 acre property for $6.9 million. As part of TPCO's acquisition of Daily News, once the option is exercised, TPCO will own 49.9% of the property, with the paper's former owner (Zuckerman) holding the 50.1% remaining. The option purchase price is far below the land's value to a developer.

This asset is not much of a game changer for TPCO stock. But it should be taken into account when assessing the company's long-term pension liabilities.

TPCO Is In Play, But The "Activist Catalyst" Is Not a Strong Opportunity

With Alden at the gates, TPCO is in play. However, Tribune Publishing shareholders may not reap the benefit of this activist's involvement.

Alden could acquire Tribune Publishing outright, adding it to their privately-held MNG empire. Or (more likely), Alden could merge MNG into Tribune, giving them a means to exit from their illiquid MNG holding.

Either way, I do not believe investors in TPCO today can expect big upside relative to the risks. Alden is unlikely to pay a big premium from today's prices for the company, even when considering upside from cost-cutting. It is not in their M.O. to pay more than 4-5x EBITDA for newspapers.

That makes the reverse merger idea more realistic. But if Alden gets a reverse merger deal executed, the larger MNG would take most of the gains from gutting Tribune's newsrooms, diluting upside for TPCO's current shareholder base.

So what's the call? Don't chase this company-in-play. Shares already trade as if its a merger arbitrage situation (stock holding steady above $13/share). The risk of Alden reverse-merging MNG into TPCO outweighs upside potential from a sale of the company.

