BBN: The Merits To Buying Taxable Municipal Bonds Right Now

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN) as an investment option at its current market price. While I have been advocating buying muni bond CEFs for some time, primarily due to their tax advantages, I have started to see also see value in taxable muni funds as well. While lacking the obvious tax advantage, funds like BBN appear attractive for a number of reasons. One, yields remain relatively high, and can be attractive for investors who may be in lower tax brackets that do not benefit quite as much from the tax savings as higher income filers. Two, foreign demand for these is rising swiftly. These buyers do not need to U.S. tax advantages, and see taxable munis as a way to diversify and obtain above-average yields. Domestic investors could buy-in to similar funds to benefit from rising share prices if foreign demand remains high. Three, BBN trades at a discount to NAV, which is compelling given that many muni CEFs are trading at premiums, and the equity market as a whole is sitting near all-time highs. While the recent distribution cut concerns me, I feel the discounted share price makes up for that negative development.

Background

First, a little background on BBN. The fund is managed by BlackRock (BLK), and its objective is to "seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation", primarily through to exposure of taxable municipal bonds. Currently, BBN trades at $24.11/share and yields 5.56% annually, paying monthly distributions. This is my first review of BBN, and has come about as I continue to search for value beyond the major U.S. indices, including sector specific funds and fixed-income. I have been advocating buying municipal debt for all of 2019, and that recommendation remains unchanged heading in to 2020. While the tax savings offered buy muni funds is primary reason I have recommended them, I have begun to view taxable munis funds quite favorably. As this sector has grown in importance recently with a surge of new issuance, I believe investors could benefit from adding funds like BBN to their portfolio, and I will explain why in detail below.

The Bad - Recent Income Cut

To begin, I do want to highlight one of the negative developments of the fund in the short-term, simply because it is something investors will notice right off the bat when they begin their research. Specifically, this is in reference to the recent distribution cut, which took place in July this year. While the cut was not overly substantial, it did represent a 6% income drop, as shown below:

Source: BlackRock

Clearly, this is not a move investors welcome, and such cuts, even if minor, can have a dramatic impact on the share price. While BBN seemed to shrug off the income cut initially, it is likely a factor in understanding why the fund has dropped from well over $25/share to its current level.

My point in bringing this up is I know that many investors may be cautious on buying in to a fund with an income cut that was so recent. However, I believe investors can overlook this negative in favor of the fund for a few reasons. One, BBN has been able to sustain its new distribution rate for the past six months, which is a good sign. Two, the sharp drop in share price in the short-term offers a relatively good value point, and could indicate the pain from this last cut may be over. Three, the income drop is likely to do the refinancing sales in the market, due to lower interest rates, and represents more of a macro-level adjustment, rather than problems within BBN's individual portfolio. And I will discuss this point, the increase in bond refinancing sales, next, to explain why I don't think that development will hurt BBN from here.

Income Cut Due To Refunding At Lower Interest Rates

To start, I want to point out that yields have been declining across the muni bond space, as well as in other sectors of fixed-income, to reflect the lower interest rate environment. As investors are likely aware, the Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the third time this year in their October 30th meeting. As a result, bond issuers have jumped at the chance to retire debt and replace it with new issuance at the lower, prevailing rates. This is playing out in areas such as corporate bonds, preferred shares, and in muni bonds. In fact, overall issuance of taxable muni bond issuance saw a sharp uptick following the July interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve, with roughly half the issuance falling in the "refunding" category, as shown below:

Source: Bloomberg

My point here is that taxable bonds are seeing a surge in issuance largely due to refunding, or taking advantage of the lower interest rates. While this certainly will hurt forward yields, I wanted to highlight this important point because it illustrates that yields should have declined across the sector, as it did with BBN. In essence, this is a macro-development, and helps support the rationale that BBN saw a 6% income drop primarily due to what is going on in the market, and not necessarily because of weakness within the fund itself.

A second point relates to the actual issuance. While investors could be cautious on buying in now due to the increasing levels of supply, I am not as concerned. For one, demand has been fairly high, and has so far been able to absorb new issuance, particular from foreign buyers (more on that in the following paragraph). Furthermore, the actual net supply is not rising by as much as it seems, as the refunding of old debt with new issuance retires the old bonds. Therefore, the net impact on supply has not been markedly impacted. Finally, as we see from the November figures, issuance has started to level off a bit. My takeaway there is that issuers have rushed to refinance existing debt, so the forward impact on supply should be somewhat muted. With interest rates unlikely to move even lower in the short-term, there is not likely to be much added incentive to refinance again going forward. While I try to avoid "calling the bottom", I feel there is limited downside risk to buying in to taxable muni bonds at this time.

Despite Lower Yields, Foreign Demand Is High

As I mentioned above, one of the reasons for the increasing issuance of taxable muni bonds is the lower interest rate environment. While true, that only tells us half the story, as municipalities could have used the same environment to issue bonds with tax advantages. They have been choosing to issue taxable bonds as part of their refunding process primarily because demand for this type of investment is actually quite high right now. While U.S. based investors may consider tax-free muni bonds to offer the better effective yield, non-U.S. based investors may have an entirely different outlook. Currently, with multiple foreign governments offering bonds with negative yields, foreign buyers are being drawn to U.S. investments to capture the higher yields. With taxable muni bond issuance rising, foreign buyers have been increasing their demand to meet this rising supply. In fact, the total number of outstanding muni bonds held by non-U.S. buyers has been rising for years, and current sits at a level not seen in a generation, as shown below:

Source: Bloomberg

My takeaway here is this is roundly positive for the sector, and it should continue to be a tailwind going in to 2020. Therefore, domestic investors, even if they want tax-free munis, could find some value in the taxable sector as well. While the tax savings won't be a benefit, U.S. investors would be likely to see underlying gains if foreign demand stays high, driving up prices.

And I believe foreign demand will indeed stay high, primarily because low rates are prevalent around the world. In fact, multiple countries are seeing their government bonds yield negative rates, which provides quite a bit of incentive for residents in those impacted countries to search for yield elsewhere. To get an idea of how prevalent the negative yield trend is, consider the chart below, which lists out bond yields across a number of developed countries:

Source: Charles Schwab

While this chart is highlighting the relative attractiveness of U.S. government bonds over their European, Canadian, and Japanese counterparts, the same logic can be used to understand the attractiveness of taxable munis to foreign buyers.

Discounted Market Price To NAV Offers Value

My final point rests with BBN specifically, regarding the fund's current valuation. With equity markets near all-time highs, and many fixed-income CEFs trading at premium prices, finding value in this market is an increasingly difficult challenge. Fortunately, BBN is a product that does offer some value, as the fund actually trades at a discounted price to its underlying value. Based on current prices, the discount is present, but small, as shown below:

Current Market Price Current NAV Current Premium to NAV $24.11/share $24.39/share (1.15)%

Of course, simply buying in to a fund at a discount does not guarantee success. There could be very good reasons a fund has a discounted price (such as a recent distribution cut), and that discount could persist for years, or grow larger. However, as I mentioned earlier, I think the pain from the distribution cut earlier this year is behind us, and I believe the current discount offers a compelling entry point. I see continued demand for the holdings that reside within BBN's portfolio, and see plenty of merit in picking up this fund now, because I do not believe this healthy discount will last for long.

Bottom-line

Taxable muni bonds are not normally on my radar, as I prefer the tax-free alternatives. However, I currently see plenty of merit in buying-in to the sector now, and using BBN as a way to do so. Demand for these products is currently high, and this is largely driven by foreign interest. This is a trend I expect to remain in place as long as government bonds around the world are yielding low, or even negative, amounts. Furthermore, BBN's yield remains very competitive, even with a small distribution cut earlier this year. Even when tax-savings are considering on alternative muni options, BBN's yield could be more beneficial, depending on an investor's individual tax situation. Finally, BBN offers investors some value by sporting a discounted market price to the underlying NAV. With a discounted price, I see limited downside, considering the robust demand for the holdings within the portfolio. Therefore, I am bullish on BBN, and would suggest investors give this fund some consideration.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.