Enbridge Is The Latest Addition To My Dividend Portfolio

Investment Thesis

Enbridge(ENB) is a Canadian energy infrastructure company that owns and operates crude and natural gas pipelines in North America as well as owning a gas utility business. A massive 98% of its cash flow comes from fee-based contracts or cost-of service agreements that has allowed the company to predict its earnings and cash flows with high accuracy. Coupled with a very shareholder-friendly dividend policy, this makes it a good pick for investors looking for growing income.

Source: Enbridge Presentation

Dividend

Enbridge's dividend track record is spectacular. They will become a dividend aristocrat in 2020, meaning they have paid an increasing dividend for 25 years in a row. Through many recessions and oil/gas price volatility, the company has managed to keep rewarding shareholders handsomely.

The company recently announced that they will increase the dividend by 10% in the start of 2020. That gives investors a forward dividend yield of 6.31%. Taking the midpoint of the 2020 distributable cash flow per share guidance of $4.65, the dividend is covered by DCF for a payout ratio of 70%. This is a safe ratio, taking the nature of ENB's contracts into account, but it is slightly above to company's payout target of 65% of DCF. Post-2020 the company expects the long-term DCF growth rate to be 5-7% per year. Dividend investors can expect dividend raises in-line with that figure as the company has moved to a self-funding equity model. The company has also indicated that they would consider buybacks, once the Line 3 replacement is complete. The current high yield and the potential for long-term mid-single digit raises make ENB a great long-term dividend growth investment.

Source: Enbridge Presentation

Balance Sheet

After the Spectra acquisition, Enbridge's debt burden grew substantially. The debt-to-EBITDa was coming close to 7x during that period. The company has managed to bring the debt-to-EBITDA down to around 4.6x since then and has an investment grade balance sheet. The company has a BBB+ credit rating from S&P and Fitch. It has achieved to de-lever significantly in a short space of time by selling some of its non-core assets. The company targets a 4.5-5x debt-to-EBITDA ratio so the current leverage is in the bottom end of the target zone.

Source: Enbridge Presentation

Valuation

Although Enbridge shares are trading close to its 52-week highs, it is still reasonably valued. Price-to-EBITDA currently stands at 6.7x, which is below the company's normal P/EBITDA of 7.8x. Looking at another valuation metric, ENB shares currently trade at around 11x 2020e DCF. I see current valuations as favourable.

Source: F.A.S.T Graphs

Risks

Although 98% of Enbridge's cash flow is predictable through the contracts it has in place and 93% of ENB customer base has investment grade credit, investing in ENB still carries risks with it. The Line 3 replacement is an important project for the company that would double the existing capacity of Line 3. There have been many delays with this project. The Canada part of the pipeline is in operation since 1st of December, but the Minnesota part of the pipeline is still facing regulatory challenges. Although there was a positive ruling recently regarding the possible environmental impact to Lake Superior, the company does not offer specific guidance on when the line will be in service, but expects it to be sometime in the second half of 2020. Once the total length of the Line 3 replacement is complete, it will be a big boost to Enbridge. As with any pipeline, the risk of oil spills and the resulting fallout is a real risk. The more than half a century old Line 5 is a potential threat. A leak close to the Straits of Mackinac would affect more than 700 miles of shoreline according to a study published by the University of Michigan. In the end of 2018 the state of Michigan and Enbridge agreed to build a tunnel beneath the Straits of Mackinac to contain the pipeline and Enbridge had a positive ruling on the tunnel project recently. The company's operations often draw resistance from local communities and environmental activists. As Enbridge has a lot of exposure to oil, it also faces the threat of increased use of renewables in the energy mix.

Non-Canadian investors are also subject to a 15% dividend withholding tax.

Summary

Enbridge has a business model that allows it to predict the cash flows accurately due to the type of contracts it has in place with customers. This has allowed the company to grow the dividends for almost a quarter of a century in various economic conditions. The current forward dividend yield after the recently announced raise is a very high 6.3% that is safely covered and is expected to grow in the mid single-digits. I have initiated a position in ENB and I recommend fellow income investors look further into this stock to see if it fits their portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ENB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long ENB through the TSE listed shares