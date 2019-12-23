AAR Corp. Continues To Be A Winner And A Buy

I believe this uptrend will last and will take the stock much higher in 2020.

Sales and earnings continue to be solid as growth measures are paying off while margins are being sustained.

The Illinois based aerospace giant AAR Corp. just released its earnings, which ended up giving the stock a more than 10% boost.

One of my favorite aerospace stocks just reported earnings. The Illinois based provider of advanced aircraft solutions AAR Corp. (AIR) once again beat earnings expectations, reported solid margins, raised its outlook and saw promising results from its new services. The stock is up big after earnings and I expect the uptrend to last as I discussed in my previous article. The message continues to be 'buy and hold' as I will explain in this article.

Source: AAR Corp.

FQ2 Earnings Were Strong & New Products Are Well-Received

Let's start by once again acknowledging that bottom line growth is strong. The company's adjusted EPS result came in at $0.64. This is 8% higher compared to the prior-year quarter and $0.03 above expectations. This also marks the eight consecutive quarter of positive EPS growth after 7% contraction in FQ1 of 2018 and flat results in FQ2 of 2018.

Source: Estimize

Growth started all the way at the top as second quarter sales totaled $560.9 million. This is an improvement of 13.7% or $67.6 million compared to the prior-year quarter. Growth was provided by a strong increase in Aviation Services thanks to a strong execution on new contract awards and strong demand int he part supply activities. I will elaborate on both in this article.

Gross profit was up 9.7% to $85.9 million. Gross margin within Aviation Services remained flat at 16.1% as a favorable impact from MRO improvements were offset by a mix in government services and increased costs in certain commercial PBH programs. Rising costs were caused by costs allocated to improve operational turnaround time to close repair orders faster. These increasing costs are being met by an optimization of the company's vendor network and inventory pool as well as in-sourcing repair work.

Consolidated gross margin fell by 60 basis points to 15.3% as a result of Expeditionary Services. Mobility activities had a soft quarter as a contract award was not being finalized in the quarter and some operational challenges like raw material inflation and warranty issues.

SG&A expenses as a percentage of sales only increased by 20 basis points to 10.2% as a result of investigation and compliance-related costs. Excluding these special items, SG&A would have been lower at 9.6% of sales.

Before I move over to the company's adjusted outlook, let's take a moment to look at the company's contract developments and overall operational performance. First of all, AAR Corp. is taking action to address the shortage of mechanics. This includes enhancing recruiting efforts, partnering with various schools and repositioning elements of the workforce across its network.

Now, let's look at some contracts. First of all, the subsidiary Airinmar closed two contracts. The first with Alaska Airlines (ALK). This contract covered a software platform that enables the customer to increase efficiency and reduce costs by increasing visibility into their component repair cycle according to the company. Airvolution is the company's first SaaS (software as a system) offering and the fact that Alaska Air is the first customer is good news going forward. In addition to that, the company continues to see overall strength in its digital channels.

The second major point is a component repair service agreement with BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESF). This includes a wider range of components for the company's regional jet support programs.

Guidance Has Been Raised

While some aerospace companies are currently suffering due to Boeing's (BA) 737-MAX problems, we see that AAR Corp. has upgrades its FY2020 outlook as a result of ongoing successes.

Full-year sales are expected to end the year in the $2.15 billion to $2.225 billion range. This is slightly up from the previous range of $2.1 billion to $2.2 billion. Adjusted earnings per share are expected to rise to $2.50 to $2.65. This is up from $2.45 to $2.65.

With regard to margin, SG&A expenses are expected to be 10.5% of total sales. This has not been adjusted just like the effective tax rate outlook of 24%.

Takeaway

AAR Corp. is doing a tremendous job benefiting from a strong global aviation trend. The company's products and services are generating strong sales growth and margins are being sustained by efficiency enhancements despite pressure from rising input prices and labor shortage.

On top of that, the company raised its guidance while the economy continues to struggle. As a result the company has breached the mid-term target of $50 I discussed in my previous article. I think the stock has much more power left.

Source: FINVIZ

I expect this stock trading at 15.4x next year's expected earnings to advance to the $60 area on the mid-term. The only thing that seems to be able to do any damage is a global recession. If the economy is able to bottom in Q1 of the 2020 calendar year, I think we are about to witness an accelerated uptrend.

Stay tuned!

