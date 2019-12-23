Wallbridge Mining: An Explorer Being Valued Like A Producer

It's been an incredible year for Wallbridge Mining (OTC:WLBMF), and the company continues to add new notches to its belt each week. The most recent news is that Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) invested in one of the Q4 financings and that Tony Makuch, Kirkland Lake Gold's CEO, has joined the Wallbridge Mining board. While these new developments are undoubtedly positive and add to the stock's potential as a takeover target, I do not believe they have any bearing on the potential for the share price short term. Given that the stock is more than 130% above its 200-day moving average and being valued as a mid-tier gold producer despite being an explorer, I continue to see the stock as overvalued. Based on this, I believe the stock remains high-risk, and see a high probability of a 25-30% correction in the next six months.

While many investors continue to cheer the Wallbridge Mining story, I believe we're finally reaching levels of mania short term. The stock is now up nearly 500% year-to-date, 1400% since last July, and we have investors throwing around price targets that are 500% above current prices. As the comment below shows, discussing a $2 billion market capitalization, this figure would represent a C$4.00 price target, 500% above the C$0.90 price currently. Of course, anything is possible, and this could be the next Fronteer Gold or better, but probabilities suggest it isn't, and it's not heading there in a straight line. From my experience, whenever investors start talking about price targets that are 300% or more above current prices, it's time to at least start ringing the register on some profits.

Three main arguments are being floated around for Wallbridge Mining being a multibillion-dollar company, and I will address each below. The first is that Kirkland Lake Gold investing in the stock has increased the likelihood that Wallbridge Mining will be taken over. The second is that Wallbridge's Fenelon Property likely holds upwards of 5 million ounces, and therefore the best is yet to come. The third is that after the data-dump of recent drill results, the stock remains undervalued even after this run. I would argue that all of these arguments are highly speculative for a company with no significant defined resources currently. Still, for the purposes of entertaining the bull clique's arguments, I will address them.

Is Kirkland Lake Gold A Takeover Target?

Just over two weeks ago, we got the news that Kirkland Lake Gold was the most recent name to fork over a chunk of cash for Wallbridge Mining shares, and this has jump-started discussions that Wallbridge is an immediate takeover target. It's also led to much talk about Wallbridge Mining being worth a minimum of 500% more as apparently Kirkland Lake Gold wouldn't waste its time for less. I would argue that many companies would be happy with a 30-40% return on investment to pad their bottom-line, let alone a 500% return, but I suppose some people will believe anything. Let's take a look at the financing done by Kirkland Lake Gold:

(Source: JuniorMiningNetwork.com)

As noted in the recent news release, Tony Makuch, CEO of Kirkland Lake Gold, became a board member at Wallbridge, and Kirkland Lake Gold participated in the company's November 29th financing. This made Kirkland Lake Gold a 9.9% shareholder at a price of C$0.57 per share, roughly 40% below the current price of C$0.92. Therefore, while it's great that they see value in the stock at C$0.57 and wanted to invest, this was also an 8% discount to the closing price the previous day of C$0.62. We only found out about Kirkland Lake Gold participating in this financing a couple of weeks ago, yet this news is still being chalked up as a reason to keep buying. I am by no means looking to completely discount the addition of Kirkland Lake Gold as a shareholder, but it's worth noting that they paid almost 40% below current prices, and are not buying more at today's prices.

This recent position by Kirkland Lake Gold has spurred lots of chatter about the company being a takeover target, but Kirkland Lake Gold has a history of strategic investments, yet no follow-up takeovers yet. Also, while Kirkland Lake Gold has an excellent track record regarding its Newmarket Gold takeover of buying right when acquiring companies, it has a less impressive track record of making strategic investments in companies. Kirkland Lake Gold made a significant investment in Novo Resources (OTCQX:NSRPF) in 2017 and 2018, an investment in Osisko Mining (OTCPK:OBNNF) in 2018, and acquired shares of Bonterra Resources in August of this year. While the investment in Osisko from C$1.70 has paid off very nicely, the most substantial investment in Novo Resources is down over both a 1-year and 2-year period. Kirkland Lake Gold paid C$4.00 and C$5.00 for Novo Resources shares, and the share price is currently at C$3.95. As for the Bonterra acquisition, albeit a small one of just C$5 million, it's down 23% since the summer.

(Source: Junior Mining Network)

It's important to note that a $40 million investment in Wallbridge Mining for Kirkland Lake Gold represents a less than 1% stake for the company, given its C$12 billion market capitalization. This is much less significant than the massive bet Kirkland Lake Gold made on Novo Resources, which was a C$76 million investment while the company averaged a market capitalization of C$4 billion at the time. This investment was nowhere near a drop in the bucket for Kirkland Lake Gold and represented almost 2% of its total equity. Given the fact that Kirkland Lake Gold has yet to make a move on a company where it took a 500% larger equity position relative to its market capitalization, I believe it's a massive leap to suggest that Wallbridge Mining is an immediate takeover target. Furthermore, Kirkland Lake Gold's investment in Novo Resources has yielded less than cash held in the bank would have, with a (-) 21% return on the substantial initial investment of C$56 million over two years. To summarize, while Kirkland Lake Gold becoming an investor is a positive development, it's not deserving of the ballyhoo surrounding the deal since its confirmation.

Does The Fenelon Property Hold 5 Million Ounces?

While anything is possible, I believe it's a gigantic leap to suggest that a project with a current resource estimate of below 500,000 ounces holds more than 5 million ounces. There is no question that the company has made incredible progress at its Fenelon Property between the discovery of the Tabasco Zone and Area 51. Still, it is not easy to go from world-class drill results to 5 million ounce resource. There is significant definition drilling that must be completed to connect these two things, and I believe the Q1 2021 resource estimate is likely to show somewhere in the range of 2.5-3.5 million ounces, much less than the 5 million ounce projections.

Based on current drilling, if this resource was completed today, I think the upper target would be closer to 2.8 million ounces. Therefore, I see a 5 million ounce prediction as a significant stretch, and purely speculation. The fact that Wallbridge Mining is being valued based on a resource it does not even have yet is reminiscent of the Internet Group in 1999 being valued on a business they did not have yet. A parallel is available from Roger Lowenstein's Origins Of The Crash:

"To doubt technology's promise, to insist on evidence one could see, was to insult the new religion; it was to be trapped in old-world precepts. Had Columbus seen America before he sailed?" Faith is central to every process of innovation', George Gilder adjured. 'The act of creation is a religious act, the investor who never acts until the financials affirm his choice is doomed to mediocrity by his trust in spurious rationality". "Spurious rationality. The internet economy was something greater; it existed on a higher plane than the merely rational." (Source: Origins Of The Crash, Roger Lowenstein)

This comparison may sail over the heads of some, but this is the same type of talk we are hearing on the stock boards of Wallbridge Mining currently. The suggestion is that only a fool would wait for the resource estimate or more drill results, just as only a fool would wait for actual financials in the Dot-Com Boom. While I would argue that this is undoubtedly correct that investors will pay up if they wait for all the proof to be on the table for Wallbridge Mining, I'd also argue that projecting a 5000% increase in total resources is a little ambitious. Therefore, paying even $100/oz based on a 5 million ounce prediction for resources that aren't there yet might be akin to paying 100x sales for an Internet company where sales aren't there yet. In the latter case of the Internet Group, it didn't end terribly well over the short or long run. Time will tell whether buying Wallbridge Mining at C$0.92 pays off short-term.

There is certainly the possibility that Wallbridge Mining can prove up 5 million ounces long term at Fenelon. Still, I believe the Q1 2021 resource estimate is likely to prove up less than 3.5 million ounces. If the resource estimate were to be done with current results only, I believe the resource estimate would prove up a maximum of 2.8 million ounces. Therefore, using today's prices, and today's potential resource, a 5 million ounce prediction is unbridled speculation.

Valuation

Finally, if we dig into valuation, we can see that Wallbridge Mining is currently being valued well above the prices paid for producers over the past few years. Detour Gold (OTCPK:DRGDF) was just taken over for US $239/oz, Atlantic Gold (OTCPK:SPVEF) was taken over for $239.13/oz, and Richmont Mines (RIC) was taken over for $162.62/oz. The average paid for tier-1 jurisdiction gold producers in an acquisition setting since Q4 2015 is $151.31/oz, yet Wallbridge Mining is currently valued at $174.54/oz on an enterprise value per ounce basis. It is important to note that this figure is assuming a current resource of 2.2 million ounces was proven up today, which we do not have currently. If I were to use proven resources, the company's current enterprise value per ounce would be over $1,000/oz.

(Source: Author's Chart)

The above table shows past takeovers for tier-1 jurisdiction producers with Wallbridge Mining compared at the bottom of the table. As we can see, the average producer acquired since 2015 had a median resource size of 5.4 million ounces and an average resource size of 6.63 million ounces. Meanwhile, all of these companies were in production for more than nine months when acquired, and suitors were willing to pay an average of $151.31/oz. If we compare Wallbridge Mining to these companies by projecting potential mining costs, future resources, and future grades, we can see how the company stacks up. The projections I have made are complete speculation, but what I feel to be reasonably conservative numbers based on what the Q1 2021 resource estimate might look like once it's released.

Based on my estimates, I believe Wallbridge Mining will be able to prove up 2.2 million ounces of gold at an average grade of 6.0 grams per tonne gold and should be able to mine at all-in sustaining costs of $800/oz. It's important to note that if the company manages to hit these figures next year in a NI-43-101 resource estimate, their resource size will be 69% below the average company acquired, and 63% below the median company acquired in the past five years.

Wallbridge Mining certainly makes up for some of its inferiority on a resource size basis, given that its grades are well above the peer average based on my estimation of 6.0~ grams per tonne gold. Assuming Wallbridge Mining could prove a resource at 6.0 grams per tonne gold, the company's grades would be nearly double the median for gold producers acquired the past five years. To summarize, Wallbridge Mining is superior in where I estimate grades to come in, but significantly inferior when it comes to resource size. There is a massive discrepancy between 5+ million ounce deposits, and the 2.2 - 2.5 million ounce project that Wallbridge Mining might be able to prove up next year.

(Source: Author's Table)

Based on the company's 605 million shares fully diluted, and a US$0.704 share price, Wallbridge Mining's current market capitalization is US$426 million. If we subtract out the company's US$40 million in cash, we arrive at an enterprise value of US$386 million. Based on my conservative projections for 2.2 million ounces in the Q1 2021 resource estimate, this translates to a current valuation of $174.54/oz, nearly 16% above the $151.31/oz paid for producers with larger deposits in similar jurisdictions. Therefore, no argument can be made that Wallbridge Mining is undervalued at US$0.704.

However, I do not believe that it's fair to value an explorer vs. producer, and I do not think it's fair to evaluate a company with no proven resource vs. companies with proven resources while they were acquired. Based on this, I believe that it's fair to apply a 15% discount to Wallbridge Mining, meaning we will add 15% to its current enterprise value per ounce of $174.54 ($174.54 x 1.15) to make this a more "apples to apples" comparison. The reason I am doing this is that there is inherently more risk in valuing a company based on projections to a peer group that was based on proven figures. If we apply this 15% discount, Wallbridge Mining is 32% overvalued vs. its peer group, as it's valued at $200.72/oz. For what it's worth, the average explorer in tier-1 jurisdictions is being bought out for closer to $75/oz.

To summarize, I see no possible way to argue that Wallbridge Mining is undervalued at its current valuation. While Wallbridge Mining could grow into this valuation after its resources are proven, it's very ambitious to make a case for the company belonging at a US$426 million market capitalization currently. Based on this, I continue to see the stock as high-risk, high-reward at current levels and believe this is an opportune time for investors to book some profits. The stock has now reached cult-like status after a nearly 1500% run in 18 months, and these situations rarely go higher short term. Jesse Livermore used to say that the first eighth and the last eighth of a run are the most expensive, and I believe we're in the final eighth of this run for Wallbridge Mining in terms of the current rally.

“One of the most helpful things that anybody can learn is to give up trying to catch the last eighth - or the first. These two are the most expensive eighths in the world.” These eighths have cost traders billions of dollars over the years". - Jesse Livermore

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.