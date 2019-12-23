General Mills Has Little Upside Left Without Better Growth

Source: nwica.org

General Mills (GIS) recently reported earnings that drove the stock higher. The company reaffirmed its guidance but saw significant revenue declines in most categories on a comparable basis. While margins saw an adjusted increase that was very slight, it was not enough to impress me into believing the company will now be able to move margins higher once again. The company made a highly costly acquisition that has now led to a weakened balance sheet and still a lack of impressive growth. While the dividend is enticing, the freeze on it being raised and the lack of catalysts going forward leave me sitting on the sidelines. While this could inevitably mean missing buying at the bottom, it could also mean avoiding potential further losses.

Performance

The company reported a bottom line beat and a slight miss on revenue.

Source: Seeking Alpha

While reported revenue grew only 0.2%, organic net sales actually grew 1%. Important to note is the comparable period last year saw organic sales decline 1%. So overall the company is no further ahead in organic sales than it was two years ago. Also, organic sales now includes its pet division which helped lead the way with sales growth at 16%. The company also reaffirmed its 2020 guidance and raised its free cash flow guidance which is always a positive.

The company also reported that adjusted gross margin, which excludes certain items affecting comparability, increased 130 basis points to 35.3%. This was due to cost savings and benefits from price increases which helped offset higher input costs.

The below table paints a better picture of overall performance in each division and region.

Source: Seeking Alpha

As we can see, every region thus far this fiscal year has seen a decline in volume. Luckily, price and mix have somewhat helped reduce the impact of this. Additionally, the company has seen flat or declining growth in almost every category except its Pet division. As an investor, the preference is obviously towards growth and how to turn this around. The continued decline in volume leads me to believe management is clueless in how to turn this around and can do nothing but wait and hope for the best while increasing pricing. The lack of brand loyalty the consumer foods companies seem to be facing is quite worrying and should be considered when thinking about making an investment in the space. The problem is that we do not know when this trend will end. The company has done a good job in slowing down the decline but has not figured out who to reverse it back to growth. The company had no catalysts and needed to stop the bleeding in loss of sales to stop the stock price from further decline.

Source: Earnings Slides

As we can see above, the company has improved cash flow alongside earnings which is good to see.The company continues to reduce debt which we can see on the balance sheet below is crucial in getting the company back on a path to dividend growth and healthier financial metrics.

Source: 10Q

The company has still $10.9 billion in long term debt and only $560 million in cash. Overall, accounting for earnings this puts the company at a 3.5x leverage ratio.

I would like to see the company obviously find a way to grow its brands through innovative acquisitions, however, this will be hard to do at current debt levels. The company will for some time face further demands for de-levering before being allowed to make an acquisition that doesn't penalize its share price. It is for this reason I believe the shares wont march higher until the organic sales stops declining.

Valuation

While General Mills continues to perform poorly the stock is driven further downward and is trading near lows. This makes it appear to be attractive.

Source: Morningstar

While the company is clearly trading below 5 year averages on almost every metric, this should be the case. Important to note is the shares are trading at a higher forward P/E ratio, P/S ratio, and PEG ratio than they typically have. Generally a stock's valuation will be re-rated when the business is no longer performing as expected. Also, the company has seen a large additional debt load added and continued sales decline relatively speaking. Due to these factors, the market is trying to find a proper valuation for a company with a stable business but no growth. Because of this, it is very likely the stock will trade in limbo and not move much upward or downward unless there is a catalyst either way. The only real appeal here is the higher than average dividend yield from an aristocrat.

Source: YieldChart

As we can see, anything above 3.5% is abnormally high. In fact, the yield right now at 3.68% has only been seen about 8% of the time in the last 20 years of trading history. However, again it is important to remember the narrative has changed and the risk for the company to properly grow and receive an attractive ROI on its large acquisition will be imperative for a return to normalization.

Compared to peers that are facing the same trouble, we can see the dividend and forward P/E is actually somewhat in line.

Data by YCharts

General Mills has a higher yield now but it also is not growing the dividend like some of the lower yielding peers. The inline forward P/E tells us the market is not really giving a lesser valuation to GIS at this time despite its increased leverage. Thus, I see no reason why one should purchase GIS over any other peer.

Conclusion

General Mills may appear to be doing okay on the surface and that really is dependent upon the standard for doing such by the investor. In my view, the company is still facing decline in its core business which makes me want to steer clear despite the attractive yield. I also do not see an attractive return on its Blue Buffalo acquisition which further makes me continue to believe that the investment was a poor move on management's part in order to try and promote growth. The move to put focus on a new category with some growth instead of the focus on existing categories with declining growth implies to me management has given up on its core business. The capital could have been well spent with a launch of new products, its own pet food line, and even saved to repurchase shares at this falling price. Instead it saw a chance to change the focus of the business which has so far not been a smart move. Until there is a catalyst for the stock to move higher such as positive organic growth, I am steering clear of the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.