Tencent 2020 Outlook: Don't Bet On Payment

Tencent's (OTCPK:TCEHY) ~17% share price appreciation went against our bear thesis on the stock since our initiation in early October (see: Tencent: The Ailing Penguin). Although our call may have been early, we do not believe that we are wrong as we see further headwinds in gaming, advertising, and payment heading into 2020.

On the gaming side, the lack of hit titles will continue to be a challenge for Tencent that is facing a flattening innovation curve and a lack of original IPs. Although licensing proven foreign titles will continue to help on the mobile side, the emergence of cloud gaming and lower-spec games could pose a serious threat to the sustainability of the current hit IPs as users migrate back to non-Tencent PC games such as the case with PUBG Lite.

On the advertising side, the engagement level on WeChat moment remains the single biggest question for investors as WeChat increases the ad load per day. Each additional ad negatively correlates with the amount of time spent on the platform, and we believe that the increasing number of ads is detrimental to the platform’s engagement and that WeChat could continue to see engagement churn towards more content-oriented platforms such as ByteDance’s TikTok that is taking more ad dollar from the competition amid a soft macro environment.

Finally, both investors and sell-side analysts remain overly bullish on Tencent’s payment outlook, which we believe could see the biggest downside surprise in 2020 that will likely result in potential de-rating and downward revision across the street. Our view is that many buy-side and sell-side analysts are overly optimistic at the MDR and profitability outlook, which we believe will remain depressed due to a combination of competitive and regulatory pressure. That said, payment revenue growth will continue to decelerate driven by market maturity and is unlikely to become a key revenue driver for 2020.

We remain bearish on Tencent and reiterate our US$36/share / HK$286 target, implying a 25% downside from the current level.

Lack of hit titles for 2020

Besides selling Switch titles in China, Tencent’s game pipeline for 2020 can be best characterized as uninteresting, and we believe this illustrates the biggest issue with Tencent in that the entire gaming division has become complacent and unable to create a title that connects with the global gamers. Although we agree that both PUBG Mobile and CoD Mobile are both hit games that are doing well globally, our biggest issue is that neither IP was created by Tencent in the first place. Until Tencent creates a globally proven IP, we remain bearish on this segment of the company.

Risk is emerging on the current hit title PUBG Mobile in the wake of PUBG Lite open beta. We note that interest on PUBG Lite has remained solid per data from Google Trends

Source: Google Trends

More importantly, PUBG Lite is a free PC game that only requires a Direct X11 Intel HD graphic 4000 GPU to play, meaning the majority of laptops can accommodate PUBG Lite. This is important for several reasons in our view.

First, PUBG Lite’s freemium model is suitable for rapid adoption globally, allowing anyone with a low-spec laptop to switch from PUBG Mobile to PUBG Lite.

Second, PUBG Lite’s game mechanics are very similar to that of the PUBG PC on areas such as gun recoil which is an important factor in the game experience. We surveyed 100 users on the PUBG Lite servers during our 400 hours of gameplay and was surprised to find that 82% of the surveyed prefer PUBG Lite over PUBG Mobile and that of that 82%, more than half have uninstalled PUBG Mobile from their phones in favor of PUBG Lite.

PUBG Lite currently has 3 playable maps with the Vikendi snow map expected to be ready after the new year. Keep in mind that the game is still in open beta, and further optimization of the gameplay and graphics settings could attract more players on the platform and this poses the biggest risk to PUBG Mobile globally, particularly in emerging markets where PUBG Mobile is currently a hit.

ByteDance taking a bite on WeChat Moment

We are concerned that ByteDance properties could continue to take user engagement away from WeChat Moment and limit the upside to WeChat’s ad revenue. We believe that investors should be mindful of the fact that ByteDance competes with WeChat on user time. If a user spends more time on Toutiao News or TikTok, then there is less time allocated to WeChat Moments. A recent trip across China underscores our negative new on WeChat Moments as engagement of the ByteDance properties appears to be ubiquitous on the streets, in the subways, and even at Tencent’s very own headquarter (some may argue this is considered competitive analysis, while we consider this to be admiration of a competitor’s product).

As WeChat continues to ramp on the ad load in Moments (currently 2-3/day) to the peer average of 5-7/day, we believe that more users will likely churn to another platform as the additional ads within a sacred place of WeChat Moment could severely ruin the user experience. In short, we do not believe there is material upside in ad load for WeChat Moment and the gradual churn of users on the platform will ultimately result in lower time-spend and slower ad revenue growth.

Outlook on payment remains overly optimistic

Given the weakness on both gaming and ads, sell-side analysts will allocate their time to cheer for Tencent’s payment business citing improvements in merchant commission rate, increased profitability and, oddly enough, a cordial duopoly with Ant Financial similar to Visa and MasterCard.

We do not believe that merchant commission rate could improve given that such commission rate is determined by the regulatory bodies in China rather than market-driven and currently the merchant commission rate is 0.6% compared with ~3% in the 1990s, hence we do not believe there will be a rebound in the commission rate as the government wants to encourage digital payment to nurture its cryptocurrency which it is working on (see: Tencent: Losing The Crypto Battle).

Additionally, the profitability is unlikely to materialize as subsidy will shift from the conventional paper-based QR code that cost RMB10 to more high-tech facial recognition payment machine that cost at least RMB1,500. The shift towards facial recognition payment is essential to both Ant and Tencent as both companies want to directly connect with the merchants to gather merchant data. The upcoming regulation on the unified QR code also attracts competition from other players such as UnionPay, Huawei, Vivo, and Xiaomi (see: Xiaomi: An Emerging Fintech Giant) hence shifting the user habit from QR code to facial recognition is essential to thwart the competition.

Finally, Ant has no interest in playing nice with Tencent as its lending business is highly profitable to subsidize the competitive payment business. In other words, Ant will maintain competitive pressure on Tencent’s payment business to limit its growth trajectory.

Besides Ant, competition from UnionPay is also heating up. We note that UnionPay’s Cloud Pay wallet recently topped the download chart in China in December and user penetration saw incremental uptick due to subsidy. In terms of merchant penetration, Cloud Pay is accepted by subways across 30 cities in China, 1,400 city and county-wide public transit, 14,000 grocery stores, 550k restaurants, ~200k convenient stores, 1,600 schools, and 1,700 hospitals. Although the penetration remains small relative to WeChat and Alipay, the direction of where it is heading is difficult for us to ignore.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.