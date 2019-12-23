Crocs: Continued Robust Growth, But At A Price

While it's been a bumpy ride this year for Crocs (CROX) investors, those that have plugged their nose and held on tight have been handsomely rewarded. Despite a 45% correction in the first half of the year, Croc's price action in the second half of 2019 has seen a massive turnaround, with the stock up over 130%. The weakness in the first half was mostly due to the company entering 2019 at an exorbitantly high valuation, but continued gross margin expansion and acceleration in revenue growth rates have propelled the stock higher since June. There's no question that Crocs continues to fire on all cylinders with more growth levers left to pull, but I see the stock as beginning to get expensive again as we head into 2020. Based on this, I believe any rallies above the $41.50 level are an opportune spot to book some profits.

Crocs released its Q3 earnings report last month, and the results were exceptional. Not only did the company manage to put up its strong quarter of revenue growth in two years, but it also saw non-GAAP gross margin expansion up 300 basis points to 56.3%. If we exclude the impact of store closures on the revenue growth rate figure, quarterly revenue growth was up 22%. As the below chart shows, the company is clearly doing something right, with revenues growing massively since FY-2017. This significant quarter was helped by strength in both wholesale and E-commerce, with E-commerce delivering its 10th consecutive quarter of double-digit growth with 28% growth in the most recent quarter. Once again this quarter, we saw Post Malone Crocs sell out in hours at a price tag nearly triple the average of almost $20 per unit. Given this recent news, it's not surprising that the company raised guidance slightly for FY-2019. Let's take a closer look at its growth metrics below:

As we can see from the below chart of annual earnings per share (EPS), Crocs has staged a massive turnaround, with annual EPS flipping from net losses in FY-2016 and FY-2016 to record highs expected on a trailing-twelve-month basis in FY-2021. FY-2019 annual EPS is expected to grow by just over 85% based on current estimates for $1.59, and analysts expect Crocs to follow this up with 25% growth in FY-2020. This is exceptional growth for a retail company, with Crocs being one of the only companies to hold a candle to Lululemon's (LULU) growth. Based on FY-2021 annual EPS estimates of $2.27, the company is likely to see high-double digit growth for the next two years. The best growth stocks can grow annual EPS at 20% or higher, and currently, Crocs meets these criteria for FY-2019 and FY-2020.

If we move over to revenue growth rates, Crocs just put up a massive quarter with record Q3 sales of $312.8 million. Revenue growth was up 20% year over year, representing an 1100 basis point sequential acceleration from the Q2 growth rate of 9%. Even more impressive, this 20% growth was closer to 22% growth when excluded for the impact of store closures in the period. Impressively, Q4 2019 growth is also likely to come in at high-double digit levels, with forecasts for $257.9 million in revenue for the quarter. This figure would translate to 19% growth year over year and would bump the two-quarter average revenue growth rate to 19.5%, a 500-basis point deceleration sequentially. This is incredible growth, and one can certainly argue that higher prices are in store for the stock in 2020.

The blue line in the above chart represents the quarterly growth rate, while the white line represents the two-quarter average. I like to use a two-quarter average for revenue growth rates, as it helps to smooth out any lumpy quarters and better dictates the overall trend. As we can see, the quarterly revenue growth rate may have peaked at 20% based on forward estimates, but the two-quarter average revenue growth rate (white line) will continue to trend higher into next quarter. Therefore, while we are expecting to see a 100-basis point sequential deceleration in the quarterly revenue growth rate (19% vs. 20%) based on estimates, it is immaterial. As long as Crocs can put up revenue growth of $257.9 million or better for Q4 2019, this growth story remains intact and robust as ever.

As the below table of Crocs' store count shows, the company continues to push towards more outlet stores and less non-outlet. While outlet stores represented barely 25% of stores in FY-2014, this has improved to more than 50% as of the first nine months of 2019. The company remains focused on rightsizing its retail store count, and ended the quarter with 368 stores, down from 585 in FY-2014. The only area where it saw negative retail comparable store sales was in China, partially due to the continued unrest in Hong Kong.

Finally, from a gross margin standpoint, Crocs continues to see strength, with gross margins up more than 1700 basis points since their lows in FY-2014 to 52.4% in the most recent quarter. While gross margins are relatively flat year over year, it's notable that the company has managed to keep gross margins relatively stable while ramping up in new markets like the Americas. While Crocs' gross margins are expected to slip in Q4 as the company guided for, they should be close to flat year over year in FY-2020.

Based on the fact that annual EPS is expected to grow at 20% next year and we see an acceleration in the two-quarter average revenue growth rate, there is no reason to doubt that this growth story can continue. While we may have seen peak quarterly revenue growth at 20% and may need to normalize in the 14-17% level in the coming quarters, this is still a run rate that is more than double the FY-2018 revenue growth rate of 6.5-7.0%. The fact that gross margins have been relatively stable over the past year despite strong double-digit growth in revenues suggests that the company continues to have pricing power and is not resorting to discounting to drive higher sales. To summarize, there are lots of things to like here fundamentally for investors.

So why consider taking profits when Crocs is firing on all cylinders from a growth standpoint? Simple. The company's valuation is beginning to get a little expensive, and I believe much of the FY-2020 growth is getting priced in if we head much higher. Let's take a closer look below.

As we can see in the below chart, Crocs is currently trading at over 25.0x forward earnings, a steep valuation for an apparel stock even with Croc's growth profile. While this doesn't mean that the stock has to undergo a massive correction to reset this lofty valuation, it does suggest that the stock will begin to get risky if we see further upside short term. Therefore, I believe that a move above $41.50 would be a wise spot to book some profits for investors.

As we can see from the daily chart below, the stock has had trouble in the past when it has risen more than 50% above its 200-day moving average (yellow line). Crocs is currently more than 50% above this key moving average, and further upside over the next couple of months has a high probability of running into selling pressure. As the below chart shows, Crocs was 60% above its 200-day moving average heading into November of last year, and the risk-reward ratio over the next nine months was poor. Not only was Crocs more than 20% lower to end this period, but the stock also endured a 40% drawdown. With a drawup of only 10% over the next nine months and a drawdown of 40%, the risk-reward ratio was nearly 4 to 1. Obviously, history does not have to repeat itself. Still, an expensive valuation combined with the stock beginning to get pricey has increased the probability of either consolidation or a correction in the first half of 2020.

The good news for investors, however, is that Crocs broke out of a massive multi-year base near the $30.00 level this year, and this should act as a strong support if we head back towards this level. Therefore, for investors looking to go long the stock, there is likely a low-risk entry in the $30.00-33.00 zone on any pullbacks. The reason for this is because the stock would be re-testing a massive level of resistance. Often, prior resistance will act as new support as long as the fundamentals support higher prices. Given the company's growth metrics, the fundamentals do support higher prices long term.

To summarize, I believe investors should consider taking profits on some of their Crocs position if we head over the $41.50 level. The company has staged a massive turnaround and should be applauded for this, but the stock's earnings multiple is finally beginning to get a little expensive. Stocks rarely grow to the sky medium term, even if exceptional growth metrics supports it, and therefore, booking some profits seems like the wise move. While a run to the $50.00 level long term is certainly possible, I believe Crocs is finally getting close to fully valued if this upside continues short term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.