U.K. GDP Growth - Pretty Good Given Brexit Uncertainty

Given the lifting of the dual uncertainties the domestic U.K. economy looks a good place to invest now.

U.K. GDP has just been revised up to 0.4% growth for the quarter - this is pretty good for an economy suffering Brexit uncertainty.

The UK basics

There are two entirely - potentially at least - valid views of the UK economy. The first is that by leaving the European Union the country is going to be dumped into the deepest glooms and that this is why, as it becomes closer that we might, the economy has been stuttering.

The second is that the uncertainty of whether we'd leave the EU - and how we would if we did - has diminished current economic growth. But that once that uncertainty is lifted then things will recover somewhere between reasonably and mightily.

I'm of the second persuasion and the more we see of the economic numbers the more that seems to be the correct view to have too.

What this means for us as investors is that now the dual uncertainties have been lifted - Brexit and the election - then the domestic British economy is due some significant growth. We'd thus do well by being invested in it.

GDP

We have the quarterly GDP figures. Note that these are the final numbers - which is why they're so late - and only take us up to the end of September.

UK gross domestic product (GDP) in volume terms was estimated to have increased by 0.4% in Quarter 3 (July to Sept) 2019, revised upwards by 0.1 percentage points from the first quarterly estimate.

When compared with the same quarter a year ago, UK GDP increased by 1.1% to Quarter 3 2019; revised upwards by 0.1 percentage points from the previous estimate.

And:

(UK quarterly GDP from Office for National Statistics)

Note also that this is real GDP, we've already adjusted for inflation.

This is rather better than we expected it to be. And it's also pretty good for an economy suffering from that Brexit uncertainty. Don't forget that by the time this period rolled around we'd been suffering nearly 3 and a 1/2 years of not knowing what the trading terms with out largest partner were going to be. That's going to put a lot of plans on hold.

The point being made that despite that we still had reasonable growth - rather better than in those trading partners in fact. The underlying UK economy looks pretty good that is.

Consumer spending

The thing that carried the economy along was consumer spending. This being reflected in a fall in the savings ratio:

The households' saving ratio decreased to 5.4% in Quarter 3 2019, compared with 6.0% in the previous quarter, as growth of household expenditure outpaced a subdued increase in household income.

The point is not that that's a good or a bad thing there. For it isn't, it's a pretty middling number. Rather, a reduction in the savings ratio is an indication of consumer confidence. Which, at a time of record employment, record lows in unemployment, we probably should have among the population.

Trade balance

A big surprise was how the trade deficit closed - well, got smaller at least:

The UK current account deficit narrowed by £8.3 billion to £15.9 billion in Quarter 3 (July to Sept) 2019, or 2.8% of gross domestic product (GDP), the lowest in percentage terms since Quarter 1 (Jan to Mar) 2012 when a deficit equivalent to 2.6% GDP was recorded.

Don't forget that in 2012 we were not having a good economic time of it. Recession usually do lead to a reduction in trade deficits. Yet here we've got that reduction while not in recession - something different is happening here.

(UK trade position from Office for National Statistics)

The UK’s trade deficit narrowed by £10.5 billion in Quarter 3 2019 to £0.4 billion, the smallest deficit since Quarter 1 1998 when it was £0.2 billion. This was caused by exports increasing more than imports. Looking at the individual accounts, it was because of a narrowing in the trade in goods deficit of £5.4 billion and a widening in the trade in services surplus of £5.1 billion.

For the British economy that's really a rather extraordinary result. Given that we've been importers of capital for decades of course we've had to run trade deficits all along.

Business investment

The last piece which aids us in making sense of these numbers is business investment:

Business investment growth, in volume terms, was flat in Quarter 3 (July to Sept) 2019. Gross fixed capital formation (GFCF), in volume terms, increased by 0.2% in Quarter 3 2019. When compared with the same quarter a year ago, business investment increased by 0.5% and GFCF increased by 0.6% in Quarter 3 2019.

That's a pretty terrible set of numbers. But it does tell us what's been going on. It's that uncertainty....

To put it together.

As at the top we could have two different views of recent subdued performance in the UK economy. One is that it's all about to go to pot - so, obviously, we should flee. The other is that we've had just the one specific effect from uncertainty and once that's resolved then we'll see a return to significant growth.

The performance of business investment there is the thing that leads us to the second conclusion. GDP growth has been slow because that has been slow. We know very well that uncertainty depresses business investment too. So, we've lifted the uncertainty of Brexit and so it should rise again. Thus, so should growth.

My view

I've long been of the view that there's nothing essentially wrong with the UK economy - in contrast with those over the Channel. That it has been this Brexit - and then much more recently, electoral - uncertainty that has been holding matters back. The uncertainty is now gone so I expect to see a return to robust - well, for this age at least robust - growth.

The investor view

What this means for us as investors is that the domestic British economy should be looking attractive. This means, largely, not the FTSE100 where 75% of revenue comes from outside the UK or even the FTSE250, where 50% does. Rather, we should be selective about stocks that operate actually in Britain, rather than those just listed there. In an example I've used before, Antofagasta mines copper in Chile and sells it worldwide. Admiral sells insurance in the UK. Both are listed in London but one obviously has rather more exposure to UK domestic economic conditions than the other.

UK PLC is looking good right now - but it needs to be companies trading and working in Britain, not just those listed there.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.