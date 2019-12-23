Tata Motors May Have Just Printed A Multi-Year Bottom

The long-term chart of Tata Motors (TTM) below looks pretty compelling. Being chartists, we believe that any fundamental which could possibly affect the share price of Tata has already been embedded in the technical chart. Suffice it to say, we believe the technical chart is essentially the result of the company's fundamentals. This is why we are always far more interested in looking at the resulting share-price action and less so on the reasons why the share price has arrived at a certain level.

As we can see below, shares came right back down recently to basically test (with success) the 2004 lows. Since printing those August lows, shares have broken through their 10-month moving average ($11.43) with conviction. Apart from this encouraging trend, we had a key reversal month in October, strong divergences in the RSI indicator as well as crossover of the MACD indicator.

Look at how low the MACD indicator is from its zero line at present also. The lower the crossover takes place, the better the buying signal especially on a long-term chart. In fact, this indicator is an excellent read on momentum and trend and really confirms our assumptions (as noted above concerning the 10-month moving average) that a new long-term trend has begun.

The market is fully aware that shares are very cheap (when compared to historic standards) as earnings and revenues are set to grow from here. Therefore, from this perspective, let's go through Tata's valuation to see how cheap the vehicle manufacturer's shares stand at present.

From an earnings standout, the company may not be attracting as much interest as it should due to its present negative earnings. Its forward earnings multiple of 14.5 though looks far more encouraging. Earnings are expected to return $0.46 this present fiscal year (ending March) and $1.20 the following year.

We always like to research how the other valuation metrics stack up also. Primarily, the price-to-book ratio as well as the price-to-sales ratio are usually the most important when it comes to this industry. Tata at present trades with a book multiple of 1.2. Its 5-year average is 2.4 while the S&P's average is 3.3. Buying stocks with low book multiples straight away stacks the odds in favour of the long investor. We always aim to try and buy a firm's assets as cheaply as possible. Assets are essentially what make sales and earnings happen. They are the fruit that births the tree.

What looks even more attractive is Tata's sales multiple which is a mere 0.2. The thing is that Tata increased its sales 9 years out of 10 over the past decade. Over the past 3 years, for example, Tata has increased its top line by about 3.5% on average per year, which is more or less on par with the average in the S&P at present. The average sales multiple in the S&P is 2.3, so again we have a pretty sizable discount here yet again. In fact, even if Tata does not come good with respect to the growth that is expected of it over the next few years, as long as operations remain stable, we would expect its valuation to revert to its mean before long. This is exactly what the company's technicals are telling us.

The issue here is that we are getting growth along with a stock at a fair price. This combination ensures that our down-side risk is limited to a significant degree.

To sum up, Tata Motors' technicals look really attractive from a long-term perspective. We state this because we believe there is a good possibility that the long-term picture has changed here. Downside risk looks limited due to how cheap the firm's sales and assets are at present. We will make a decision here shortly.

---------------------- Elevation Code's blueprint is simple. To relentlessly be on the hunt for attractive setups through value plays, swing plays or volatility plays. Trading a wide range of strategies gives us massive diversification, which is key. We started with $100k. The portfolio will not not stop until it reaches $1 million. Join Us here -----------------------

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TTM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.