Telefonica: An Encouraging But Incomplete Strategic Plan

Telefonica’s (TEF) latest five-point strategic update was a much-needed game-changer for the European telco; the plan clearly defines the core markets, unveils targeted operational efficiencies as well as incremental revenues, and sets in motion a plan to unlock the value of its infra telco assets. The stock has, rightly in my view, reacted positively to the news, however, a key piece of the puzzle remains missing - deleveraging. Until the debt load is addressed, I would not put much stock in the dividend.

Telefonica enters a new era

Telefonica recently published a new action plan targeted at re-establishing priorities within a complex footprint and preparing the company for improved efficiency and potential growth opportunities. From the open letter:

“Companies that do not assume their responsibility in this new world will cease to be relevant in the short term. Executives who are not committed to the long term and sustainability are not being responsible.”

CEO Álvarez-Pallete also described the plan as “undoubtedly the most important one that I have written since I became chairman of Telefónica.”

From a high-level perspective, the strategy reshuffle is a clear step in the right direction, with management re-focusing its capital allocation plans. In sum, the plan prioritizes four core markets, promotes high-growth businesses, leverages the value of its infrastructure, and enhances efficiency.

Source: Telefonica Press Release

Visibility into the impact of these initiatives remains in question as the company has yet to walk investors through the finer details. However, I also think it is worth highlighting that the Board did not consider a dividend cut, which would have been a critical step to both deleveraging and allow the company to maximize its strategic options.

Prioritizing Spain, Brazil, the UK, and Germany as the core

The plan explicitly defines four markets (Spain, Brazil, UK, and Germany) as its “main markets,” given these regions account for the vast majority (~80%) of revenues. Per the press release, the priority for these markets is to “focus investments in order to be even more relevant and grow.” There have been some indications of this, with COO Angel Vila recently confirming that Telefonica had been approached by Oi on the disposal of its mobile assets, and that the company would be interested given the potential synergies.

Hispanomerica (ex-Brazil) spin-off

Though Hispanomerica has been a growth driver thus far, the challenging macro and regulatory environment, as well as increased competition, has led to the HispAm segment (ex-Brazil) being designated as non-core. From the press release:

“We begin the review of our portfolio of assets in Hispanoamérica, with the dual objective of modulating our exposure to the region, while creating the conditions to maximize its value, both via growth, consolidation and potential corporate operations.”

This unit will be headed by Telefonica HispAm head Alfonso Gomez who, crucially, will report to the Group CFO, Laura Abasolo (while all other operations continue to report to the COO, Angel Vila). According to the press release, the main goal of the unit will be to “attract investors and obtain potential synergies with other market agents.”

Clearly, this opens the scope for strategic initiatives such as potential disposals, network sharing, or consolidation. Notably, the assets combined account for 17% of group EBITDA; thus, any potential value unlocking here would be significant. I think it is also worth noting that establishing HispAm (ex-Brazil) as non-core reduces currency sensitivity over the residual core footprint, which should also enhance the group’s prospects of delivering a more predictable earnings stream (note the segment’s EBITDA volatility in the chart below).

Source: Company Filings, Consensus Est

New vehicle launches - Telefonica Infra and Telefonica Tech

Telefonica Infra will primarily house the group’s 50.01% Telxius stake, with the vehicle focused on the “development and monetization of towers, distributed antenna systems, data centers, greenfield fiber projects, and submarine cables, among others.” Other assets to be housed within the unit include data centers, greenfield fiber projects, among others. Telefonica is open to finding partners for each asset type.

The Telefonica Tech unit will focus on three businesses - cybersecurity, IoT and big data, as well as Cloud, primarily catering to the B2B segment. The aim is to boost growth from these assets, and Telefonica will be open to acquisitions that complement the portfolio. Telefonica Tech is guided to generate more than 2 billion euros in additional revenues by 2022. There is, however, little visibility on the unit’s KPIs or its growth strategy (which will likely involve M&A) though, the 2022 revenue target is certainly promising.

Simplifying the operating model

As part of the operational reshuffle, Mariano de Beer (Chief Commercial Digital Officer) and Bernardo Quinn (CEO of HispAm South) are to leave the company. Three new business units will report to the COO (Chief Technology and Information Officer, Chief Digital Consumer Officer, and Chief Business Solutions Officer).

Source: Telefonica Press Release

The redefinition of the corporate structure creates a more agile operating model better equipped to adapt to necessary changes. From the press release:

“… adapting the role and operation of the corporate center …focusing on all those activities that provide differential value to all the operating units of the new Telefónica…eliminating some existing duplications with the structures of the operating businesses and reducing complexity.”

The streamlined operational model is guided to add a 2 percentage-point improvement to operating cash flow margins by 2022 - legacy network decommissioning (e.g., the Spanish copper network and mobile network simplification) will likely prove to be the key driver of the updated efficiency target, which adds to the €1.0bn yearly savings targeted by 2020 from digitalization.

Key implications

In the near term, most of the value unlocking will likely come from HispAm – at ~14% EBITDA and a ~5.0x EV/EBITDA, the unit constitutes ~14% of the Telefonica sum-of-parts value. Any potential disposals and/or synergies could reduce the holdco discount (via reduced complexity) or help realize trapped value as key assets are marked-to-market. The recent Mexican deal is a prime example of the company’s proactiveness on this front – the €230mn p.a. cash savings from the sale represents ~6-7% of 2019E FCF.

Management also disclosed two key operational improvements as part of the strategic plan - an additional €2bn of revenues by 2022, and an additional 2 percentage-point improvement in operating cash flow margins by 2022. For an illustration of the impact, applying the raised OCF margins to consensus operating cash flow of ~€10bn in 2019 would result in a ~€1bn uplift.

Lastly, the creation of the infra unit puts the company’s tower assets valuation in the spotlight. As the unit will house the Telxius stake, it will hold at least ~18k towers in Spain/Brazil, with another ~50k owned towers outside Telxius (Germany, UK via CTIL, and residual tower assets in Spain/Brazil outside Telxius as well as the rest of LatAm).

Source: Q3 Presentation

Assuming the guidance provided in the 10th Sept press release holds, the 50k non-Telxius towers could generate OIBDA of €360m in 2020. On a sum-of-parts basis, the increased visibility could move valuations closer in-line toward comparable tower transactions, which at an implied ~18x, would represent substantial multiple-driven upside relative to the current blended trading multiple of ~6.4x EV/EBITDA.

The missing dividend cut

Interestingly, given the leverage profile, there was no mention of a potential dividend cut, which would have been a critical step toward accelerating the deleveraging process. A more flexible balance sheet would have allowed Telefonica room to maximize its strategic options. The current dividend policy (including minorities) is generous, taking up ~126% of FCF (accounting for normalized spectrum costs and the hybrid coupons). The dividend commitment leaves little room for deleveraging, stunting the organic deleveraging path at a time when net financial debt/EBITDA (including leases) already stands at an elevated ~3.7x.

Source: Company Filings

At the current run rate, the dividend coverage will likely diminish rapidly, leaving a high stock of debt and limited buffer from the volatility of HispAm FX fluctuations. Thus, though the strategic review was a step in the right direction, a deeper look into the company's capital allocation strategy may be warranted, and I would not be surprised if the dividend is eventually cut in favor of deleveraging.

The 5-point action plan is, admittedly, a step in the right direction. It re-focuses the Group on its core priorities and signals that HispAm operations (ex-Brazil) are now available for sale. The improved visibility of the group’s infrastructure assets should also help unlock some sum-of-parts value. The one missing piece, however, is a concrete plan to deleverage – as things stand, I believe a dividend cut is not only the key to a de-leverage but also, perhaps ironically, the equity story.

