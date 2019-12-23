Starwood Property Trust: Worth A Shot

Sometime last year, I wrote about Starwood Property Trust (STWD), a mortgage REIT. Back then, I came to the conclusion that "Starwood Property Trust's stable dividend yield appeals greatly to me", but added that I had "concerns over how sustainable this dividend is - both in terms of its financials as well as the short duration of its loans". With the release of Starwood's earnings for the third quarter of 2019, I take another look at the company to see if my conclusion has changed. While my concerns about the company still remain, I believe it is still one to consider.

(Source: Google)

A Brief Introduction

With a market capitalisation of just over $7 billion, Starwood Property Trust is one of the largest mortgage REITs in the United States. If the name "Starwood" sounds familiar, that's because the company is managed by private equity firm Starwood Capital Group and is affiliated to the various businesses under the Starwood name.

(Source: STWD September 2019 Investor Presentation)

The Portfolio

Starwood Property Trust commenced operations only a decade ago in 2009 with a focus on originating commercial mortgages. Since then, however, the company has expanded its business lines to include residential mortgages and even actual properties, with no signs of slowing down. In fact, just last year, Starwood acquired GE Capital's Energy Financial Services' Project Finance Debt Business for $2.6 billion, diversifying its business once again.

(Source: STWD 2018 Annual Report)

The company boasts a portfolio of approximately $16 billion, spread across four business segments:

Commercial and Residential Lending - The company originates, acquires, finances and manages both commercial and residential mortgages (first and subordinated), mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and commercial mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate-related debt investments. This segment makes up the largest proportion of the company's portfolio, with the commercial lending business forming the bulk of it. Infrastructure Lending - The newest business segment; the company originates, acquires, finances and manages infrastructure debt investments. Property - The company acquires and manages equity interests in commercial real estate properties held for investment. Investing and Servicing - The company has several businesses under this segment, including a servicing business, a mortgage loan business, and two different investment businesses.

Commercial and Residential Lending

This is by far the largest segment of Starwood's portfolio, and the company has done well to diversify the revenue streams within the segment. When it comes to the commercial lending segment of the portfolio, the bulk of the company's loans are spread across the United States, with the remainder located internationally. Additionally, these loans are also spread across various property types. These two factors allow the company to reduce its over-reliance on one particular region or property type. That being said, the bulk of Starwood's loans are still located within the United States, thus any impact on the real estate market in the country will have a significant impact on the company.

(Source: STWD September 2019 Investor Presentation)

Apart from diversifying its portfolio, Starwood Property Trust has also taken steps to ensure the stability of its interest income received. For instance, as of September 30, 2019, close to 83% of the company's $7.9 billion commercial portfolio are first mortgages held for investment (the above image displays the company's portfolio as of June 30, 2019, thus there are some differences). This gives the company some measure of certainty over its projected income, as first mortgages are generally perceived to be "safer". Moreover, the weighted average loan-to-value ratio of the portfolio is approximately 65%, a relatively modest figure. Finally, most of Starwood's loans are floating rate loans, allowing it to benefit in the event interest rates rise. In fact, the company has positioned itself to benefit regardless of the movement in interest rates.

(Source: STWD Q3 2019 Supplemental Reporting Information)

Making up the rest of this segment is the company's residential portfolio. Starwood has almost doubled its portfolio in this segment in the first three quarters of the year - from a portfolio value of $712 million in December 31, 2019, to a value of $1.29 billion as at September 30, 2019 - an indication of how it has been gradually diversifying away from the commercial real estate segment of its portfolio. The company's rate of return on these loans has remained largely the same during this period at around 6%.

Infrastructure Lending

This is the most recent business segment, as mentioned above, having been acquired from GE Capital only last year. The company has been working to increase the yield for this segment by selling its lower margin loans and redeploying the capital into higher-yielding loans. While this particular segment may not contribute much to Starwood's earnings at present, the company's efforts have ensured it provides a stable source of income. The weighted average life of the loans has increased from 3.8 years earlier this year to 4.7 years as of 30 June, 2019. In addition, the company's loans are fully senior secured loans, providing an added measure of safety. As Starwood continues to sell off its lower-margin loans, this segment should play a more significant role in the company's earnings.

(Source: STWD September 2019 Investor Presentation)

Property

Apart from originating and managing loans, the company also invests in physical real estate, similar to equity REITs, deriving rental income from it. This segment is largely for the long term, as evidenced by long weighted average lease term of each property. Growth in this area has been nothing short of extraordinary, from revenues of just $25 million in 2015 to $215 million in the first three quarters of 2019.

(Source: STWD September 2019 Investor Presentation)

Investing and Servicing

Revenues in this segment have largely remained the same over the years, and the segment continues to be the smallest contributor to the company's earnings.

Dividends

When it comes to REITs, one of the key metrics to look out for is the company's dividend yield. That being said, there are other considerations as well. Such considerations include the consistency and stability of the dividends; in other words, the regularity with which the company pays its dividends and whether the amount paid out each time fluctuates. Given that REITs are obliged to pay out 90% of their taxable income as dividends yearly, the former is generally not an issue - dividends will be paid either monthly or quarterly - unless the investor requires a monthly flow of income, which will restrict his/ her options. When it comes to the latter, a company which pays a stable dividend is certainly preferred; there is no point if a REIT pays out a high dividend in one period only to cut its dividend payout in the next.

Starwood Property Trust has certainly done well in this aspect. Since 2014, the company has paid a quarterly dividend of $0.48/share, giving it a current dividend yield of 7.6%. With over 20 consecutive quarters of consistent dividends, investors know exactly how much they will be receiving each quarter. Having said that, one fact must be pointed out as well; the company has not increased its dividends during this period and has shown no inclination to do so, whether through raising its quarterly dividends or even in the form of a special dividend. This lack of dividend growth is something which may deter investors; after all, once the effect of inflation is taken into account, the value of the dividends received each year actually decreases.

Financials

Even before considering whether the company is able to grow its dividends, it is first crucial to determine whether the company is able to sustain its current dividend record. In this aspect, a look at the company's financials can help shed some light on its ability to do so.

2018 was not a good year for Starwood Property Trust. Its earnings per share was only at $1.44; to provide some context, the company's earnings per share from 2031 to 2017 was (2013 first) - $1.82, $1.92, $1.52, $1.53. Thankfully, the company seems to have rebounded somewhat for 2019, having recorded earnings per share of $1.20 for the first three quarters, putting it on track to have its best performance in recent years.

Switching to a different financial metric which is often used as a measure of a REIT's performance, funds from operations (FFO), tells a similar story. A look at Starwood's FFO/share shows that it has been on a downward trend in recent years. This is a worrying trend, especially when considering that its FFO/share has been consistently below the dividend payout of $1.92/share. In fact, this raises questions about the company's ability to maintain its dividend payout in the near future, let alone any mention of dividend growth.

(Source: Figures obtained from various STWD annual reports)

Valuation

When it comes to valuing Starwood Property Trust, it is worth noting that the company is not a pure mortgage REIT; it owns physical real estate under its property business segment, which makes comparisons to other pure mortgage REITs difficult. According to Starwood's 2018 annual report, its property segment adds an additional $3/share to the company's book value. Keep in mind that this does not account for the company's 2019 figures, which, given the performance of the property segment, is probably higher than the $3/share reported or at the very least the same.

For what it's worth, Starwood is actually trading at a premium; its current share price of $25.12 (as of December 20, 2019) gives it a price-to-book ratio (P/B ratio) of approximately 1.5. Assuming the company's value of its property segment is accurate, this brings the P/B ratio down to approximately 1.25-1.3, which is still a premium.

Conclusion

When my first article on Starwood was published, the share price was approximately $21. Since then, the company has returned close to 20%, excluding dividends. If I had known the company would perform so well, I would certainly have initiated a long position in the stock back then! That being said, here we are over a year later, and my conclusion has changed somewhat.

There is much to like about Starwood Property Trust. The company has been seeking to diversify its business and also has a great track record of paying dividends (though I would like to see some dividend growth), though concerns about its ability to pay its dividends in the long run remain. Despite its poor performance in recent years, I expect this to just be a temporary blip as the company transitions away from its reliance on the commercial real estate market. Nevertheless, I would rather err on the side of caution; while I may purchase some shares in the company, it will only form a small proportion of my portfolio. Of course, one's risk appetite varies for each investor, and others may very well come to a different conclusion.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in STWD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.