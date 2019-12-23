Retailer WH Smith Won't Stay Stationary With New Travel Acquisition

Company description

The principal activity of WH Smith plc (OTC:WHSTY) is retailing and associated activities predominately in the UK, but with a growing US presence. The company was established in 1792.

Buy what you know

As a kid, I used to love going to WH Smith at the weekend. I could read my comics and magazines while my parents went shopping. I suppose I was looking for value even back then. I would splash out my pocket money only if I had not got my fix of childish entertainment by the time my parents would pick me up. But that is not to say we did not spend any money in the shop. We would always buy stationery (every school year “Smiths” would produce a new and improved pencil case that needed buying and filling), greeting cards, and books there.

Nowadays, I still buy plenty of stationery there and occasionally magazines, although my greetings cards and book purchases have gone elsewhere. However, when travelling, one can always rely on a WH Smiths to be ideally located in duty free or the train station, when you have limited options to buy a newspaper, or overpriced water or snacks. That excellent network of shops in travel locations does appear to be somewhat of a moat. I nearly always end up spending money at WH Smith when travelling, as to pass the waiting time I inevitably browse the newsstand or bookshelf, and unlike my younger days, invariably I will buy something as well as an expensive snack and drink.

Maybe that feeling of being ripped off or trapped into buying from Smiths as it is usually the only option, is karma for not buying more comic books back in the day, but the consumers’ loss has been shareholders’ gain as WH Smith shares have outperformed the UK stock market consistently in recent years, including by over 32% year to date. In absolute terms, the stock is up an impressive 51% so far this year.

The Global Investor believes owning this stock is more than just a hedge against being short overpriced snacks and accessories when travelling. Recent acquisitions have shown that the company is doubling down on its travel locations strategy and expanding internationally. The growth and synergies from economies of scope on offer should power earnings and therefore the stock price higher.

Savvy acquisitions: Marshall Retail Group

On the 18th December, shareholders voted overwhelmingly to approve the acquisition of US airport and tourist retailer Marshall Retail Group. The deal is worth $400m and will double the size of its international travel business and significantly improve growth opportunities. This deal comes just one year on after WH Smith’s first major entry into the US market with the $198m acquisition of airport electronics retailer InMotion. Recent financial reports show InMotion has been slotted into WH Smith very well and bodes well for the execution of the Marshall purchase from a cost and growth perspective, making the shares attractive to growth-oriented investors.

The reason shareholders needed to vote on the Marshall acquisition was because this deal required a £155m equity raise, priced at 2,150p, as well as new debt being raised to fund this deal.

On the face of it, Marshall doesn’t look like a bargain, with WH Smith’s bid valuing the retailer at 13.7x EBITDA. Management claims that once adjusted for annual savings of about $11m (expected by the third year of ownership), the EBITDA multiple on the deal falls to 10, which appears more reasonable.

Marshall isn’t any old retailer though. It runs its operations soundly, with an EBITDA margin of about 15%. That is a bit above the average international travel business, justifying the initially somewhat rich EBITDA bid multiple.

Marshall also has excellent relationships with the all-important airport landlords. These real estate owners hold the key to the international growth aspirations of WH Smith, so the purchase of Marshall opens up a seat at the table with the airport landlords and puts a foot in the door of the $3.2bn US airport retail market. Additionally, Marshall has an excellent track record of careful growth having been awarded ¾ of the store space it has competed for as well as having agreements in place to expand its airport retail space by about 75% over the next four years. WH Smith expects this to bring in double-digit annual sales growth for Marshall.

Savvy acquisitions: InMotion

As with any deal, executing on achieving synergies and management and supply-chain integration is always a challenge. However, WH Smith has performed well in this area with its InMotion acquisition so far which is encouraging for investors who worry about the realisation of achieving the stated deal benefits in the end. With InMotion showing £8m in profits, which were higher than initial expectations, in the very first year of contribution post-acquisition completion, it bodes well for the Marshall integration prospects. Additionally, according to UK media reports, WH Smith has been chasing this acquisition since 2016, meaning that its due diligence must have been very thorough.

Travel business

As mentioned earlier, WH Smith in recent years has been focusing on its travel business. Excluding Marshall which should close early next year, the travel business was made up of 433 international stores and 589 stores in its United Kingdom home, and by now contributes 2/3 of group profits. These stores, typically found in airports, railway stations and hospitals, are doing well but the clear focus now is on overseas growth. International travel sales grew an impressive 91% in the year following the acquisition of InMotion. Like-for-like sales growth, in constant currency, accounted for 3 percentage points of this, highlighting the sales boost the InMotion deal was able to bring.

High-street business

The original model of WH Smith, the one which I so fondly remember, is the high-street business which continues to move sideways and needs careful management. Profits last year in this segment were flat, not a bad result given the state of UK high-street retail. Management has been careful to manage costs. In fact, WH Smith high-street stores are famous for their worn-out carpets – if it ain’t broke don’t fix it. But that’s fine, we’re not shopping there to admire the décor, we want a selection of stationery, news and other goods at reasonable prices. Indeed, the high-street shops always feel much better value for money than their airport sisters.

Anyway, this cost focus achieved £9m in savings last year and about the same expected in the current year. Another reason the high-street segment has survived is because stationery is still largely bought in person and not so much online. As e-commerce became a bigger player over the years, WH Smith has adjusted its in-store offerings wisely. Its wide range of stationery products gives WH Smith a strong brand value on the high-street for this kind of product. I’m unlikely to buy pencils and paper from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) any time soon. Indeed, stationery products now account for more than 60% of high-street store products. Last financial year, WH Smith reported decent demand for fashion and seasonal stationery, for example those back-to-school ranges.

In its fight against e-commerce, WH Smith has not ignored this distribution channel. The company has made several forays into online selling, including card companies Funkypigeon.com, Treeofhearts.co.uk and Dottyaboutpaper.co.uk and pen website Cultpens.com. WH Smith has also improved its own core website whsmith.co.uk

The high-street business saw like-for-like sales drop 2% last year, however, ongoing improvements in product mix, coupled with improved supply-chain and inventory management led to a 70-basis point increase in the gross margin. In a difficult market, the high-street business is holding up well which speaks volumes about management.

Conclusion

In the end though, it’s the travel business and international growth highlighted by the Marshall Retail Group deal that makes the stock an attractive proposition.

Priced at 18x earnings, the stock might not look that cheap, but with the group’s focus on selling in travel hubs with moat-like characteristics providing high-quality growth sitting alongside a stable traditional segment of the high-street store which looks to have worked out how to survive in a challenging high-street retail market, it seems that 18x P/E is quite reasonable. With earnings growth set to continue at a decent clip with the newly-sanctioned Marshall acquisition, we don’t even need an earnings expansion for stock price performance, just more of the same from management.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in WHSTY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.