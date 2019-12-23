Maybe Your Last Chance To Sell California Water At A Good Price

Either way, investors would profit from selling CWT even if that means paying hefty capital gains taxes.

Momentum has turned against the stock, and a trend reversal might be in the books.

Since I last warned investors to sell CWT, the stock is down over 8%.

Introduction

At the risk of sounding like a broken record: water utilities are super overvalued. In some cases, investors have already suffered declines in the value of their positions. This is the case of California Water (CWT). In August, I suggested that investors “Sell California Water to Double their Dividend Income.” Since the article was published, the stock is down 8.78%, while the S&P 500 is up 9.66%. Needless to say, underperforming the market by nearly 20% in just over a quarter isn’t great.

However, because of the still very stretched valuation, it isn’t too late to sell.

I have repeatedly argued that having to pay capital gains tax isn’t always an excuse to hang on to your positions. When stocks are extremely overvalued, like CWT was and still is, you can still end up ahead by selling the stock. I’ll go over the mechanics of this again.

As you can imagine, the operating fundamentals of a stable water utility like CWT don’t change at all in just a few months. But momentum and valuation can, especially when it comes hand in hand with underperforming the market by 20%. Theoretically, momentum worsens and value improves.

Instead of breaking down my article like I usually do, between Stock Strength and Dividend Strength, I will first summarize the key operational fundamentals, then look at the impact of recent performance on price and momentum.

For those of you who are interested in seeing how our MAD Scores have changed since August, please refer to the table below.

MAD Score August 30th December 20th Dividend Strength 54 63 Stock Strength 49 36 Value Score 46 58 Momentum Score 86 34 Financial Strength Score 43 48 Earnings Quality Score 27 30

Fundamentals Overview

While this article is geared towards investors who own CWT, here is a summary for those of you who are unfamiliar with the stock. CWT trades $50.80 and yields 1.54%. It is a stable water utility which has grown revenue consistently throughout the past decade.

Furthermore, the firm’s earnings quality and financial strength are in line with the sector: operating cash flow can cover about 8% of liabilities, and the stock is geared 3x.

CWT has maintained steady dividend payout ratios throughout the years, consistently between 20% and 25% of operating cash flow.

30/09/2015 30/09/2016 30/09/2017 30/09/2018 30/09/2019 Dividends $0.6700 $0.6800 $0.7100 $0.7500 $0.7825 Net Income $1.00 $0.88 $1.42 $1.23 $1.49 Payout Ratio 67% 78% 50% 61% 53% Cash From Operations $3.01 $3.15 $3.04 $3.27 $3.90 Payout Ratio 23% 22% 24% 23% 21% Free Cash Flow $-1.00 $-2.21 $-2.75 $-3.60 $-2.26 Payout Ratio -67% -31% -26% -21% -35%

The dividend has been growing at a steady rate of 4% per annum for the past 5 years.

While you can count on this dividend to be paid like clockwork, it is quite unsatisfactory given the stock’s low 1.54% yield. A yield which is lower than 61% of dividend-paying stocks in the US.

As we’ll see in the next section, the lower yield is due only to overvaluation and should be concerning to all investors.

Valuation and Momentum

A look at the last chart in the previous section would tell you this much: during the past decade, investors have gradually given an ever-increasing premium to CWT. The rapid ascension really started in 2016. In fact, had you bought the stock in 2015, you’d have doubled your money, and that’s disregarding any income received from dividends. Not bad for a stable boring water ute!

But that isn’t news to you. Up until a few months ago, being a shareholder in CWT was a smart move. You owned a stable water ute which kept soaring in price, and paid a stable dividend. But now, the strong momentum which kept pushing the stock higher has faded.

CWT trades at $50.8 and is down -5.30% these last 3 months, despite still being up 2.95% these last 6 months and 8.65% these last 12 months.

This gives the stock better momentum than only 39% of stocks, showing the extent to which momentum has worn off. As a reminder, in late August when I suggested investors sell CWT, it had better momentum than 89% of stocks. This is a perfect example of why I only use momentum in conjunction with valuation. If buying a stock that has gone up for the sole reason that it has gone up is a good enough reason for you, remember that buying in late August would have led to underperforming the S&P 500 by close to 20% in just over a quarter.

Now the momentum has turned from good to mediocre, but things might still get worse.

Look at the chart below. In the last two months, the price has crossed below both its 20-day and 50-day SMAs. The 20-day has crossed below the 50-day, and is now acting as resistance. The stock has found support time and time again at the $50 mark this year, but if it fails to break through the 20-day SMA in upcoming weeks, we could rapidly find ourselves in a situation where the stock shoots below $50, and below its 200-day SMA. Who’s to say where resistance is after that? Likely some would be found at the $45 mark, but if followed by a death cross, could lead to pushing the stock all the way down to $35 within a few months.

The stock has failed multiple times this year to breach through $55, a price at which selling pressure outweighs buying pressure by far. This likely proves to be as far (within a few dollars) as the investment community is willing to let CWT trade.

So investors are facing a situation where upside is capped to 10% and downside is anywhere from 10-30%. Not an attractive scenario to be in.

But has the recent drop in price resulted in enough of a boost to the stock’s valuation?

Unfortunately, no.

CWT has a P/E of 34.41x

P/S of 3.47x

P/CFO of 13.14x

Dividend yield of 1.56%

Buyback yield of -0.15%

Shareholder yield of 1.41%.

These values would suggest that CWT is more undervalued than 58% of stocks. The surprising thing is that relative to its competitors, CWT trades at lower multiples of sales and cash flow. Yet its dividend yield is the worst, second only to York Water (YORW). What do I think of YORW? I recently published an article where I explained that "I wouldn’t touch York Water with a stick.”

Company Name Price Earnings Price Sales Price Book Price Cash Flow Dividend Yield Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) 32.15 7.85 3.85 29.2 1.62% Aqua America Inc. (WTR) 65.89 12.33 2.78 35.06 2.03% The York Water Company 40.61 11.71 4.5 33.86 1.50% Pure Cycle Corporation (PCYO) 63.65 14.9 4.06 85.91 0.00% Sjw Group (SJW) 50.87 5.13 2.25 18.54 1.70% Artesian Resources Corporation (ARTNA) 23.04 4.11 2.21 16.29 2.69% American States Water Company (AWR) 39.58 6.83 5.41 28.59 2.45% American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) 34.76 6.19 3.56 16.45 1.64% California Water Service Group 34.09 3.43 3.23 13.02 1.56% Median 39.58 6.83 3.56 28.59 1.64%

Furthermore, the chart below still suggests that CWT is trading at a premium to its 5-year average P/E. A regression to the mean here would imply a 10% decrease in price.

From a value perspective, CWT is looking a bit better than it did a few months ago, but at 34x earnings, it is still extremely expensive.

The chart above reinforces my short-term expectation for the price to trend towards $45. By the end of 2020, however, a price between $35 and $40 wouldn’t make the stock grossly undervalued either.

The valuation is yet to have improved significantly since I last looked at the stock in late August.

Parting Ways With CWT

Now most investors won’t disagree that the stock is extremely overvalued. What holds back many would-be sellers is the capital gain tax which they would have to pay on their position. But even if you have to pay massive capital gains tax, you’ll still likely end up ahead.

How so? A while back we introduced the concept of Yield on Sale. I never thought it would catch on, and I was correct it hasn’t. Not because it isn’t useful (it’s extremely useful, a lot more so than yield on cost), it just isn’t something you can easily calculate off the top of your head.

The yield on sale represents the yield at which you would need to reinvest the after-tax proceeds of selling a dividend stock to maintain your current income.

The formula goes as follows:

Yield on Sale = annual dividends / ((price – avg cost) * (1 – tax %) + avg cost)

Let’s say you’ve owned CWT for a while and your cost basis is $10. Let’s also assume that between state and federal taxes, you have to pay 50% tax on capital gains. For most of you, your effective tax rate is a lot lower, I’m trying to drive the point home.

As a reminder, CWT trades at $50 and pays $0.79 in annual dividends.

If we plug in the different inputs we get:

Yield on Sale = $0.79 / ( ($50 – $10) * (1 -0.5) + $10)

Yield on Sale = 2.63%.

That means that for you to maintain your current level of income, assuming your cost basis was as low as $10 per share and your tax rate as high as 50% of gains, you’d need to find a stock which yields at least 2.63%. Anything above and you’re increasing your income straight away.

That doesn’t seem impossible to me. Note that you’d probably have to find a replacement outside of the water utility sector, as nearly everything you can buy is overpriced.

Also note that in the extreme situation above, had you sold when I initially suggested investors do so, you’d only need a 2.4% yield on the replacing stock. Finally, if the stock goes down to $45 before you’d finally pull the plug, you’d need a 2.87% yield to replace your stock.

Please remember to not take these values as an example for everybody. Depending on your average cost and your effective capital gains tax rate, the yield on sale changes.

To make it easy for you, I’ve compiled a table of replacement yields for CWT, assuming you sell at $50. The top row shows the different cost basis whereas the first column shows the different capital gains tax rates.

$2 $5 $10 $15 $20 $25 $30 $35 $40 $45 $50 5% 1.66% 1.65% 1.65% 1.64% 1.63% 1.62% 1.61% 1.60% 1.60% 1.59% 1.58% 10% 1.75% 1.74% 1.72% 1.70% 1.68% 1.66% 1.65% 1.63% 1.61% 1.60% 1.58% 15% 1.85% 1.83% 1.80% 1.77% 1.74% 1.71% 1.68% 1.65% 1.63% 1.60% 1.58% 20% 1.96% 1.93% 1.88% 1.84% 1.80% 1.76% 1.72% 1.68% 1.65% 1.61% 1.58% 25% 2.08% 2.04% 1.98% 1.92% 1.86% 1.81% 1.76% 1.71% 1.66% 1.62% 1.58% 30% 2.22% 2.16% 2.08% 2.00% 1.93% 1.86% 1.80% 1.74% 1.68% 1.63% 1.58% 35% 2.38% 2.31% 2.19% 2.09% 2.00% 1.92% 1.84% 1.77% 1.70% 1.64% 1.58% 40% 2.56% 2.47% 2.32% 2.19% 2.08% 1.98% 1.88% 1.80% 1.72% 1.65% 1.58% 45% 2.78% 2.66% 2.47% 2.31% 2.16% 2.04% 1.93% 1.83% 1.74% 1.65% 1.58% 50% 3.04% 2.87% 2.63% 2.43% 2.26% 2.11% 1.98% 1.86% 1.76% 1.66% 1.58% 55% 3.35% 3.13% 2.82% 2.57% 2.36% 2.18% 2.03% 1.89% 1.78% 1.67% 1.58% 60% 3.73% 3.43% 3.04% 2.72% 2.47% 2.26% 2.08% 1.93% 1.80% 1.68% 1.58% 65% 4.20% 3.81% 3.29% 2.90% 2.59% 2.34% 2.14% 1.96% 1.82% 1.69% 1.58% 70% 4.82% 4.27% 3.59% 3.10% 2.72% 2.43% 2.19% 2.00% 1.84% 1.70% 1.58%

Note that there isn’t a single scenario here, where I’d say it’s impossible to find a replacement stock which is better value than CWT. It might be hard to find something with the same stability in operations, but as we all know, in investing risk comes from fundamental reasons as much as it comes from owning overvalued stocks.

Conclusion

California Water remains extremely expensive and unattractive. With the momentum having completely disappeared, and a trend reversal potentially in the books, investors would be well served by profiting from a still extremely rich valuation and selling their shares.

