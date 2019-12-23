Bruker Has Doubled And Looks To Grow Further

Scientific instrument manufacturer Bruker Corporation (BRKR) has grown revenues by 8% on average over the last three years by investing in R&D and acquisitions. The top line growth has also generated returns for shareholders, with operating earnings growth of 18% per year over the same period.

Slide from Bruker presentation at Stifel 2019 Healthcare Conference

Shareholders have been handsomely rewarded, with the share price almost doubling in the last year. Let's look to see if the growth has run its course or if the growth can continue.

Data by YCharts

Management

The Laukien family, including Chairman and CEO Frank Laukien, own 34% of the company's shares. There are many anti-takeover provisions in place, such as a staggered election for the board of directors, and the board has the ability to issue preferred shares without shareholder approval. Given these factors, the management team should be able to focus on driving long-term value creation without worrying about takeover threats or activist investors.

It is not surprising that the shareholder aligned management team has been able to keep costs at a reasonable level and towards the lower end of their peers. Bruker SG&A costs have hovered around 24% for the last decade, nearly 4% lower than PerkinElmer (PKI) and Agilent (A), and in line with scientific equipment kingpin Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO).

Data by YCharts

The management team has steadily improve operating margins to 14.3%, and they are targeting a 90-120 bps expansion for 2019. Bruker SG&A's Project Accelerate initiative is aimed at growing several high-margin product offerings, so there is hope that the company can move its operating margins closer to those of Thermo Fisher Scientific (16.2%) and Agilent (18.2%). High margins that continue to expand are definitely a sign of a good business.

Data by YCharts

Bruker had $518.5 billion in long-term debt as of its Q3 earnings report. Currently, total debt sets at a reasonable 1.08 times EBITDA. This is especially impressive considering the number of acquisitions that the company has made in recent years.

Data by YCharts

The management team has been able to steer the company clear of controversy, with no major lawsuits listed in the company's 10-K disclosures. An SEC investigation launched in October 2017 was concluded in April when the SEC declined to pursue the matter.

Capital Allocation

Bruker has reduced its share count by over 8% in the last five years. The company announced a $300 million share repurchase plan in May and has already purchased $42 million worth of shares under the plan at an average price of $41.37. It paid an average price of $28.62 per share during a previous share repurchase plan in 2017. Bruker appears to have a disciplined philosophy about using its share repurchase plan, which is a welcome change at a time when many companies are overpaying for their own shares.

Data by YCharts

The paltry $0.16/share annual dividend has not increased since it was first initiated in 2016. It is somewhat surprising that the company is even bothering with a dividend when it is growing so rapidly through acquisitions and R&D investment.

One place that Bruker has not skimped on spending has been acquisitions, where the company spent $190 million in 2018 to make eight deals to acquire or take a major equity stake in several fast-growing technology areas. The deal flow continued in 2019, as Bruker acquired imaging software company PMOD Technologies, scientific software maker Arxspan, semiconductor service company RAVE, and Freiberg Instruments' EPR equipment business. The deals have generated 7% revenue growth through the third quarter of 2019.

Valuation

Arriving at an intrinsic value for a high-growth company like Bruker requires a few key assumptions, including the growth rate in future years and the cost of capital.

Cost of Capital

Bruker recently announced several moves that restructured its debt, resulting in an average interest rate of around 1.3% on outstanding debt. Using the Capital Asset Pricing Model with a risk-free rate of return of 1.92% and a market return of 8% yields a working average cost of capital of 10%. An alternative scenario with a 6% market return was also calculated for comparison (see table below).

Growth

The company guided for non-GAAP EPS growth of 13.5-15.5% for 2019 in its Q3 earnings presentation. Bruker's GAAP operating income has grown at an average of 18% over the last three years, so it doesn't seem unreasonable that the company can maintain a similar growth rate in the near future. In a more conservative estimate, we assume that the growth rate for the next 5 years will be 12%, before gradually declining to 3% over the long term. In this scenario (Scenario 1), the discounted free cash flow (FCF) calculation estimates that shares are worth around $34 apiece.

Slide from Bruker's Q3 earnings release

Assuming Bruker can maintain a growth rate of 15% for the next five years before seeing a slow decline, the model predicts that shares are worth close to $50 today (Scenario 2). A third scenario assuming a more modest growth rate to start, coupled with a slower decline in years 15 to 20 and a lower discount rate, yields a share price near $52.

Intrinsic Value Estimates based on Discounted FCF

Growth Years 1 to 5 Growth Years 5 to 10 Growth Years 10 to 15 Growth Years 15 to 20 Growth Years +20 Discount Rate NPV of Shares based on Discounted FCF Scenario 1 12% 9% 5% 3% 3% 10% $34.60 Scenario 2 15% 12% 9% 5% 3% 10% $49.86 Scenario 3 12% 9% 5% 5% 3% 8% $51.86

The current share price seems reasonable given Scenarios 2 and 3; however, Scenario 1 points to a great deal of risk in the shares if the current growth rates can not be maintained. Given the constantly evolving nature of scientific research and the potential for disruption in the industry, I would like to see a larger margin of safety in the share price when initiating a position. This is especially true given that there are much larger competitors that can easily afford to outspend Bruker on research & development to create the next generation of analytical tools: Bruker spent $173 million on R&D in 2018, versus $385 million for Agilent and $967 million for Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Bruker derives 37% of sales from Europe, 30% from the Americas, and 29% from the Asia-Pacific region. Given the broad global exposure, Bruker's future growth prospects will depend on factors that are outside its control. Continued tariff battles, exchange rates, reduced federal spending on science programs, and macroeconomic conditions all represent downside risks to spending on scientific equipment. One source of stability is the company's service business, which has slowly grown to represent 16% of revenues. The service business has lower gross margins (38%) than the hardware business (49.2%), but it should be more stable in the event of an economic downturn.

Conclusions

Bruker has demonstrated sound capital allocation in recent years, selectively purchasing shares and making acquisitions at a reasonable price. These policies, along with a solid balance sheet, have positioned the company for continued growth going forward. The shares look fully valued at current levels; however, I would be happy to initiate a position in this well-run company if shares were to dip into the $40 range in the near future.

