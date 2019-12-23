Income Lab Ideas: Analyzing Equity CEF Distribution Sustainability

Co-produced by Stanford Chemist. This article was originally published on November 23, 2019.

We previously covered the topic of analyzing fixed-income and preferred stock distribution sustainability. Looking at NII trends and interest rate impacts to gauge the continuation of a rate. We also looked at a couple of examples of funds that don't follow those guides. We can now follow that up with a focus on equity-based CEFs. There is a significant reliance on capital gains used as a portion of funding these high-yielding equity funds. In the case of these funds, we cannot just rely on watching NII trends. This makes analyzing the sustainability of equity funds a bit more complex. Most CEFs do a great job of providing managed distributions though, and this can help an investor with a level payout and predictability. Some funds will even utilize destructive ROC for short periods to provide this predictability.

It is important to consider that even if a fund cuts its distribution that an investor shouldn't immediately panic. Chances are that shares will gap down drastically when the market opens next. A large gap downward is especially true the larger the cut. Remembering to use limit orders or even perhaps waiting a day or two before making a move can be beneficial. At the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory we have previously explored this topic more in-depth in another piece. Readers may find it beneficial to look back at that publication if a fund you own does announce a cut. This portion was also included in the fixed-income piece and is still relevant for equities.

Another important reminder is that this is only a guide and not a hard rule. Some funds will cut their distribution or raise their distribution, even if it doesn't seem like they need to. This can be to preserve the assets of the fund and align the fund with expected future returns. No distribution is set in stone and these adjustments frequently happen, and they can at any time.

These Numbers Matter In Equities

There is one problem I noticed with newer CEF investors or those not focused on equity-based CEFs. They will look at an aggregator site like CEFConnect or CEFData and see the underlying fund's "earnings" and notice that they don't appear to be covering a fund's distribution. The earnings that they refer to are merely what the fund is covering through interest and dividends that a fund is taking in. In other words, the only factor here is NII. This leads to quite a few investors writing these funds off, which can be solid funds with potential. This isn't to be derogatory towards these sites, I use them very frequently, as most readers will notice. However, it can be confusing for newer investors. It isn't to say that NII isn't important at all though, it still plays a role.

The fact is that many of these equity funds will rely on significant capital gains to continue funding their distribution. With that in mind, one would have to be at least slightly bullish on the market as a whole and believe in management's competence in successfully managing the underlying assets. Looking for the right numbers in a fund's annual report can also help with comparing funds.

More specifically, looking at the fund's "built-in" unrealized appreciated capital can be very helpful in comparing funds. Of course, this isn't as straight forward as it seems either. This is because many sectors are involved in equity investing. These various sectors can be in a downtrend or uptrend relative to the broader market. For example, we are now in an 11-year bull market. However, you may have noticed that the energy space hasn't exactly been in the same upward bullish pattern. This sector has been under intense pressure from oversupply for many years. Couple this with the fact of a slowing global economy and the resulting outcome has been quite dire. With this in mind, it wouldn't make sense to try and compare an MLP/pipeline fund with something with a more tech focus. This is especially true as a tech-focused fund should have significant built-in gains at this point in the cycle.

As mentioned in the last piece, the vast majority of equity-focused funds will only report the required twice a year - when they publish their annual and semi-annual reports. Some funds do give quarterly numbers but they only provide the earnings number. Again, these earnings refer only to NII and aren't the most useful since equity holdings are generally viewed as longer-term holdings. However, funds are required to disclose holdings every quarter on Form N-Q - just not all the financials that the annual and semi-annual reports will contain.

Digging Into The Numbers

Now, to go through some examples so we know how to spot and calculate out appropriate numbers.

We can use the BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ), as it is fresh in my mind from covering it almost a week ago. BDJ is invested in all equity securities, with quite limited exposure to global securities. In fact, 80% of the portfolio is invested in U.S. companies. We can take a look at the numbers again for that fund to pick out what we should be looking for.

(Source - BDJ Semi-Annual Report)

What we can see is what the fund did pull in for NII. NII is still somewhat of a factor as the underlying portfolio will generally have some dividend payers. In the case of BDJ, they hold relatively large caps that are stable. The larger more established companies will generally offer dividends. In the case of BDJ, the NII comes out to $19,517,316. The fund paid out a total of $52,549,382 in distributions to shareholders. This gives us NII coverage of 37.14%. If this was a fixed-income investment that would be a sure sign of unsustainability. We can now take a look at the fund's built-in unrealized gains.

(Source - BDJ Semi-Annual Report)

For BDJ, we can see that the underlying portfolio has appreciated $356,396,976. These are underlying gains that can be realized to continue to fund the current distribution. Since this report, the fund has probably increased this even a bit further since. It is also important to consider that since these are unrealized, they are essentially "paper gains" that can also be lost. However, it still provides a buffer in the event of a downturn or slowdown. Note that the fund does also have an options strategy on individual stocks. The options gains/losses are factored into net realized gains and net change in unrealized appreciation or depreciation from these contracts.

With that being said, we can now calculate how much of a buffer the fund has. Taking the numbers for NII and total distributions above, and we are left with a gap of $33,032,066 that needs to be covered. This was for a 6-month period, we can then double this for an annualized amount of $66,064,132. Taking this shortfall amount and calculating it against the built-in gains we arrive at 5.39 years worth of cushion for the fund. This is the amount of time that it would take the fund before it would have to start using original capital to fund its distribution, assuming a static portfolio.

(Source - BDJ Annual Report)

It is important to consider that the official tax characterization of the fund may be different than what they report for NII and capital gains distributions. These numbers will be located in a fund's annual report and also given to an investor on a 1099 form at year-end. In the case of BDJ, it is very close to the same for 2018.

To take a look at a fund with a heavy tech focus, we can take a look at Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (STK).

(Source - STK Semi-Annual Report)

One might notice that NII was negative for the full year 2018. This is a reminder that expenses are taken out of investment income for the net result. In 2019, NII has essentially been an insignificant factor in the distribution. Essentially coming in with NII coverage of 0.69%.

(Source - STK Semi-Annual Report)

For the period ending June 30, 2019, we can take a look at what built-in gains the fund was sitting on. They have also had considerable appreciation since that time. Total managed assets stood at close to $313 million for that report, and this has now grown to over $347 million. For calculating the cushion that STK has for its distribution, I'm going to ignore NII. This was because last year had been negative but this year it seems like it might have a slightly positive impact on coverage. This gives us 3.21 years' worth of distributions covered assuming a static portfolio and using the annualized equivalent of the 6 months ended June 30, 2019.

Now, this is where it gets a bit tricky to compare and is a reason why I chose STK after BDJ. At first glance, an investor would presumably assume that BDJ is a better investment at the moment. This indeed may be true for a more conservative investor when looking at the built-in cushion of unrealized gains. And it is also true that investments in the tech sector would be considerably more volatile than larger-cap BDJ holdings, in general. However, one may notice that if we double the total distribution to shareholders for the 6 months ended, it comes to roughly $9 million less than paid out for 2018. That is primarily due to the special distribution that they announced last year. In fact, 2017 had an even larger special payout than that.

When looking at the unrealized appreciation in the portfolio from the same June 30th period of 2018, we see the fund had over $100 million in unrealized gains then. Not too far away from the level that the portfolio is currently showing. This is significant as the portfolio was able to pay out their normal quarterly distributions plus the larger special distribution and still arrive almost at the same cushion amount of unrealized gains. So, looking at unrealized gains is a great start in evaluating but factors like a special distribution need to also be looked at! These special distributions have a considerable impact on the fund's numbers. Of course, I don't bring this up to discredit the investment merits in BDJ. In fact, BDJ is one of my largest holdings and has been a solid performer.

Great things can happen when an equity fund's distribution is over 100% covered by NII. This is why a fund like Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund (MGU) gets me excited. This is an infrastructure fund that has significant holdings outside of the U.S. but is invested in equities. The fund also has quite a bit of exposure to pipelines as well, so there is caution warranted. However, their last available Semi-Annual Report has MGU covering its distribution 100% from NII. This is rare for an equity fund. I have previously covered this fund at the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory and we hold the fund in our Tactical Income - 100 portfolio. I provided a chart showing their NII and total distributions trend for the last several years.

(Source - Annual Reports, compiled by author)

MGU has boosted its distribution since 2011 quite a few times. It has gone from a quarterly rate of $0.18 since that time, to the current quarterly rate of $0.42 per share. I believe that these increases will keep coming too based on the NII trend of great coverage. A CEF needs to pay out 90% of its investment income and 98% of its realized capital gains annually. If they fail to pay out those levels, they will be subject to potential taxes. I believe the fund has been held back by its exposure to global holdings and investments in pipelines, in general. Since that last report though, assets managed have climbed from $436,643,713 to $474,211,000. A welcomed sign that the fund is moving in the right direction.

It's also important to note that through equity funds investors in taxable accounts can reap some tax benefits. Long-term capital gains portion of distributions are taxed at a more beneficial rate. This is primarily at the 15% mark for the majority of investors. Though every individual's tax circumstances are different and one would need to consult their own tax professional on specifics. There is also a large majority that will pass through "qualified dividend income." This is also largely taxed at a 15% rate for most retail investors. In the case of MGU, they stated that "91.09% of the ordinary income meets the requirements regarding qualified dividend income." Meaning that for 2018, an investor collected $1.58 in total distributions but paid only about 15% taxes on the bulk of the distribution. Additionally, the fund had foreign taxes paid of $0.134844 that can also potentially be claimed as a deduction or credit for an investor.

Looking At Total NAV Returns

Another good rule of thumb is to look at a fund's total NAV returns for a 3 and 5-year period. This can give a quick look to see if the fund is, in fact, "earning" the distribution. This is because if the total NAV return is over the current distribution rate it would indicate that the fund did not erode the NAV over that time. This essentially can give us a quick look at the track record of the fund and if they were able to successfully maneuver the fund in the past.

One can look at the 10-year mark as well for an even longer track record. However, when starting to look that far back a fund could have drastically changed over that period of time - through structural changes, policies or management of the fund.

Section 19(a)

One other important factor that may throw a newer investor off is Section 19(A) that they will generally receive for their equity funds. These can come from fixed-income funds too though. This is simply a required document that is to be sent out if a fund expects any distribution to be from any other source than NII. The major flaw with this is that it is only an estimate, and it usually isn't that great of an estimate. There are generally drastic changes by year-end as a fund chooses to liquidate or not certain securities in the portfolio. Thus, changing the long-term capital gains or realizing losses that can be accounted for as ROC for tax purposes.

The important point here is that it will not be known the exact makeup of the distribution until the official 1099 is firmly in hand at year-end. Remember, a growing NAV indicates that destructive ROC is not being used.

Conclusion

This has been a general overview of identifying key numbers that are relevant for equity-focused funds and the sustainability of their distributions. NII is not particularly helpful for gauging such sustainability over the long term. It is still a factor but it needs to be looked at in addition to capital gains potential on a fund. Looking at the built-in unrealized appreciation in a portfolio is necessary for calculating the expected buffer that a fund has for sustaining a distribution. It can also be used as a cushion for periods of a slowdown such as when we experience the next bear market. A large portion of NII for an equity fund can also indicate that a fund may be able to raise its distribution. In the case of MGU, in particular, we are at over 100% coverage as of their latest report. It's important to consider that it doesn't necessarily have to be at 100% NII or above before a fund may consider boosting its payout. For an example of that, we can look at BDJ, which recently raised its distribution but it wasn't at the 100% NII coverage mark.

There are also tax benefits for investors that hold equity CEFs in a taxable account. The fact that long-term capital gains are generally taxed at a lower rate and qualified dividends are also taxed at a lower rate, this is quite beneficial for an investor.

Speaking of taxes, when you receive a section 19 form from your equity CEF, it may be best to mostly ignore it for the time being. The fact is that the tax classification can change significantly come year-end and most likely will.

Considering the reliance on capital gains in equity CEFs distributions, one will need to be bullish on the broader market. Additionally, one needs to factor in the consideration that a sector may have on a particular fund. From there, one can consider how that will affect the fund's potential sustainability going forward. This is where diversification can play a key role, not relying on one particular sector for all of your income can help significantly reduce risks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BDJ, MGU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.