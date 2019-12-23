Is Non-OPEC Oil Production Recovering?

The main contributor to the increase was the US by adding 599 kb/d. This leaves August production just 295 kb/d short of the previous high of 50,777 kb/d reached in December 2018.

By Ovi @ peakoilbarrel

Below are a number of oil production charts for Non-OPEC countries, created from data provided by the EIA's International Energy Statistics and updated to August 2019. Information from other sources such as the IEA and OPEC is used to provide a short-term outlook for future output and direction.

Non-OPEC production increased by 752 kb/d to 50,482 kb/d in August from 49,730 kb/d in July. This is the first significant monthly increase in 2019. Output declined from January to May. The main contributor to the increase was the US by adding 599 kb/d. This leaves August production just 295 kb/d short of the previous high of 50,777 kb/d reached in December 2018. New output from Norway and Brazil, along with increasing US output coming in the next few months could raise Non-OPEC output beyond the previous December 2018 high. The question "How much higher beyond the December high" is of great interest to OPEC+.

The charts and table below are primarily for the world's largest Non-OPEC producers and are updated to August 2019, except for the U.S., which is updated to September 2019. The first set of charts is for Non-OPEC countries with production over 500 kb/d and the last few provide a world overview.

Above are listed the world's 14th largest Non-OPEC producers. They produced 87% of the Non-OPEC output in August. One year ago, the US produced 550 kb/d more oil than Russia. In August 2019, that lead was extended to 1,465 kb/d. What also stands out in this chart is the large monthly increase in Russian production in August 2019 even though it is supposed to control its output according to their OPEC agreement. Also note the large increment from Brazil which is starting to produce oil from its deep pre-salt layer.

Brazil's production added 219 kb/d in August, coming in just shy of 3.0 Mb/d. Its output is now beginning to show the results of adding four floating production, storage and offloading units (FPSO) in 2019 to its offshore fields. Output is expected to remain close to 3.0 Mb/d for the next few months. It is estimated that the deep pre-salt layer could potentially raise Brazil's output to 7 Mb/d by 2030. In early November Brazil held an auction for foreign and domestic oil companies to bid on four offshore blocks containing the pre-salt layer.

Canada's production dropped by 99 kb/d in August. This drop appears in both the EIA report and the Canadian Energy Regulator (CER) report, shown in red. I am not clear why the CER reports higher output than the EIA. Output from Alberta continues to be limited by the curtailment rules imposed by the government. In August and September, rail shipments of crude were 319,594 b/d and 310,146 b/d respectively. This is a significant jump from March when shipments were 168,483 b/d.

As long as the Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) line 3 expansion is on hold in Minnesota, it will be difficult for Canada to increase production significantly for the longer term. On December 9th, Line 3 received a favourable report from the state's Department of Commerce when it found no serious threat to Lake Superior if crude oil leaked from the pipeline. Public hearings are next.

While exporting Canadian oil continues to be a challenge, Enbridge and TC Energy are looking at changes that could quickly increase capacity by another 100,000 b/d by adding drag-reducing chemicals to the pipeline. Enbridge is also looking at additional strategies that could provide more capacity. In addition the Conference Board of Canada is saying that the outlook for Alberta production is brightening and that several factors will conspire to boost production in the oilsands by an average of 4.2 percent per year from 2020 to 2024.

China's production dropped by 24 kb/d to 3,811 kb/d in August. It is expected to maintain this level of production into 2020 due to increased spending by China's major oil companies, according to the IEA.

Kazakhstan output declined by 110 kb/d in August. It is expected that their production will stay close to 1,800 kb/d according to OPEC.

While production declined in the first quarter, Mexican output has shown a small increase in the second and third quarters. However, according to OPEC, the decline in Mexico's mature fields, such as Cantarell, Abkatún-Pol-Chuc and Tsimin-Xux, will result in the resumption of overall declining output by 2020.

Norway's output for August was flat due to technical and maintenance problems in some fields. However this is going to change in October when the Johan Sverdrup field comes online. Output began to increase in mid October and by early December it was producing at a rate of 350 kb/d according to Reuters. Phase I of the project is expected to add 440 kb/d of oil production by mid-2020, which will account for over 20% of total Norwegian supply.

The increased production from the Johan Sverdrup field should begin to show up in the EIA's report a few months from now. However, production data for C + C is published monthly by the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate, which reported output of 1,739 kb/d in November, and has been added to the above chart and is shown in red.

This chart shows the decline rate of Norwegian oil fields to be essentially somewhere between 100 kb/d/yr to 110 kb/d/yr or roughly 7.1% using 1550 kb/d as an average reference rate. The decline will re-appear again midway through 2020 when the Johan Sverdrup field achieves its expected peak rate of 440 kb/d. Adding 440 kb/d to its current August production should raise total output close to the previous high of 1790 kb/d in October 2016. It will be interesting to see if it achieves its previous high or whether the monthly decline will prevent it.

Russia continued to exceed its production targets in August. However, for Russia, which achieved its targeted cuts in only three months this year, full compliance got easier at the December OPEC meeting, as OPEC agreed to exclude condensate from Russia's quota. The Russian Energy minister stated that the only reason Russia was falling short of its pledge was due to condensate production.

The UK's output has begun to recover from unplanned outages. According to the IEA, "Overall, UK production is flat in 2019 and growing modestly by 20 kb/d in 2020, as field declines are just offset by rising production from fields West of Shetlands and Equinor's Mariner project." Mariner came online in August and will add close to 55 kb/d when it reaches its plateau next year.

There continues to be much speculation and information pointing to a potential slowing of US oil production. However, the latest production data from the EIA continues to point higher, albeit at a slower rate.

US production reached a new high of 12,463 kb/d in September according to the November EIA 914 report. Looking forward to October production, the November Monthly Energy Review (MER) estimates US production for October to be 12,600 kb/d, an estimated increase of 137 kb/d and shown in red as the last data point. Similarly, the October estimate for the L48 is 12,123 kb/d.

The initial growth estimate for 2019 is slower than for 2018. In 2018, growth to September 2018 was 1,432 kb/d. For 2019 it is 426 kb/d, ~30% of the 2018 growth rate. So while US production is growing, yearly growth is slowing.

There was little increase in September production relative to August in the L48 states. Increases in Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma were offset by large decreases in the GOM (-114 kb/d) and North Dakota (-40 kb/d) that led to no growth.

These five countries complete the list of Non-OPEC countries with annual production between 500 kb/d and 1000 kb/d. All five are/were in decline. However, Colombia started to increase its production in July 2018 but that has slowed now due to riots. Egypt started production from its newly discovered oil wells in its western desert in December. Initial flow rates are reported to be 7000 bbl/d.

Their combined August production is 3,588 kb/d. Indonesia's August output dropped by 12% to 87 kb/d but is expected to recover in September while Azerbaijan dropped 28 kb/d.

World oil output bottomed at 81,314 kb/d in July and added 962 kb/d in August to 82,276 kb/d. Of the 962 kb/d increase, 752 kb/d was contributed by Non-OPEC and 210 kb/d by OPEC. August production is still 2,302 kb/d below the November 2018 high. Note that even if the current OPEC quota cut of 1,700 kb/d were to be removed, it is not sufficient to overcome the 2,302 kb/d drop from the November high. It would take new production from Brazil, Norway and the US to fully overcome that drop, in addition to the repeal of the OPEC cuts.

This is a comparison of the EIA's estimate of OPEC's C + C production vs. OPEC's crude output. The EIA's estimate is roughly 2,000 kb/d higher, due to the inclusion of condensate. OPEC's big production drop in September is shown in the OPEC graph but has not yet been reported by the EIA. Will it ever get back to 34,413 kb/d of October 2018 or the previous high at 34,976 kb/d of November 2016. Some say it is not likely using a conservative decline rate of 2% that never sleeps.

This chart shows Non-OPEC production without the US. This is one of the more critical charts that bears watching in the future. It is providing an early indication that Non-OPEC oil-producing countries, excluding the US, could be on a plateau. This year will be critical since Brazil and Norway are both bringing new fields online with a production capacity of 400 kb/d and 440 kb/d respectively. Brazil has added one half of their expected increase this year and could add 200 kb/d next year. Norway has already added 350 kb/d before year-end and could add an additional 50 kb/d to 100 kb/d next year. Adding the new production of 550 kb/d from Norway and Brazil to the 38,117 kb/d in August, would result in an output increase to 38,650 by year-end. Of course, this excludes the decline that never sleeps and is discussed below.

Decline vs. new supply

﻿This chart shows the total C + C production from 45 Non-OPEC countries that are experiencing declining production. The red line shows the average decline rate from January 2010 and is slightly above 30 kb/d/mth. The blue line, covering the years after January 2015, has a higher decline rate. Provided the higher rate from January 2015 is on average representative of what is currently happening in those countries, then on a yearly basis, Non-OPEC countries are experiencing a decline rate of 48.2 kb/d/mth or close to 580 kb/yr.

Using a midpoint output level of 14,500 kb/d/yr in October 2016 as a reference point, and the higher decline rate, the yearly decline for these Non-OPEC countries is 4%. For 2020, both the IEA and OPEC are expecting world demand to rise between 1,200 kb/yr and 1,100 kb/yr respectively. After accounting for the 580 kb/yr decline, world oil supply next year will need to increase by close to 1,700 kb/d and possibly higher to meet the expected demand increase.

HSBC issued a report in 2017 that discussed decline rates of oil fields. It notes that 81% of world liquids production is already in decline. It further notes that the IEA and Uppsala coincidentally appear to agree on a ~6.2% average post-peak decline rate. This is higher than the 4% noted above and when combined with 81% of world production is in decline, the 580 kb/d estimated above could be conservative.

The report further notes that some analyses differentiate between natural decline (which purely reflects physical factors) from managed decline rates, which include the impact of reinvestment. The IEA estimates that the difference between natural and managed decline rates is between 2% and 3%, and has been rising over time. Based on the distinction between decline rates, the 4% estimated above would be classified as "managed decline" and accordingly, the natural decline rate of these NON-OPEC countries is closer to 6%.

So if the natural decline is 6% for these Non-OPEC countries, then the monthly decline estimated above may actually 50% higher at 870 kb/yr or 72.5 kb/d/mth. Considering that the above decline graph stops in August, we can expect an additional five months of decline or a further drop of 362.5 kb/d by year-end. So the estimated Non-OPEC output without US of 38,650 k/d noted above could be closer to 38,300 kb/d. We will revisit this prediction in five months. If correct, this could be significant since it would be close to 400 kb/d lower than the 2018 peak of 38,739 kb/d.

Answer to question in title

Looking at the first chart, it is clear that Non-OPEC production is recovering from the May low of 49,580 kb/d. However, the bigger question is will it exceed the December 2018 high of 50,777 kb/d. Looking at the charts above, the following production increases can be expected, Norway 350 kb/d, US 600 kb/d, and other 100 kb/d. Adding these to the 50,482 kb/d output in August gives 51,532 kb/d by yea-end. As above, removing the additional five months of decline, 362.5 kb/d, gives an estimated output of 51,170 kb/d by year-end, which is close to 400 kb/d higher than the previous high. While it is higher, the year over year increase is only 12.5% of the 2018 increase and may be signalling a coming change.

