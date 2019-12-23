Tracking Wallace Weitz's Weitz Investment Management Portfolio - Q3 2019 Update

The top three positions are Berkshire Hathaway, Liberty Broadband, and Alphabet, and they add up to ~25% of the portfolio.

Wallace Weitz's 13F portfolio value decreased ~2%, from $2.52B to $2.46B, this quarter. The number of positions remained steady at 72.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Wallace Weitz’s 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Weitz’s regulatory 13F Form filed on 11/13/2019. Please visit our Tracking Wallace Weitz’s Weitz Investment Management Portfolio article for an idea on his investment philosophy and our last update for the fund’s moves during Q2 2019.

This quarter, Weitz’s 13F portfolio value decreased ~2%, from $2.52B to $2.46B. The number of holdings remained steady at 72. The top three positions are at ~25%, while the top five holdings are at 32% of the 13F assets. The largest stake by far is Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) at ~14% of the portfolio.

Weitz Investment Management’s equity funds are Weitz Partners Value Fund (WPVLX), Weitz Value Fund (WVALX), Weitz Partners III Opportunity Fund (WPOIX), and Weitz Hickory Fund (WEHIX). The flagship Weitz Partners Value Fund (1983 inception) has generated alpha, but it is behind the S&P 500 index over the last decade. The current cash allocation is just 2.6%: this is far below the ~18% average cash over the last decade.

Stake Disposals

Wesco Aircraft (WAIR): WAIR was a very small 0.66% of the portfolio stake disposed this quarter. In August, they agreed to be acquired by an affiliate of Platinum Equity, a private equity firm, for $11.05 per share cash.

New Stakes

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) and Salesforce.com (CRM): These are small new stakes established during the quarter. LKQ is a ~1% of the portfolio position purchased at prices between $24.50 and $32.75, and the stock currently trades above that range at $35.93. The 0.84% CRM stake was established at prices between $140 and $160, and it is now above that range at ~$165.

Stake Increases

Charles Schwab (SCHW): SCHW is a 2.61% portfolio stake established in Q3 2018 at prices between $49 and $54, and the stock currently trades just below that range at $48.12. There was a ~60% stake increase in Q4 2018 at prices between $38 and $52, and that was followed with a ~17% increase over the last three quarters. For investors attempting to follow Weitz, SCHW is a good option to consider for further research.

Note: In their Q3 2018 commentary, their conservatively estimated intrinsic value of SCHW was indicated to be in the $60s.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL): ORCL is a 1.84% of the 13F portfolio stake. The original position was from Q4 2013, when around 1.75M shares were purchased at prices between $33 and $38. The position has wavered. In recent activity, there was a one-third selling in Q1 2019 at prices between $45 and $55, and that was followed with minor trimming last quarter. The stock currently trades at $53.60. There was a ~4% stake increase this quarter.

AON plc (AON): AON is a 1.67% long-term stake from 2010 established in the high $30s price range. The five quarters through Q4 2017 had seen a two-thirds reduction at prices between $107 and $146. It now trades at ~$210. There was a one-third selling over the two quarters through Q1 2019 at prices between $137 and $173. Weitz is realizing huge long-term gains. This quarter saw a marginal increase.

Qurate Retail Group (QRTEA) (previously Liberty Interactive): The original QRTEA position was from 2011 in the mid-teens price range. In recent activity, last quarter saw a ~30% stake increase at prices between $12 and $17.50. The stock is currently at ~$8. The stake is relatively small at 1.23% of the portfolio.

Note 1: Weitz believes the Amazon effect has caused investors to run, but insiders, including Malone, have been buying at less than 7x cash flow. Minor improvements in business should cause the stock to pop.

Note 2: The prices quoted above are adjusted for the CommerceHub (OTCQB:CHUBB) spinoff in July 2016.

Box Inc. (BOX): BOX is a small 1.11% of the portfolio position established in Q1 2019 at prices between $16.75 and $25, and increased by ~55% last quarter at prices between $17 and $21. The stock currently trades near the low end of those ranges at $17.53.

Amazon.com (AMZN), ACI Worldwide (ACIW), Dollar Tree (DLTR), Guidewire Software (GWRE), and Liberty Latin America (LILAK): These very small positions (less than ~1.25% of the portfolio each) were increased during the quarter.

Stake Decreases

Berkshire Hathaway: Berkshire Hathaway is a very long-term stake and the largest holding in the portfolio at ~14%. In recent activity, the three quarters through Q1 2019 had seen a ~30% selling at prices between $283,336 and $336,000. The stock is now at $339,850. This quarter saw marginal trimming.

Note: Wallace Weitz is known to have owned Berkshire Hathaway stock continuously since 1976, riding it from around $300 per share to the current price of $339,850.

Liberty Broadband (LBRDK): LBRDK is a top-three 5.73% of the 13F portfolio stake established in Q4 2014 as a result of the spinoff of Liberty Broadband from Liberty Media. Liberty Media shareholders received one share of LBRDA for every four shares of Liberty Media held. In Q1 2015, there was a ~60% increase at prices between $44.50 and $56.50. The position has seen selling since 2018. The year saw a combined ~14% selling at prices between $69 and $97, and that was followed with a ~60% reduction over the last three quarters at prices between $73 and $110. Weitz is harvesting gains. The stock currently trades at ~$123.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL): GOOG was a minutely small position first purchased in 2008. The current large (top-three) 4.88% of the 13F portfolio stake was built in 2010 and 2011 at a cost basis of ~$250 per share. In recent activity, Q4 2015 saw a ~40% reduction at prices between $608 and $777. The three quarters through Q1 2017 had also seen a ~10% selling at prices between $692 and $836. The stock currently trades at ~$1350. The last few quarters have seen only minor adjustments.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH): LH is a large (top-five) ~4% long-term stake. The bulk of the position was built in the 2008-2010 time frame at lower prices. The stock currently trades at ~$168. There was an ~8% selling in Q2 2018 at prices between $160 and $189. The last four quarters have seen another ~8% selling at prices between $125 and $178.

Mastercard Inc. (MA): MA is a large top-five 3.72% stake established in Q4 2014 at prices between $70 and $89. Q3 2015 and Q1 2016 saw a stake doubling at prices between $80 and $98. The stock has seen selling since 2017. In recent activity, last year saw a one-third reduction at prices between $152 and $223. YTD has also seen a ~25% selling at prices between $181 and $292. The stock currently trades at ~$299. Weitz is harvesting gains.

Note: Their Q3 2019 commentary said that they sold Mastercard, as the stock price gains exceeded business performance gains.

Visa Inc. (V): V was a minutely small stake as of Q3 2016. It is now a fairly large 3.71% position. The bulk of the buying happened in Q4 2016 at prices between $75 and $83.50. The stock is now at ~$188. There was a ~17% reduction in Q3 2018 at prices between $132 and $151, and that was followed with minor selling in the last four quarters.

Intelligent Systems Corporation (INS): Weitz controls ~25% of Intelligent Systems Corporation. The 3.65% portfolio stake saw a ~5% trimming this quarter.

Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK): Liberty Global is a long-term holding that has been in the portfolio for more than a decade. It is currently at 3.55% of the portfolio. 2017 had seen a ~12% trimming, and that was followed with a ~16% reduction last year at prices between $20 and $37. The stock is now at $21.66. The last three quarters have also seen minor trimming.

Liberty Sirius (LSXMA, LSXMK): The 3.48% of the portfolio stake in Liberty Sirius stock came about as a result of Liberty Media’s recapitalization into three tracking stocks in April 2017. The position was reduced by around two-thirds since. The first three quarters of 2018 had seen a combined ~17% trimming, while the next two quarters saw a similar increase. The last two quarters have seen only minor adjustments.

Facebook (FB): The 2.92% FB position was purchased in Q1 2018 at prices between $152 and $193, and increased by ~175% next quarter at prices between $155 and $202. There was another ~35% increase in Q3 2018 at prices between $160 and $218, and that was followed with a ~22% increase next quarter at prices between $124 and $162. The stock is now at ~$206. This quarter saw a ~7% trimming.

Note: Their 3rd quarter 2018 commentary had the following on Facebook: although there are challenges, the digital properties (Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger) are uniquely valuable - never have advertisers of all sizes been able to attain such a specific reach.

CarMax Inc. (KMX): The 2.90% KMX position was purchased at a cost basis below $60 per share in Q1 2018 and increased by ~45% next quarter at prices between $59 and $80. The stock currently trades at $92.71. The three quarters through Q1 2019 saw a ~90% increase at prices between $57 and $81, while the last two quarters saw a ~27% selling at prices between $69 and $91.

Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT): RWT is a 2.27% very long-term stake that has been in the portfolio for well over a decade. In recent activity, the last five quarters through Q4 2018 had seen a one-third selling at prices between $14.50 and $17.50, while next quarter saw a ~23% stake increase at prices between $15 and $16.20. The stock currently trades at $16.65. There was marginal trimming this quarter.

Note: Weitz has a ~4.2% ownership stake in Redwood Trust.

Texas Instruments (TXN): TXN is now a 1.78% of the portfolio stake. It was first purchased in 2010 in the mid-20s price range. The majority of that position was eliminated in 2011 in the low $30s price range. In 2012, the stake was built back up in the high $20s price range. Weitz realized huge gains from this position during the 2014-2016 time frame. In recent activity, there was a ~6% trimming in Q4 2017, and that was followed with a ~22% selling next quarter at prices between $98 and $120. This quarter also saw a ~14% selling at prices between $115 and $130. The stock is now at ~$129.

Black Knight (BKI): BKI is a 1.77% portfolio position established in Q4 2018 at prices between $43 and $52, and the stock currently trades well above that range at $64.36. There was a ~7% increase in Q1 2019, while this quarter there was a ~5% trimming.

Booking Holdings (BKNG): BKNG was a minutely small stake as of Q3 2018. The three quarters through Q1 2019 had seen the position built to a 2.24% portfolio stake at prices between $1617 and $1998. The stock is now at $2023. There was a ~15% trimming this quarter at prices between $1787 and $2077.

Note: In their Q2 2019 commentary, BKNG was profiled as an undervalued holding - temporary factors shadowing a strong business with scale.

Summit Materials (SUM) and Vulcan Materials (VMC): These two small positions were decreased during the quarter. Most of the 1.73% SUM stake was purchased in H2 2018 at prices between $11.50 and $27. This quarter saw a ~21% selling at prices between $18 and $23. The stock is currently at $24.95. The bulk of the 1.93% VMC position was established in H2 2018 at prices between $88 and $130, and the stock is now above that range at ~$142. The last three quarters have seen only minor adjustments.

Colfax Corporation (CFX): CFX is a 1.64% of the 13F portfolio position established in Q4 2015 at prices between $22 and $32. The stake has wavered. In recent activity, Q1 2018 saw a ~20% stake increase at prices between $31 and $42. Q4 2018 also saw a ~10% stake increase, while next quarter, there was a similar reduction. This quarter saw a ~10% trimming. The stock currently trades at $35.57.

TransDigm Group Inc. (TDG): The vast majority of the TDG position was purchased in Q4 2018 at prices between $310 and $370. This quarter saw the stake reduced by two-thirds to a very small 0.60% portfolio stake at prices between $461 and $551. The stock currently trades at $591.

Note: Weitz Value Fund’s Q3 2019 commentary mentions that they sold as the share price reached their fair value estimate.

DXC Technology (DXC): The DXC position was increased by a whopping ~750% in Q3 2017 at prices between $76 and $86. The last three quarters of 2018 had also seen a combined ~50% increase at prices between $50 and $96. There was an ~8% trimming in Q1 2019, while last quarter there was a ~25% stake increase at prices between $46.50 and $66. This quarter saw a ~22% selling at prices between $28 and $57. The stock is now at $37.58, and the stake is at 0.72% of the portfolio.

Note: Their original buy thesis was on the idea that CEO Mike Lawrie achieved cost synergies while at CSC, and a similar playbook is planned for the integration of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) services business.

Accenture plc (ACN), Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA), Comcast Corporation (CMCSA), Diageo plc (DEO), Martin Marietta Materials (MLM), Marvell Technology Group (MRVL), and Stanley Black & Decker (SWK): These small (less than ~1.5% of the portfolio each) positions were reduced during the quarter.

Kept Steady

Linde plc (LIN): The Linde plc position came about due to the merger with Praxair. Weitz had ~170K shares of Praxair for which they received the same number of Linde plc shares. The stock has returned ~30% since the close of the Praxair transaction last October.

GCI Liberty (GLIBA): The 0.90% GLIBA stake came about as a result of the merger with Liberty Ventures in Q1 2018. Weitz had a 1.77% position in Liberty Ventures. The position saw a ~17% increase in Q2 2018, but was reduced by ~38% in Q3 2018 at prices between $45 and $51. The stock is now at $70.15.

Analog Devices (ADI), Danaher Corp. (DHR), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Markel Corp. (MKL), and Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO): These very small positions (less than ~1% of the portfolio each) were kept steady this quarter.

Other very small (less than 0.5% of the portfolio each) positions in the portfolio include Apple Inc. (AAPL), Charter Communications (CHTR), Compass Minerals International (CMP), Eagle Materials (EXP), Equity Commonwealth (EQC), Expedia Group (EXPE), Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS), Gardner Denver Holdings (GDI), Liberty Braves (BATRK, BATRA), Microsoft (MSFT), Myers Industries (MYE), and Perspecta (PRSP). They also have minutely small positions in a bunch of index ETFs.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Weitz’s 13F stock holdings in Q3 2019:

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B, LBTYK, MKL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.