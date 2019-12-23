What Closed-End Funds Do To Achieve 8%+ Monthly Income

While many investors look to capture tightening discounts and special situations to juice their total returns, I do think it tends to overshadow the benefits of the CEF space for building income portfolios.

For the last two years, we have been advocating investors trim down their dividend stock heavy portfolios and add less correlated yields into their portfolios.

Understanding how a CEF generates those seemingly unbelievable yields is imperative to being able to analyze and select CEFs for your own portfolio.

Closed-end funds have been around for a very long time - some date them back to the end of the 19th century as the 'original' mutual funds. This is some 30 years before the first mutual fund was formed in the United States. But both closed-end funds ("CEFs") and open-end funds ("OEFs") are professionally managed investment companies that give investors quick and easy access to a diversified portfolio.

The differences between the open-end mutual fund and a closed-end fund are simple:

Open-end funds have daily liquidity with continuously offered shares to investors as well as standing by ready to redeem at any time. If at 3:59pm EST, I want to sell my shares of a mutual fund, the mutual fund sponsor (i.e. Fidelity, Vanguard, etc.) will redeem that at that day's closing price ("NAV").

Closed-end funds are exchange traded with a fixed number of shares, similar to stocks. Buys and sells are between investors, not the fund sponsor which allows the price to deviate from the NAV creating a premium or discount.

The 1980s brought about a huge shift in the managed portfolio industry with Vanguard and Fidelity (among others) proliferating. For a brief period of time, the closed-end fund and open-end fund industries were not far off in size. But the advent of 401(k) and easy direct-to-fund investing ballooned the size of the open-end fund marketplace to the $17T+ size it is today.

The closed-end fund industry continues to adapt and shift their focus. In the 1990s, they morphed to be more income-focused (they were always more income-focused but became more so).

In the last two decades, we have seen a material shift firstly towards monthly income streams. This is one of the features that makes CEFs a great tool for retirees to recreate a monthly income stream. More recently, funds have been shifting towards "managed distribution policies" ("MDP"). This is where a fund pays a set distribution rate on NAV.

For example, a fund may say we will pay a 7.5% yield based on the NAV at the end of the month or quarter. The distribution then adjusts in small amounts each month/quarter to make the yield equal to their targeted amount. If the fund is not producing that 7.5% yield, it may pay out gains or even principal (called return of capital) to fulfill that objective.

The CEF As An Annuity?

In the end, the CEF of today with a managed distribution policy can look a lot like an income annuity. With an income annuity, you use a lump sum and get back an income stream. Those income streams are based on mortality tables but for a 65-year-old, can typically be around 5.50%-6.00% distribution rates.

Those rates are unattainable in most mutual funds except those that invest in the highest-yielding, junkiest securities - which insurance companies are not allowed to commit very much capital to in their general accounts. But recall with an income annuity, you do not get the lump sum back. You have turned it into an income stream for life. In all likelihood, if you were to take the same lump sum and invest it into a high-quality bond fund withdrawing that same 5.50%-6.00%, you would likely be drawing down principal over time and eventually running out of capital.

For those that have the stomach, they can place that same lump sum into a basket of CEFs that produce a 6.00% distribution rate and take the income each month for living expenses. The price can fluctuate significantly in cases where the fund has lower liquidity. Prices can typically exhibit DOUBLE the volatility of the NAV on the same fund.

Check out the chart of PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage (PCI) below. The black line (price) shows far more ruggedness and volatility than the blue line (NAV) over the last year. In fact, we calculate that the standard deviation of the price of PCI at 11.4% (the S&P 500 has about 15% standard deviation) while the NAV is just 2.9%. That means the price of PCI moves about 4x as much as the NAV.

We believe the true value of the risk of the CEF is the NAV as price volatility can be influenced by a host of outside factors. Of course, NAV can often be understated as well due to low liquidity in the underlying holdings and other factors.

Understanding How A CEF Generates Those Yields

The average yield of a fixed income CEF is just over 6% today. That includes those that use leverage and those without. It also includes municipal CEF income which tends to be lower due to the tax benefit. If we eliminate the muni CEFs, the distribution yield for the 164 taxable income CEFs is 7.78% today.

In a world where the 10-year treasury now yields just 1.74%, achieving 7.9% means you are outperforming the risk-free rate by a factor of 4.50X! How much additional risk are you taking on?

The pool of taxable bond CEFs has an indicated yield of 7.9% but a leverage adjusted NAV yield of 6.3%. What does that mean? That indicates if we were to take out the leverage most of these funds use as well as the discount advantage, the funds would be paying 6.3%.

To show how this works, let's run through an example. If fund ABC is generating a yield at NAV of 6%, and trades at a 10% discount to NAV, PLUS uses about 30% leverage (the rough average for the space), you go from a 6% distribution yield to 8.7%.

The discount of 10% adds about 0.7% in additional yield going from 6.0% to 6.7%. The leverage of 30% then adds another ~2 points of yield taking you to the 8.7%. Due to the discount and the leverage the investor collects about 45% more income!

Leverage increases the volatility of the NAV and most retail investors know that leverage is an added risk. However, these CEFs can borrow at institutional rates - these are borrowing rates that are not achievable by most investors in the fund. If you can borrow at well under price and invest at prime plus some spread, you are earning the difference. Studies show that the leverage on even some of the worst CEFs do actually improve the Sharpe ratio (i.e. it increases the return MORE than the additional risk assumed).

But you said before that a 6% yield was hard to achieve?!? What gives? Well, a CEF can invest in very illiquid assets knowing that they never have to sell to meet an investors' redemption. Remember earlier I detailed the differences between a closed-end fund and an open-end fund? One of those key differences is that there are no cash flows into and out of a closed-end fund while an open-end fund investor can add or withdraw assets at any point right up until the market closes.

How It All Fits Together

While a bond CEF exhibits more volatility than a bond mutual fund, they provide a more valuable building block than OEFs. That is because the income is typically stable, consistent, and much higher more than offsetting the higher risk attained.

For the last two years, we have been advocating investors trim down their dividend stock-heavy portfolios and add less correlated yields into their portfolios. For the last decade, dividend stocks have generated nearly 400% of returns from the March 2009 bottom. Perhaps for those that are highly risk-averse and living on their portfolios (in excess of the dividends produced) it would be wise to take some chips off the table and reduce total risk.

The Core Income Portfolio we use generates an 8% current yield but has a yield-on-cost of nearly 9.7%. That shows what buying opportunistically can do to your portfolio. The year-to-date return is over 15%. A portfolio of 60% S&P 500 index fund (SPY) and 40% Core Income Portfolio, would have a YTD return of 21.6% and exhibit the risk profile of a 70%/30% asset allocation.

The 8% yield is typically more than an average retiree is withdrawing from their portfolio. We look at this in multiple ways. You can either pull the income from the Core as your spending needs and let the stocks be very long-term capital (essentially untouched for decades) or you can reinvest a portion of that yield to increase your share count and grow your income production over time.

Concluding Thoughts

While many investors look to capture tightening discounts and special situations to juice their total returns, I do think it tends to overshadow the benefits of the CEF space for building income portfolios in today's very low yield world. The CEF sector (it is not an asset class but a wrapper) is garnering more attention.

A CEF portfolio will certainly be more volatile than a comparable ETF or OEF-focused portfolio. However, that volatility is the very thing that can help investors achieve above-average and improving risk-return ratios over time. The discounts and leverage which tend to produce some of that higher volatility are a clear advantage to the investor.

When I read articles like this, it tends to upset me. The article is essentially stating that investors should shift more towards stocks as bonds won't offer up the needed returns. That means the investor is significantly increasing their risk just as the cycle enters its final innings (maybe). The last two recessions hit the S&P 500 by 47% and 56%, respectively, from peak-to-trough.

There is no need to go stock0heavy with the equity markets at record highs. Using CEFs is a great way to achieve higher returns on your bond portfolios while not adding a ton of risk. We will be issuing a part II on this in the next couple of weeks going into more detail on the risk differences.

To us, if you can produce 8% yields, and to be conservative, take out 1% in price/NAV bleed, for a total return of 7% (actual returns in the Core show we are achieving 8% yields PLUS about 3.8% in price gains), why try to achieve that same return with FAR more volatile dividend stocks?

Or better yet, DIVERSIFY your portfolio by having both! That added bond allocation will increase your total yield while at the same time reducing your total risk and help you achieve your goals as well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PCI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.