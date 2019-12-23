Winning Investment Strategies Shrinking - Weekly Blog # 608

One critical element of flows is who the sellers are at various prices, or for fixed-income securities, yields. In many cases, the sellers are more disciplined than the buyers.

Premise: Winners are not Good Teachers

In the Northern Hemisphere, this is the season where sports fans look forward to identifying the best team to crown as champion of their league. They celebrate the stars that did exceptionally well, but because we don't like to pick on those that are down, we avoid focusing on the players that performed badly. This highlights the difference between a good sports or investment analyst and one likely to perform poorly in the future. As a contrarian, I believe I learn far more from the mistakes of previously competent players than the exceptional winners.

Matter of fact, most winners owe their success to the mistakes made by others, something that is certainly true in military history. Many competitors try to model themselves after recently crowned champions, but more often than not, those who study a broader list of mistakes made by individuals and their managements will be on the way to becoming future champions. (General George Washington was one who learned from early battle losses.)

Applying Lessons to Professional Investment Battles

Since every investor starts with some cash and perhaps some borrowing capability, all investments and investors are in competition. Most choose to stay in the middle of the pack rather than venturing out to the extremes. Nevertheless, it is not what a single investor or a single investment does, it is what others do that determines the absolute and relative profitability of the decision.

Why is this? It has to do with what is called the weight of money. (A lesson I learned from the real investment professionals at Fidelity.) Prices don't move on the basis of brain power or information, but on the size of the flows into and out of investments. (This is the fundamental basis behind technical or market analysis.)

Flows follow Performance

Brains don't move prices, conviction as measured by the size or the weight of money behind the flows do. No one is required to sign an affidavit as to why we do anything, it's what we do and with what size or force. In viewing different asset classes, we can see that the lack of money going into commodities and some elements of real estate has led to flows into some equities and somewhat indiscriminately to fixed income.

Excessive Flows are Often Late

As with most investment rules and policies, they can be taken to an extreme, which might be viewed as an antidote to the weight of money argument. One critical element of flows is who the sellers are at various prices, or for fixed-income securities, yields. In many cases, the sellers are more disciplined than the buyers. Owners of fixed-income products are initially interested in current yield, but those like pension plans are also focused on the reinvestment of their interest payment receipts. When rates are too low, they may decide to exit the fixed-income asset class with their profits and explore total return vehicles, largely equity-oriented investments.

In the third quarter, worldwide equity funds had net redemptions of $3 billion, bond funds net inflows of $271 billion, and money-market funds net inflows of $311 billion. The smarter sellers may be speaking, especially if you consider that interest rates are among the lowest in 500 years, before the inflation caused by the discovery of South American gold. Even though rates are low, the yield curve is becoming a bit steeper. Currently, the thirty-year US Treasury yield is 2.35%, which may be the "market's" guess of the long-term inflation rate. Some escapees from high-quality fixed-income and some nervous equity investors are congregating in high yield paper/funds. Moody's (*) has expressed their concern after rising prices in this category, fearing an increase in problems for future issuers.

A position in our Private Financial Services Fund

All is not Great in the Domestic Equity Arena

The US dollar's rate of exchange is softening, making foreign investments more attractive. Too much attention is being paid to the S&P 500, which year-to-date is producing a return north of 30%, including reinvested dividends. What is not being noticed is the significant number of stocks producing lower returns, particularly the value-oriented and industrial company stocks found in many portfolios. The latter dealing with lackluster sales and weakening prices. Low interest rates are allowing companies that should close to limp along and depress prices. The very volatile American Association of Individual Investors sample survey, a contrarian indicator, showed 44% of investors being bullish vs. 20.5% bearish. (Most readings are in a 20-40% range.) The oldest Central Bank in the world has given up using negative interest rates. Sweden, a very respected central bank, is now no longer one of the few negative interest rate users. I suspect some central banks and investment people with a knowledge of history see higher rates in their future, perhaps much higher.

A useful set of indicators

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) currently trades 3,099 issues and the Nasdaq 3,466. Historically the NYSE had more stringent listing standards, so on balance it has older and higher perceived quality. Both had 47 issues that were unchanged last week. The NYSE had 2.6% of its stocks hit new lows, whereas the Nasdaq had 20% hit new lows. The Nasdaq Composite has gained +38% this year and the DJIA +25%. On average, the Nasdaq attracts more active traders than the senior exchange and thus may better reflect sentiment.

