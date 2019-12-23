The Gold War At The COMEX Could Lead To A Short Squeeze

That could be the case this time, but with gold equities solidly outperforming the metal during this latest correction, gold may head higher despite record open interest this time.

We could soon see some fireworks in the gold market. Fundamentals aside, we are seeing some fascinating action out of the Commitment of Traders (COT) reports. Just for a place marker, the main fundamental we are leaving aside here for this article is the intense rate of balance sheet expansion by the Fed, faster than QE3, in its response to repo market stresses.

In any case, gold has been in a mild correction for three and a half months now. Corrections like the one we’ve seen since September almost always lead to a fall in both speculative long positions and commercial shorts on the COT reports. Speculative positions are money managers, hedge funds and the like that buy gold for speculative purposes. Commercials are companies that use gold for industrial purposes. This time the fall is not happening. See the end of the long-term COT chart below, which shows that open interest (the amount of unsettled futures contracts) between commercials and speculators is still very high.

If we look at the straight-up open interest statistics at the COMEX, we see this even more clearly.

Data by YCharts

There's definitely some sort of war going on here between longs and shorts in gold futures on the COMEX. This could mean one of two things. Either the correction in gold since September is about to get a lot worse and quickly, or the shorts are about to be caught in perhaps one of the biggest gold short squeezes in recent memory. Either way, open interest will have to fall. We will see which way it falls over the course of the next few months, because open interest cannot be maintained at these levels for much longer. Rolling over positions this big is very expensive with a lot of decay.

The only two times we saw open interest figures even close to this level were during the July 2016 highs, and the September 2011 all-time highs. True, historically this level of open interest has been the signal for a major top. Yes, that could be the case again. However, if that doesn't pan out this time and instead gold heads even marginally higher or even sideways for another few months, the shorts are likely going to get squeezed.

I believe the short squeeze scenario is the correct read here for the following reason. We are seeing the same ongoing bullish pattern since 2015 in the interplay between gold equities and the underlying metal. That pattern has only been strengthened by the latest tepid correction, which has not seen gold equities correct much. Some are even heading to new 52-week highs.

Let's get more specific. During both precious metals bull and bear markets, gold equities outperform gold in both directions. However, in a bear market, gold equities lead the metals down by a larger multiple than they lead gold on the way up. In a bull market, it’s the reverse: the outperformance factor for gold stocks is larger during rallies than during corrections back down.

Since it has now been 4 years since gold put in a bear market bottom, and the last bear market also happened to last four years, we can plot these factors over an equal time frame for both gold bear and bull markets. Below is the HUI Gold Bugs index versus the price of gold during the September 2011 to December 2015 gold bear market.

Data by YCharts

That gold equities fall behind gold during bear markets is obvious. But if we zoom in further to analyze each major up and down leg, we found that this divergence is much greater during the selloff periods in bear markets. During the first major leg down of the last gold bear market from November 2011 to May 2012, gold fell 15.2%, and the HUI fell 39.4%. The next major fall in gold, from September 2012 to December 2013, saw the HUI fall a devastating 65%, while the price of gold fell 33%. From March to November 2014, gold fell 18.8% and the HUI fell 43%. These were the three largest down legs, and the HUI outpaced gold during these three major down legs by an average factor of 2.3x.

If we look at the three biggest bear market rallies during this time, we find that the average outperformance of the HUI on the way up was only 2.18x the move in gold. The difference between 2.3x and 2.18x may seem small, but it makes all the difference between bull and bear.

Switching gears to the bull market since December 2015, we find the exact opposite has happened.

Data by YCharts

Beginning with the up legs, we see the following. During the first major up leg from bear market bottom until July 2016, gold rose 31.75%. The HUI outperformed spectacularly, up 152%. Then, from December 2016 to September 2017, gold stocks died down a bit, up 37.4% versus gold’s 21.2% rise. For the third major leg higher from August 2018 until recent highs this past September, gold rose 34.2% versus a 76.7% rise for the HUI. This puts average gold stock outperformance during bull market up legs at 2.93x. This is significantly higher than the 2.18x magnification factor on the way up during the last bear market.

As for the down legs. The three biggest down legs during this gold bull market have seen the HUI fall as follows:

41.3% vs. gold’s fall of 18.16% from July to December 2016, 24.8% vs. gold’s fall of 14.77% from April to August 2018 18.3% vs. gold’s fall of 5.98% from February to May 2019

This gives an average outperformance factor on the way down of 2.52x, appreciably lower than the factor of 2.93x on the way up.

Now, if we factor in the latest correction since September, the numbers become even more favorable towards a continuation of the bull market. Since gold topped at $1,566 on September 3, the deepest the correction has gone is 7.6% to a low of $1446 on November 11. During that time, the HUI fell by 14%. That brings the average outperformance factor during down legs to 2.21x, lower than the average 2.3x during the down legs of the last bear market.

If we zoom in to see the relative action between gold and gold equities since the last correction began in September, we see something really strange that could be explained the record amount of open interest, and lean us further towards the short squeeze conclusion. Below I am using the iShares Gold Trust (IAU) as a proxy for the gold price because the chart is more complete. This ETF has the lowest decay of the major gold ETFs:

Data by YCharts

Here we see that despite the fall in the price of gold since September, gold stocks are on the verge of outperforming gold during this down leg. That could mean that the gold price is being hit by shorts on the COMEX, which may be why open interest is so high. I have no proof of this, just a speculation.

Putting this all together, here is a table that organizes the divergence factors between gold and the HUI index so they make more sense. Columns 4 and 5 have two factors, the first excluding the latest correction, the second including it.

Bear Up Legs Bear Down Legs Spread Bull Up Legs Bull Down Legs Spread 2.18x 2.3x -0.12 2.93x 2.52x/2.21x 0.41/0.72

With this as a backdrop and the COT reports predicting a big move in gold in either direction pretty soon, how gold performs in the short term should send a very clear message as to whether this bull market has a long way to go, or if it is only a blip higher in the context of a wider bear market since 2011.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own precious metals.