IamGold: Earnings Estimates Continue To Slide

While many investors in the Gold Miners Index have struck gold this year with a few names, Iamgold (IAG) has not been one of them. Despite a double-digit rise in both metals prices and the Gold Miners Index (GDX), Iamgold will likely be one of the only names in the group to put up a negative return for 2020. The recent revisions lower in annual earnings per share (EPS) are not surprising, given that the company's future guidance for its Westwood Mine was underwhelming. It's certainly possible that the gold sector could continue to be a top performer in 2020, but I continue to see Iamgold as one of the least attractive vehicles to play the sector. Therefore, I continue to avoid the stock in favor of lower-cost producers in more attractive jurisdictions.

(Source: TC2000.com)

There have been very few gold producers with greater than 500,000 ounce a year run rates that are tracking well above guidance this year, but Barrick Gold (GOLD) and Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) are two of them. These two also happen to have costs 10% lower than the industry average of $990/oz, and therefore, their slight beats are impressive. When it comes to Iamgold, it's hard to be sanguine. The company's guidance provided earlier this year was $1,050/oz, or 5% above the industry average, and it is currently tracking nearly 6% above its provided guidance.

While Iamgold reiterated that it would hit its cost guidance for FY-2019 due to expectations for a strong fourth quarter, I'm less inclined to believe it'll be able to get costs below $1,055/oz for the year. However, even if the company does achieve this, this is still nothing to get excited about here. A gold producer meeting guidance that is 5% above the industry average is satisfactory at best. Instead, I believe the best opportunities come when a producer guides it can maintain costs below the industry average and continuously beat this guidance, as we saw from sector leader Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) in the past two years.

(Source: Author's Table)

As we can see from the below chart I've built, only two companies are tracking below the FY-2019 cost guidance, with the white line showing actual performance and the bar showing cost guidance provided in Q1. Iamgold is on the far right-hand side, with the highest costs in its peer group and the furthest above its cost guidance, except Kirkland Lake Gold. Given that Iamgold operates out of the least attractive jurisdictions of the group with the highest costs, it's hard to be bullish on the company on a relative basis. One can certainly argue for the fact that Iamgold might do well if metals prices make new highs next year, but we can say the same about all of these names. My preference is to buy companies that do not need a surge in metals prices to put up a double-digit return. As we saw this year, even a double-digit gain for the gold price was not enough to wake Iamgold from its slumber.

(Source: Author's Chart)

Iamgold released its updated guidance for its problem-ridden Westwood Mine last week, and it wasn't all that impressive. When the company built the mine based on limited studies in FY-2012, cash costs were expected to come in at $533/oz, or all-in sustaining costs closer to $700/oz, with 191,000 ounces of average annual production. Since going into production, the mine hasn't come near this guidance once, and updated guidance suggests we're still miles away. This is significant, as it the company's only producing asset in a tier-1 jurisdiction, which would have diversified some of the company's production if it had operated as expected.

(Source: Mining.com)

Based on current guidance going forward of 112,500 ounces of annual production until 2023 at Westwood, the project makes up less than 15% of the company's output given its 790,000-ounce annual production profile. The only excuse for owning a cost laggard in a sector is if it's too cheap to ignore or operates out of jurisdictions that offset its lagging operations. Unfortunately, neither is true for Iamgold. As we've seen from downward revisions in analyst estimates since the Westwood news release, analysts are not terribly optimistic about the company going forward either.

If we look at the below chart of annual EPS, we can see that Iamgold is expected to earn $0.01 in FY-2019, with a jump to $0.21 in FY-2020. While this is a massive jump next year, it's important to note that earnings have virtually gone nowhere since FY-2013, suggesting significant underperformance versus peers. Given that the gold price averaged similar prices for FY-2013 as it has this year, this massive underperformance is inexcusable. On a comparative basis, both Agnico Eagle and Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) will likely report 30% higher earnings in FY-2020 versus FY-2013 despite similar gold prices. This speaks to their ability to weather gold price storms and operate responsibly to keep annual EPS trending higher.

(Source: YCharts, Author's Chart)

While FY-2020 and FY-2021 earnings were briefly being revised higher to $0.25 and $0.26, respectively, as of a couple of months ago, we've seen EPS estimates continue to get pulled lower since. Current forecasts for FY-2021 are predicting annual EPS of $0.17, which means that Iamgold is unlikely to build on its significant EPS growth expected for FY-2020. This makes the company significantly less attractive versus its peers, as the majority of 500,000-ounce gold producers will likely see continued annual EPS growth through FY-2021 based on estimates. In addition, many are now paying dividends, with some like Newmont Goldcorp, even beginning buyback programs. Based on lagging EPS growth, no dividend, and jurisdictional inferiority, it's hard to make a bull case for Iamgold.

But is the stock cheap enough to consider at current prices? Let's take a look.

Based on FY-2020 guidance for $0.21 in annual EPS, Iamgold is trading at a forward P/E ratio of just above 16. This is relatively cheap compared to the peer group, which trades at closer to a median P/E ratio of 28 currently. Still, I believe Iamgold deserves a discount given that it produces gold for above the industry average and is in inferior jurisdictions. To compare, African producer Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF) is currently trading closer to a forward P/E ratio of 21.0x. However, Endeavour Mining produces at well below the industry average and deserves a premium versus Iamgold. In summary, while Iamgold is certainly not expensive, it's hard to argue the company is undervalued to the point of a significant margin of safety here either. A drop below the $2.85 level on Iamgold to a forward earnings multiple of 14 might finally provide more of a margin of safety.

(Source: Endeavour Mining Company Presentation)

Finally, if we move to the technicals, Iamgold continues to trade in an intermediate downtrend with short-term support at $3.05 and strong support at $2.35. Until the stock can break out to the $4.10 level, I see no reason to entertain the possibility of the stock becoming an outperformer. Therefore, I continue to view rallies towards the $4.00 level as selling opportunities on Iamgold.

(Source: TC2000.com)

On a comparative basis to the Gold Miners Index, this chart has said everything about why it's been best to avoid the stock. Iamgold, on a relative basis to the Gold Miners Index, has been in a downtrend for over two years now. While this rally off the 2018 lows has held some ground, it's done nothing to improve this ratio. Until this ratio makes a 52-week, which would require a move above $4.10 for Iamgold, it has paid off and will likely continue to pay off to hold the Gold Miners Index. Not only has the Gold Miners Index provided much better returns with a 30% outperformance in 2019 alone, but it's also offered less risk due to diversification across forty different miners.

(Source: StockCharts.com)

To summarize, I continue to see rallies on Iamgold to the $3.90-4.00 zone as selling opportunities. While the stock may finally be dropping down to more reasonable valuation levels here, I do not see an attractive margin of safety in the stock unless it heads below $2.85. The caveat to this is if EPS estimates begin to get revised higher materially. Based on this, I view other gold producers in better jurisdictions as more attractive options for playing the sector. Cheap is often cheap for a reason, and a lagging earnings trend, industry-lagging costs, and a tier-3 jurisdiction continue to give Iamgold a seat as an underperformer in the sector.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.