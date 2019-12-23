The Large Delta Vs. Consensus Makes Cenovus One Of Our Highest Upside Picks In 2020

Estimates for 2020 lag that for 2019 despite oil now being at near its highest point for the year.

When we last wrote on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE), we analyzed the budget and concluded that CVE had got its priorities straight and the focus on debt reduction was the right choice. We viewed the dividend hike as a step in the right direction and made the case that the shares were exceptionally undervalued.

CVE shares continue to be exceptionally undervalued. The five-year plan shows a clear path forward to improving debt metrics and returning cash to shareholders. Management is being conservative in targeting sustainability at rather low WTI prices but that should likely get it brownie points from the rating agencies. The dividend increase was a small step in the direction we think the company is ultimately headed. Any spike in oil prices however temporary should be a boost to shareholders as CVE will start returning cash to shareholders more aggressively. We would buy the shares here.

While the news released back then covered the 5-year plans, CVE had yet to release its 2020 budget. It did so recently and it had some interesting information for shareholders. We analyze the numbers and go over our base case for 2020 free cash flow.

They are definitely ramping up the spending

When we gave our exceptionally positive view of Alberta curtailments, we got plenty of flak for supporting a government decision that apparently went against "free markets." A major criticism of that decision was that suppressing production would also suppress capital expenditures and hence cause more job losses. CVE certainly feels differently on that front.

2020 forecasted capex is up 22% versus 2019 at midpoints. That is a big jump and CVE is certainly expanding capex at a faster pace than we forecasted. This is also a different strategy than some of its peers like Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) have followed. Since we love the lower capex, lower growth strategy, we did have to analyze whether this is in the best interest of shareholders.

What we get in return

CVE is bringing the heat on production and we will see an 8% increase in production over 2019. CVE is counting on Alberta's curbs easing in 2020. It will also be taking advantage of Alberta's exemption for companies who can ship additional volume via rail. A key aspect for CVE to bump this production up is that its operating costs for oil sands seem to be relatively fixed.

While presented as a per barrel cost above, in the range of volumes CVE is producing, the costs are fixed. Hence increasing production lowers the costs per barrel. In that sense every marginal barrel directly adds to cash flow and that is a big incentive to ramp production here. A key aspect to remember is that CVE has big access via rail that it can ramp up.

CVE is also advanacing key projects in Christina Lake and Foster Creek. These total over 100,000 barrels a day and we think these will come on in the 2021-2022 time frame just as US shale's growth will be on its last breath. We cannot overemphasize how important this supply will be in the next decade. But is CVE dialing up the risk by increasing capex? How does the debt look?

Debt

2019 net debt will be down about $1.6-$1.7 billion CAD over 2018 numbers. This is a tad disappointing for some bulls as CVE could not pull off deep basin asset sales that it aimed for. But from our perspective, it made no sense to sell these if the company was not getting the promised value. We think 2020 will be the year that CVE is able to offload these at better prices but we have not factored it in our assumptions. More importantly, CVE's organic cash flow drives net debt below its targeted $5 billion CAD by end Q2-2020.

Key factors holding the share price down

Consensus EBITDA and funds flow are lower for 2020 than 2019. We are not talking about free cash flow, which has obviously been driven by higher capex. Even baseline funds flow are lower. There are two reasons for this. The first is that consensus 2020 WTI estimates are lower than 2019 actuals. The second and larger reason is that WCS discounts are forecasted to be far wider than 2019 actuals. Even CVE is aware of this and is using $15 differentials.

But analysts are way more bullish on the differential (bearish on actual WCS). Most analysts are using $20 differentials (TD for example is using $19.90 USD as of today). The net result is that every major Canadian bank is forecasting lower cash flow per share for 2020 than we got for 2019.

Where we defer from consensus

We think WTI will average at least $65 USD in 2020 and WCS differentials will sharply collapse in the back half. Our bullish case on oil rests on the shale Ponzi being unable to increase supply far less than consensus. On WCS we think a number of factors will swing the differential lower than where it stands today. Pipeline takeaway capacity for one is scheduled to be 150,000 barrels higher in 2020.

On Friday, Calgary-based Enbridge Inc. (ENB). said an optimization program on its Mainline system, which accounts for about 70 percent of Canadian oil exports into the United States, is expected to add 100,000 barrels per day of additional capacity by year-end. That's at the top end of its original target of 50,000 to 100,000 bpd and a 15,000 bpd increase over the 85,000 bpd expected by Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. Enbridge added it plans to bring on another 50,000 bpd of capacity in a smaller pipeline expansion early next year.

ENB's Line 3 expansion, which has been delayed, will likely help out in 2021, but the 150,000 barrels per day expansion noted above should send differentials lower. Second, the Northwest Sturgeon Refinery should increase demand for WCS locally in early-to-mid 2020. Finally, we think distillate should be in strong demand in 2020, as Venezuela's average production will be lower than that in 2019 and refineries will pony up the costs for that.

Conclusion

Here is where the rubber meets the road. Small differences between our outlook and consensus create a big differential in cash flow per share. Each USD of WTI price adds $130 million CAD to cash flow and each lower dollar of differential adds $90 million CAD. So we expect about $1.5 Billion CAD extra of cash flow from these two forces.

Additional $100 million CAD comes from our slightly bullish outlook on AECO gas and lower interest expenses from faster deleveraging than consensus. This gets us to a very different price target than where the Street is at.

While our share price targets may seem optimistic, please do note that at our estimates, cash flow is close to $4.9 billion and free cash flow is $3.5 billion. This free cash flow again is almost twice that where the market is.

Finally, this outlook also pushes net debt to $2.0 billion and net debt to EBITDA to under 0.5X end of Q4-2020. This is even without a deep basin asset sale. The outlook is definitely colored by our view of oil prices. If we get that right, then the rest is just noise and CVE should head in the direction we think. We are looking for 100% returns in 2020 and we think that should be a good start.

