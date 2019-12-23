10 Dividend Growth Stocks For December 2019

As a bonus, I present the top discounted stocks based on my fair value estimates.

I rank a selection of the CCC stocks and present the 10 top-ranked stocks for consideration.

The Dividend Champions (CCC) list is a wonderful resource for dividend growth (DG) investors. It contains more than 800 stocks trading on U.S. exchanges that have paid higher dividends for at least five consecutive calendar years. An accompanying spreadsheet provides valuable data and is updated monthly, courtesy of SA author Justin Law.

In this article, I rank a subset of the CCC stocks and present the 10 top-ranked stocks for consideration. I now use a ranking system derived from David Van Knapp's quality scoring system, which employs five widely used quality indicators from independent sources and assigns 0-5 points to each quality indicator, for a maximum of 25 points.

This month I decided to rank CCC stocks that have high five-year dividend growth rates (DGRs) and strong five-year performances.

The CCC List

The latest CCC list (dated 11/29/19) contains 850 stocks. There are 138 Dividend Champions with increasing calendar year payouts for the past 25 years; 250 Dividend Contenders (past 10-24 years); and 462 Dividend Challengers (past 5-9 years).

I decided to screen for five-yr DGRs of at least 10% and found 425 stocks in the CCC spreadsheet that qualifies. To further reduce the number of stocks under consideration, I removed over-the-counter stocks and stocks that have not doubled their share price in the past five years. This left 97 candidates to rank for this month's top 10.

Overview of My Ranking System

As mentioned in the introduction, I now use a modified version of David Van Knapp's quality scoring system to rank stocks. The quality scoring system employs five widely used quality indicators from independent sources and assigns 0-5 points to each quality indicator, for a maximum of 25 points:

You can read about these quality indicators by following the provided links. Here is the scoring system and the color-coding scheme used in determining quality scores:

Modified version of David Van Knapp's quality scoring system.

My modifications include assigning 3 points to companies that don't have an S&P Credit Rating but carry no debt. In order to rank DG stocks, I break ties by considering the following factors, in turn:

Dividend Safety Score

S&P Credit Rating

Dividend Yield

My color coding scheme is similar to the one used in the original article, though I differentiate perfect scores.

Top 10 High Five-Year DGR and High-Performing DG Stocks

I ranked the 97 candidates and here are the 10 top-ranked stocks:

The stocks I own in my DivGro portfolio are highlighted.

1 Visa (V)

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, V operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. V provides its services under the Visa, Visa Electron, Interlink, V PAY, and PLUS brands.

2 UnitedHealth (UNH)

Founded in 1974 and based in Minnetonka, Minnesota, UNH is a diversified health and well-being company with core capabilities in clinical expertise, advanced technology, and data and health information. UNH provides medical benefits to customers in the United States and in more than 125 other countries.

3 Mastercard (MA)

MA, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers payment solutions and services under the MasterCard, Maestro, and Cirrus brands. MA was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

4 Texas Instruments (TXN)

TXN designs, manufactures and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers globally. The company operates through two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. It markets and sells semiconductor products through a direct sales force and through distributors, as well as online. TXN was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

5 Home Depot (HD)

Founded in 1978 and based in Atlanta, Georgia, HD is a home improvement retailer that sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products. HD provides installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself, do-it-for-me, and professional customers.

6 Roper Technologies (ROP)

Formerly known as Roper Industries, Inc. ROP designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software, Network Software & Systems, Measurement & Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies. ROP was founded in 1981 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

7 Intuit (INTU)

INTU provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner. INTU was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

8 Northrop Grumman (NOC)

Founded in 1939 and based in Falls Church, Virginia, NOC is a leading global security company with both government and commercial customers. NOC provides systems, products, and solutions in unmanned systems; cybersecurity; command, control, communications, and computer intelligence; surveillance and reconnaissance; and logistics and modernization.

9 Starbucks (SBUX)

SBUX is a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee. The company and roasts and sells coffees, and other beverages and fresh food items, through company-operated stores. It also sells a range of coffee and tea products and licenses its trademarks through other channels. SBUX was founded in 1985 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

10 Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

ICE operates regulated exchanges, clearinghouses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments: Trading and Clearing, and Data and Listings. ICE was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Please note that the top 10 ranked stocks are candidates for further analysis, not recommendations.

Key Metrics and Fair Value Estimates

In addition to quality indicators and quality scores, I provide columns with key metrics of interest to DG investors, including years of consecutive dividend increases (Yrs), the dividend Yield for a recent stock Price, and the 5-year compound annual dividend growth rate (5-Yr DGR).

Furthermore, I provide a fair value estimate (Fair Val.) to help identify stocks that trade at favorable valuations. The last column shows the discount (Disc.) or premium (Prem.) of a recent price to my fair value estimate.

To estimate fair value, I reference fair value estimates and price targets from several sources, including Morningstar and Finbox.io. Additionally, I estimate fair value using the five-year average dividend yield of each stock using data from Simply Safe Dividends.

With several estimates and targets available, I ignore the outliers (the lowest and highest values) and use the average of the median and mean of the remaining values as my fair value estimate.

Finally, I provide the so-called Chowder Number (CDN), a popular metric for screening DG stocks for possible investment. Named for the SA author Chowder, the metric favors DG stocks likely to produce annualized returns of 8%. The CDN is obtained by adding the current dividend yield and the five-year DGR.

All these stocks have some very impressive track records and really pretty FASTGraphs charts:

Based on my fair value estimates, only two stocks (UNH and NOC) are trading at discount valuations. My position in UNH already is of above-average size, so I'm not looking to add more shares at this time. On the other hand, I don't own NOC, and it appears to be a worthy candidate for further analysis and possible investment.

While the other top-ranked stocks all appear to have upside momentum and promising earnings estimates (possibly with the exception of TXN), I'm going to wait for better entry points.

Bonus: Top Discounted Stocks

Because there are only two top-ranked stocks trading below my fair value estimates, this bonus section provides 10 high-quality DG stocks with the largest discounts. The first column indicates each discounted stock's rank out of the 97 stocks considered.

The FASTGraphs charts of two of these stocks look particularly interesting.

First, consider JPMorgan Chase (JPM):

The price line (black) is at the normal P/E ratio line (blue) and well below the primary valuation line (orange), so JPM is trading at a favorable valuation, especially considering the upside potential. An investment in JPM in January 2009 would have returned 15.5% on an annualized basis (including dividends) compared with the S&P 500's return of 13.5% over the same time frame.

My position in JPM is a relatively small position, so I'm thinking about adding more shares. Ideally, I'd like to pay no more than $130 per share, which means the stock price will need to drop by about 5.3%.

The second discounted stock I want to highlight is another one I own, Broadcom (AVGO):

The price line is between the normal P/E ratio and primary valuation lines, so AVGO is trading at about fair value, though my fair value estimate suggests there is some upside potential. An investment in AGVO in November 2009 would have returned 36.3% on an annualized basis (including dividends) compared with the S&P 500's return of 12.6% over the same time frame.

My position in AVGO also is a relatively small position, so I'm considering adding more shares. Ideally, I'd like to pay no more than $310 per share, which means the stock price will need to drop by about 2.8%.

Concluding Remarks

In this article, I ranked 97 stocks in the CCC list with five-year DGRs of at least 10% and stocks that have doubled their share price in the past five years.

Only two of the 10 top-ranked stocks are trading at discounts to fair value. I'm interested in looking into one of these, NOC, for possible investment.

Because there are so few discounted stocks in the top-ranked stocks, I presented 10 additional stocks that are trading below my fair value estimates. Two of these, JPM and AVGO, are particularly interesting to me. I own small positions in each stock and I wouldn't mind adding more shares, provided I can get more favorable entry points.

Since my previous article in this series, I've decided to abandon the sector-based ranking system in favor of David Van Knapp's elegant and effective quality scoring system, which I modified to allow for the ranking of stocks.

I love the simplicity of the quality scoring system, and I believe it does a remarkable job of identifying high-quality stocks. It is quite stringent, so stocks scoring 15-25 points would be considered high-quality stocks by many investors.

This article listed 18 high-quality stocks, and I hope readers find some interesting candidates for further analysis and possible investment.

