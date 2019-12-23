Ollie's Bargain Outlet: Store Comps Uncertainty To Limit Upside

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ:OLLI) is a discount retailer known for selling close-out and excess industry inventory attracting shoppers with an "extreme value" model. The concept has worked considering strong growth and a steady expansion of store locations with the stock up over 230% since its 2015 IPO. This year however disappointing results back in Q2 with weak comparable store sales have led to significant volatility in the stock price and questions regarding the pace of its operating momentum. The company just reported its latest quarterly results with overall better-than-expected results, easing fears of a deeper deterioration. This article takes a look at recent developments and where we see the stock heading next.

(Source: Finviz.com)

Q3 Recap

Ollie's Bargain Outlet reported Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.41, which was $0.03 ahead of expectations. Revenue of $327.05 million, up +15.3% y/y, was about 1% ahead of the market estimate. Margins were solid, with the gross margin at 40.8%, up 10 basis points from 40.7% in the period last year. The operating margin at 10.9% in the quarter increased compared to 10.3% in Q3 2018. Adjusted EBITDA increased 22.5% y/y to $42.6 million. During the quarter, the company added 13 stores, increasing its total store count by 16.2% y/y.

(Source: Company IR)

The big story here was a comparable store sales decline of 1.4% compared to a 4.6% increase in Q3 2018. Indeed, this weakness in comparable sales goes back to the Q2 which was significantly lower, although the drop this quarter was slightly better than anticipated.

The dynamic here is the impact of an accelerated pace of new store openings combined with what was tough "comps" compared to a strong 2018. Management has noted how some new stores in existing markets have had the effect of cannibalizing sales, noting the Washington D.C. area that now has three stores as an example. In late 2018, Ollie's acquired a number of closed Toys-R-Us, "TRU," store locations which had a larger square footage than a typical Ollie's. This resulted in an early challenge of inventory management to efficiently source and stock closeout merchandise for that larger floor space. From the conference call, management sees these trends continuing at least through Q4:

As we stated on our last call, the outsized cannibalization impact of the TRU sites and the record performance of our new stores entering the comp base are expected to remain headwinds for the remainder of this year. However, our long-term growth algorithm remains the same... As always, we remain bullish on the proven strength of our model of offering great deals, growing our store base and leveraging and expanding Ollie's Army.

All in all, there is a sense that the drop in comparable sales has a good explanation or is at least in part excusable, while the underlying business continues to present growth momentum. In terms of the balance sheet, Ollie's ended the quarter with $10.1 million in cash and equivalents with no outstanding long-term debt. Notably, the company repurchased 689,000 shares for $40 million, implying an average buying price of $58, favorably about 17% lower from the current stock share.

Tragically, Mark Butler, the CEO and founder of Ollie's, died unexpectedly in early December. Ollie's appointed the CFO and COO, John Swygert, to an interim role. We don't expect this to change the strategic direction of the company.

2019 Full-Year Guidance

For the full-year 2019, management is guiding for total sales in a range between $1.419 billion and $1.430 billion, which if confirmed would represent an increase of 14.9% compared to 2018 at the midpoint. Comparable store sales are estimated to decline from -0.5% to -1.5%, pressured from the weaker Q2 and Q3. An adjusted EPS target of $1.95 to $2.00 compares to $2.05 in 2018. For context, earlier guidance at the beginning of the year had estimated positive comparable sales growth between 1% and 2% and $2.125 at the midpoint. By this measure, the overall impact to this year's earnings has been marginal.

(Source: Company IR)

Looking ahead, the market remains bullish with estimates through 2021 forecasting revenue growth to average 13.5% for each of the next two years. Consensus EPS estimates of $2.33 in 2020 and $2.72 by 2021 represent an average earnings growth rate of about 16% per year.

Data by YCharts

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

According to our coverage history, we had a bearish view on OLLI as it traded near $100 per share earlier in 2019 largely based on concerns over valuation. Following the Q2 earnings plunge that in many ways confirmed our previous thesis, we took a more constructive opinion with a "hold" rating in our last report. The thinking at the time was that the significant correction in the stock price had effectively repriced to a more reasonable valuation.

What we like about OLLI is that it remains not only one of the best growth stories in retail, but also more importantly has structurally higher margins compared to a "big-box discount retailers" industry group. Ollie's achieves these metrics through its unique store and business concept. If we take a peer group including Dollar General (DG), Dollar Tree (DLTR), Big Lots (BIG), and Five Below (FIVE), OLLI's gross margin at 40.8% in the last quarter and operating margin at 12.3% are the highest and well above the average.

Data by YCharts

Looking at other metrics relative to peers, it becomes more of a mixed bag with the glaring weakness being the decline in comparable store sales of 1.9% y/y in the last quarter as discussed above. Five Below is the growth leader this year with revenues up 20.6% y/y in the last quarter, but again the company is less profitable and trades at a premium to OLLI's in terms of its forward P/E and EV to EBITDA. Notably, neither OLLI nor FIVE holds financial debt while Big Lots is the more leveraged company in the group which explains some of its deep discount.

(Source: Data by YCharts/ table by author)

Ollie's is currently trading with a forward P/E of 34.7x based on the current year consensus EPS of $2.00. Keep in mind this is in the context of estimates for revenue and EPS growth to average over 13% and 16% each respectively per year through 2022, otherwise solid numbers.

The bullish case at this point is to take management at its word that its "long-term growth algorithm", as it called it in the conference call, will return in 2020. The market continues to assign a premium to Ollie's given its ongoing expansion plan in anticipation for what the company sees as a potential for 950 Ollie's locations across the U.S. compared to the current 345. While it could take a decade or more to approach that number, as long as the store level economics remain stable, the business indeed has a long growth runway.

On the other hand, the results this year including the decline in comparable store sales have added enough doubt and uncertainties to this long-term outlook that it's understandable to be skeptical; we are. One of the risks we have discussed previously is the potential challenge of sourcing closeout inventory in attractive deals to support a significantly larger store network. The concern is that more inventory may need to be supplemented with "normal" retail merchandise that would present lower margin opportunities for OLLI. There's the possibility that if comparable sales don't stabilize in 2020, the company could pare back its expansion plans, clearly a negative for the growth outlook.

Verdict

Recognizing what has already been an impressive rally in shares of OLLI since its lows in October, we see limited upside in the near term given the number of uncertainties based on the weaker results in recent quarters. We maintain a hold rating on shares of OLLI, seeing more volatility going forward until the company can reaffirm its comps momentum. The one-year forward P/E currently at 29.5x, in our opinion, is at the upper range of what could be considered reasonable, balancing the strengths with risks that are tilted to the downside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.