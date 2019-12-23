Alphatec Has Surged, But Not Without Cost

With operational leverage and a turn in cash flow not in sight and substantial dilution to come, the shares will have a more difficult time going forward.

While these positive trends are likely to endure, they have required significant investments.

The company's fortunes, and those of its shareholders have greatly improved on the back of a host of new products and a revamping of its sales channels.

Alphatec Holdings (ATEC), the supplier of spinal cord surgery technology, has obviously had a great year and so have investors in the stock:

That's a triple for the year, which isn't matched by financial metrics:

Data by YCharts

You see that revenue growth has only returned this year and operationally things are still going south. We don't worry too much about the latter as these are GAAP figures

Distinction

The main selling point for shareholders is that the company distinguishes itself in lateral surgery with innovative solutions that are rapidly gaining traction. From the Piper Jaffray IR presentation:

And these are rapidly gaining traction, producing 42% of revenues in Q3 exceeding their target (35%). From the Piper Jaffray IR presentation:

The company achieved what it set out to do this year, introducing 12 new products, the latest of which is the SafeOp Neural InformatiX System in late November (the result of their 2018 acquisition of SafeOp Surgical), from the Piper Jaffray IR presentation:

The SafeOp is a crucial element (Q3CC):

And there is a reason why there hasn't been significant competitive traction to the market leader in this space is because people have not invested into the very element that enables you to identify the nerve. And then what we've done is, we've gone a step further, and we're able to also determine the health of the nerve. And so we feel like SafeOp really uniquely positions and provides the type of information required.

It also integrates in the posterior fixation surgery, and together with the implants they launched this creates an integrated posterior fixation system (Q3CC):

What you do is you increased the accuracy, you increase the speed, you increased the safety and really you create an elegant workflow in terms of posterior fixation. And so the combination to a large degree obviates the need for adjunctive technology that slows workflow and really does nothing to improve the clinical experience in short segment surgery. So, we’re hugely bullish about how these things integrate and what the effect is going to be on surgery.

From the Piper Jaffray IR presentation:

Another plank of their competitive distinction is that the company offers approach-specific procedural solutions:

We're not spine specialists so we can't verify the veracity of these claims but given the rapid progress of the company, especially the sales of its newest products, they must be doing something right.

Growth

That 43% of sales coming from new products contrast sharply with last year. From the Piper Jaffray IR presentation:

This shows that these new products are gaining rapid traction, and the SafeOp was only introduced after Q3 closed and it takes time for products to ramp so we can be confident that the ramp will continue for a while. The growth really happens in stages:

Get into hospitals

Get hospitals' approval

Educate surgeons

Build their confidence. Surgeons first start using the new solutions in simple procedures, but as they experience success they adopt them in more complex ones.

On the latter (Q3CC):

the average number of products sold per surgery. And so that's marching up. That was 1.6. And then also if you look at the revenue growth from the top 20 surgeons, was 68%. So, all this reflects really an increasing surgeon confidence. And it’s an increasing surgeon confidence gets reflected in surgeons giving us more complex cases, doing a higher volume and utilizing more of our technology within each individual surgery.

The innovation isn't going to stop here with management committed to the introduction of 8-10 new products a year. Another future growth driver is re-entering international markets as their present declining distribution arrangement runs out.

Sales channels

The company isn't only revamping its products, it is doing the same with its sales channels, shedding older ones, decreasing the number of distributors and reinforcing the strategic distribution network which experienced 40% growth. From the Piper Jaffray IR presentation:

It seems that most of the improvements are behind us, with strategic distribution reaching 89% of sales in Q3. From the earnings deck:

Q3 results

From the 10-Q:

While growth from the strategic distributors (40%) and new products power the company ahead, there is also the drag from the company's declining legacy products and this is set to continue for a while. Revenue per surgery was up 15%.

While small, there was also a drag from its existing international Globus supply agreement as international revenues declined from $2M in Q3 2018 to $1.15M in Q3 2019. However, things are set to improve as that agreement runs out. From the 10-Q (our emphasis):

In connection with the sale of the International Business, the Company entered into a product manufacture and supply agreement (the “Supply Agreement”) with Globus, pursuant to which the Company supplies to Globus certain of its implants and instruments (the “Products”), previously offered for sale by the Company in international markets at agreed-upon prices for a minimum term of three years, with the option for Globus to extend the term for up to two additional twelve month periods subject to Globus meeting specified purchase requirements. During the first quarter of 2019, Globus notified the Company that it will exercise the option to extend the agreement an additional twelve months through August 2020. In accordance with authoritative guidance, sales to Globus are reported under continuing operations as the Company has continuing involvement under the Supply Agreement.

The company will be able to re-enter international markets after August next year so this could be another significant growth opportunity as at present, almost all sales come from the US. Overall revenue growth was 27%, with US revenue growing at 34%.

Guidance

Guidance has been increased. From the Piper Jaffray IR presentation:

Margins

Data by YCharts

These are GAAP figures and the non-GAAP adjusted variants really are significantly better. From the Q3CC:

we continue to see margin pressure from non-cash obsolescence related to our legacy products as we introduce new products. We'll expect to see continued margin pressure over the mid-term, as we introduce new products and the obsolete legacy products.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 79%, just a 90bp drop from last year mostly due to product mix. Operational leverage doesn't look to be at hand, and in fact, operational cost are still increasing as a percentage of sales. From the earnings deck:

Cash

Data by YCharts

We have to say that the cash flow is a bit of a worry, despite the $58M the company has left after the $54M share offering in August. And while the bulk of the CapEx is done for 2019, 2020 is going to be another investment year in new product launches and expanding the distribution channel.

Data by YCharts

Share-based compensation is 11% of revenues but isn't the main driver of the significant dilution. There is much more dilution on the way (10-Q):

While most of these instruments will also bring in cash, it will take the fully diluted share count well over 100M.

Apart from $72.5M in debt (at face value) the company also has other liabilities which are more immediate, like accrued expenses. From the 10-Q:

And long-term ones:

So cash flow and the strength of the balance sheet are concerns, and so is the dilution.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

Profits aren't really in sight with EPS expected to be -$0.97 this year rising only to -$0.79 next year. Keep in mind that the fully diluted share count is 72% higher, which would really boost the EV/S multiple to above 6x.

Conclusion

The company is making good progress both with the introduction of new products and with revamping its sales channel. With the share price tripling this year already much of the progress has already been captured by these gains and the easy money has been made.

We have little doubt the company will continue its progress as newly introduced products need up to 18 months to ramp and the declining legacy products and sales channels will become less important. What's more, there is the future opportunity of reviving international sales, although that will require substantial investments.

We do worry about cash flow, dilution and the quality of the balance sheet. While the company seems to have enough cash to last for 3, perhaps 4 quarters on the basis of its existing cash, given that they're still in investment mode, it doesn't seem like cash flow will turn positive anytime soon.

This isn't as alarming as it might seem as there is still significant amounts of cash coming from warrant conversions. Nevertheless, investors have not been given much perspective on when operational leverage will start to kick in and cash flow improves.

We therefore see no room for valuation metrics expansion despite expecting revenue growth to continue on the same pace. We do expect operational leverage to kick in at some stage and cash improving, and given the present situation, the company has at least a year to provide us for a perspective.

But investors should keep in mind that the fully diluted share count is some 105M shares, some 72% above the current outstanding number, and this changes the valuation quite a bit.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.