ASA Gold And Precious Metals: More Upside Following Strong 2019

The fund trades at a wide discount to NAV, which we believe should narrow going forward in a bullish environment for gold, representing an incremental return potential.

ASA Gold & Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA) is a closed-end-fund with $290 million in assets under management investing exclusively in gold and precious metals mining companies. This fund is unique within the CEF universe as it is the only "pure-play" on gold with a fund history that goes back to 1958. While ASA has historically outperformed gold bullion since inception, returns were underwhelming over the last decade in consideration of the challenging environment for miners. Favorably, 2019 was a strong year for gold with ASA beating out some larger and widely traded gold mining ETF benchmarks. This article takes a look at ASA's structure and why we think it's a buy for exposure to upside in gold miners.

(Source: Finviz.com)

Background

One of the themes the ASA stresses is the fund's focus on deep, bottom-up fundamental analysis in security selection. ASA presents itself as an expert in precious metals mining backed by extensive industry relationships and regular on-site due diligence.

(Source: Company IR)

Investors here are getting an actively managed portfolio with 51 equities with a focus on long-term capital appreciation. In contrast to many other CEFs, ASA does not utilize leverage, and there is no high yield or significant income component beyond the semi-annual distribution currently set at $0.01. This is a long-only fund that provides investors exposure to a diversified basket of gold mining stocks with portfolio allocations made at the fund manager's discretion.

Looking back at the fund's history that goes back to 1958, the NAV and share price return have averaged about 8% per year, which outperforms a holding of gold bullion over 61 years as per official fund data below. That being said, the fund's "modern history" over the past 15 years, the return is flat and down significantly over the past 10 years. Some of this weakness can be related to the significant volatility in metals miners over the past decade, but it's also important to recognize that the fund has undergone some strategy and policy changes over its lifetime.

(Source: ASA)

Originally, ASA was intended to only invest in South African miners while this was changed in 2005 to remove any geographic investment restrictions. By this measure, we believe the investment policy changes make the return history going back to inception as largely irrelevant. An important development this year was the introduction of a new investment manager sub-advisor in Merck Investments LLC. Essentially, the ASA structure and history remain intact, but a new portfolio manager has taken over investment decisions.

More favorably, the fund has had a strong year, up 33.4% year to date in 2019 while the fund's NAV increased by 46.9% between November 30th, 2018, and November 30th, 2019, as per the table above. Again, sentiment in precious metals has been strong and ASA is benefiting from the current bullish environment among miners. The more recent performance trends have been positive in boosting the profile of the fund as an investment vehicle. Indeed, following a decade of disappointing returns for the gold mining investment strategies, ASA is turning a new chapter in its history.

Source: ASA

Performance

With data through December 20th, we highlight that ASA, up 38.4% on a total return basis over a one-year period, has outperformed industry benchmarks like the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX), up 32.7%. The chart below includes the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) for reference, with ASA as the top performer in the group.

Data by YCharts

Over a three-year and five-year time frame, ASA still underperforms GDX, but we like the recent momentum considering what has now evolved into a bull market for gold miners. We believe ASA is capable of consistently leading to the upside.

Taking a look at portfolio holdings, familiar large-cap mining names like Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM), Newcrest Mining Ltd (OTCPK:NCMGY), Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD), Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (AU), and Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) together represent about 32% of the fund. Keep in mind the fund typically holds the Toronto Stock Exchange listed shares for the particular companies while the data below is using data for U.S. listed ADR or OTC shares for presentation purposes.

In general terms, the outperformance to GDX in 2019 is related to a relative overweighting of some large gainers. Big winners among ASA holdings in 2019 include Alacer Gold Corp (OTCPK:ALIAF), Detour Gold Corp (OTCPK:DRGDF), and Perseus Mining Ltd (OTCPK:PMNXF), each up 159%, 115%, and 136% year to date respectively.

(Source: Data by YCharts/ table by author)

Going back to our comparison to GDX, ASA is less concentrated among the top holdings and also has a tilt towards smaller companies overall. Newmont Goldcorp and Barrick Gold are the two largest holdings of GDX together representing 23% of the fund, but just 10.7% in ASA. ASA is more balanced compared to GDX with more exposure to small cap miners.

There's also the VanEck Junior Miners ETF (GDXJ) which excludes any investment in large cap miners. In this regard, ASA's current exposure by market cap sits between GDX and GDXJ with 41.7% in "small and micro" compared to 17.6% in GDX and 49.2% in GDXJ. On the other hand, ASA has a higher weighting in the smallest micro-cap miners at 16.4% compared to 0.7% in GDX and 7.4% in GDXJ. This is a segment where active management has an added importance given the higher risk in each company, highlighting the attraction of ASA as an investment vehicle. Our point here is to show how the portfolio allocations are unique driving potentially uncorrelated excess returns. The expense ratio for ASA at 1.35% is 82 basis points above GDX's expense ratio at 0.53%, although this was more than covered by the higher return in 2019.

(Source: YCharts)

Discount to NAV

We highlight ASA's current discount to NAV at 16.9% which has widened in recent years compared to a five-year average of 12.7%. It's possible that the current discount implies the market has a bearish or unfavorable view on the fund weighing its weak 5-year and 10-year performance relative to industry benchmarks. Still, in a scenario where gold prices and sector miners rally higher, we believe that this current discount could narrow as investor sentiment turns more supportive towards ASA recognizing its new profile. The discount here adds a layer of incremental return potential.

Data by YCharts

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

It's understandable that some gold investors may be overlooking ASA given the disappointing returns over the past decade and even the underperformance to GDX over a three-year and five-year period. We believe that in consideration of the new portfolio management team and impressive result in 2019, ASA is well positioned to outperform sector benchmarks to the upside in a continued bull market for precious metal miners.

While the broad stock market has rallied on positive macro developments in recent months primarily based on the recent U.S.-China "phase one" trade agreement, the big question mark into 2020 is if the reduced trade tensions will be enough to jumpstart economic growth in regions around the world that have been tepid over the past year.

While the current stock market strength implies a rebound to economic fundamentals going forward, we argue that there is a risk the expected growth recovery does not materialize forcing policy makers to turn more aggressive on efforts at monetary and fiscal easing. In this case, gold would likely benefit as a flight to safety.

On the other hand, if economic growth indeed rebounds in a renaissance-type scenario, we believe this would lead to a surge of inflationary pressures or at least inflation expectations in the near term. A case can be made that central banks including the Fed are too loose with monetary policy and would be caught off guard should inflation reemerge in the coming months. This scenario would be bullish for gold and commodities in general.

We are bullish on gold and have a year-end 2020 target at $1,800 per ounce, about 22% higher from current level. Recognizing that mining stocks are typically operationally leveraged, a fund like ASA would likely return significantly more than the bullion price of gold to the upside. To the downside, the risk for ASA is should gold trend lower with a move below $1,300 as a major support level forcing a reassessment of the bullish case.

Takeaway

We believe ASA is an effective vehicle for exposure to gold miners that can outperform to the upside. We like the current discount to NAV which adds a potential for incremental returns should the discount narrow, which we expect should the gold mining industry continue to build momentum through 2020. We are bullish on gold miners and rate ASA as a buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ASA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.