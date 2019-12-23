Student Housing REITs: Need More Disney Magic

When the going gets tough, the tough get going. American Campus has emerged as an undisputed best-in-class operator over the last five years after a multi-phase portfolio transformation.

Millennials - the largest cohort in American history - supported the maturity of the student housing industry over the last decade, but demographic trends are softer in the next decade.

For the student housing sector, growth has been harder to come by over the last half-decade. Enrollment growth, even at the highest-quality institutions, has been flat-to-down since 2012.

Student Housing Sector Overview

Down to just one public REIT after the acquisition of EDR by Greystar in 2018 and the Harrison Street acquisition of Campus Crest Communities in 2015, we track the lone student housing REIT, American Campus Communities (ACC) which accounts for $6.3 billion in market value. Preferred Apartment (APTS) also owns a relatively small portfolio of roughly 6,000 beds.

American Campus owns roughly 110,000 student housing beds of the more than 5 million purpose-built student housing beds across the country, housing many of the nearly 20 million individuals enrolled at four-year universities in the United States. ACC's portfolio primarily consists of high-value on-campus or near the campuses at major flagship 4-year public universities. The student housing sector comprises 1% of the broad-based REIT ETFs (VNQ and IYR) and 1.5% of the Hoya Capital Housing Index, which tracks the fundamental-weighted performance of the US housing industry.

Purpose-built student housing facilities hold unique investment and operational attributes compared with traditional multifamily properties. Purpose-built student housing facilities are generally cheaper and are equipped with more applicable amenities for students than typical off-campus housing facilities. Student housing facilities are generally rented "by-bed" rather than "by-unit" and there is generally a much shorter "leasing window," as beds that are unfilled at the start of the school year are likely to sit vacant until the next school year. Student housing assets, especially off-campus units that are not part of a university partnership, are also exposed to changes in university housing policies that can result in significant asset impairment.

Compared with their conventional multifamily peers, student housing typically operate at lower margins due to increased costs associated with leasing and more frequent turnover, which averages less than 65% for student housing assets compared with 50% or less for typical multifamily properties and less than 30% for single-family rental operators. Student housing developers and operators such as ACC, however, typically pay lower average property taxes as some on-campus facilities (as part of a University partnership) are exempt from property taxes. Development deals that are made through a public-private-partnership (P3) with a university or a similar deal with another private company - such as ACC's deal with Disney (DIS) - include a land lease from the institution to the student housing developer.

Student Housing REITs are among the most active developers in the REIT sector and utilize several different models to create value. The most attractive of these models, we believe, is the public-private-partnership. A university or business, in need of new campus housing facilities but without the desire to expend the capital to build one, leases land to the REIT, which then builds, owns, and manages the facility. The university gets an annual ground-lease rent check (again, without deploying any capital) and the students get a brand new housing facility, equipped with the most modern amenities demanded by today's students. The university or institution, in turn, often guarantees a steady flow of renters. For ACC, this partnership is called the ACE Plan. Revenue from these models comprises roughly a quarter of total revenue but has accounted for a growing share of development projects.

The other three-fourths of revenue typically comes from a traditional private off-campus ownership model (sometimes in partnership with a university) which is generally more exposed to supply/demand imbalances and changes in university housing policies. Generally, facilities closer to campus are believed to have higher barriers-to-entry and are less exposed to oversupply or other idiosyncratic risks. Over the last decade, rent growth and occupancy metrics have been significantly stronger at housing facilities closer to campus. Student housing REITs have historically been one of the most countercyclical real estate sectors as student enrollment trends are typically inversely correlated with job growth. While real estate ownership is the primary revenue source, these REITs also offer development, consulting, and management services to university partners. In part due to its large development pipeline, American Campus operates with total leverage levels slightly above its multifamily peers but maintains an investment-grade credit rating.

Once viewed as a riskier asset class than traditional multifamily apartment REITs, the student housing sector has matured over the last decade, no doubt helped by the robust demand for student housing associated with the enormous millennial generation. Rent growth at student housing facilities, however, has been more modest over the past decade due to declining (or negative) enrollment growth and significant supply growth in purpose-built student housing. At 23 years old, the youngest of the millennials are now out of college and entering the workforce and beginning to come full-steam in the traditional housing markets. While that is good news for the rest of the residential REIT sectors, it's not great news for the student housing sector. The prime college-aged population is expected to see 0-1% population growth over the next decade.

Outside of demographic pressures and oversupply concerns, the student housing sector faces additional secular headwinds related to college affordability issues and a strong labor market that has pulled would-be students into the workforce. Concerns regarding rising tuition costs, however, are overstated by the widening gap between “sticker prices” and net costs. Interestingly, the "list" price of college has risen by nearly 6% per year since 1993, but the "net" cost for the average student after accounting for scholarships and tax subsidies has risen at a more modest 2.4%, barely above the broader rate of inflation. This reflects an increased burden placed on taxpayers and middle-to-upper income families but has likely also increased access to traditional four-year universities to lower-income students, keeping enrollment growth steady despite economic and demographic headwinds.

While Americans' attitudes regarding the curriculum and cost of traditional four-year universities college have become more negative over the last decade, the underlying value proposition of attaining a bachelor's degree remains clear according to the hard data. Research from Georgetown University's Center on Education indicates that bachelor’s degree holders earn 31% more than those with an associate’s degree and 84% more than those with just a high school diploma. A bachelor’s degree is worth $2.8 million, on average, over a lifetime, which makes the decision to enroll and complete a four-year degree one of the "highest ROI" investments one can make in their lifetime.

(American Campus Investor Presentation)

While there are always outliers, for the majority of individuals, we don't see this dynamic changing materially within the next decade and see significant value in the traditional four-year college degree. However, we do see online education taking incremental share at the margins away from the traditional in-personal classroom setting. That said, we believe that the top-tier "flagship" institutions are largely immune from the pressures from the increased use of online education, consistent with data from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center which shows that declining enrollment is primarily affecting the lower-tier institutions including for-profit schools and community colleges.

American Campus Taps Into The Disney Magic

Despite the secular headwinds apparent over the next decade, institutional capital continues to flow into the broader student housing sector, bidding up property values and prompting a wave of supply growth, which has pressured occupancy and rent growth. American Campus, however, has emerged as the undisputed best-in-class operator over the last five years after a multi-phase portfolio transformation in which the firm has successfully sold-off underperforming off-campus assets and recycled this capital into the development of higher-value on-campus or near-campus assets that command a superior long-term return profile.

(American Campus Investor Presentation)

While we continue to see secular headwinds on the student housing sector at large including soft enrollment growth and pockets of oversupply, we remain optimistic about the long-term secular growth story related to the modernization of the physically and functionally outdated student housing stock. ACC's massive $615 million multi-phase campus housing deal with Disney slated for initial occupancy in May 2020 and completion in May 2023 reinforces that ACC's unique competitive advantage in the P3-style campus housing partnerships, the most attractive opportunity set within the sector. On the 3Q19 earnings call, the company reported that the project was "on schedule and on budget." We believe that if ACC can successfully execute on the Disney project, it will further solidify the company as the premier campus housing developer and operator.

We believe that these P3-style deals, whether it is with a university or with another for-profit entity, yield an attractive and unique low-risk return profile that compliments the accretive external growth inherent in the large development pipeline, and view ACC's extensive backlog of these projects as further evidence that top-tier institutions will pay a premium for the transparency of the REIT model and development track record of American Campus. On their 3Q19 earnings call, the firm noted that it has "the most vibrant P3 shadow pipeline that we have ever had. Right now transactions that we are either in direct negotiations or tracking upcoming procurements is close to four dozen."

The average age of dorm facilities at many universities exceeds 50 years, built for the boomer generation in an era where privacy, connectivity, and amenities in dormitories were afterthoughts. State appropriations to public universities have generally trended down over the past decade as a greater share of state spending goes towards healthcare and other entitlement programs. We think that the on-campus modernization through P3 models is a multi-decade secular tailwind and that universities will increasingly turn towards the private markets to fill this widening funding gap to attract students in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

Deeper Dive into American Campus

After two years of disappointing share price performance, American Campus outperformed the broader REIT average in 2018, returning nearly 5% compared to a 4.6% dip in the broader REIT index. Viewed as the most recession-resistant real estate sector, ACC jumped 15% through the first four months of 2019, but has stalled-out since then as fears over slowing growth have subsided. While underperforming the 23% gains on the broader REIT indexes, 2019 is still on-pace to be the student housing REIT sector's best year since 2015. After battling through a series of operational missteps and oversupply issues over the past two years, American Campus' fundamentals appear to have stabilized, but supply growth continues to keep a lid on potential growth.

On that point, elevated supply growth has kept student housing rental rate growth below that of the apartment sector over the past half-decade, but 2019 has seen the first sequential annual uptick in same-store revenue growth for ACC since 2015. Third-quarter earnings were generally in line with expectations as the company expects 2.5% revenue growth this year and 2.2% NOI growth, which is roughly in line with the broader REIT sector average. Overall, student housing fundamentals are lagging the conventional multifamily sector, but note that student housing comparable metrics have historically been less volatile than their apartment REIT peers. Occupancy rose 40 basis points to 97.4% while operating margins ticked up 180 basis points year-over-year.

The company also boosted full-year core FFO per share guidance. While still trading at a modest NAV discount by our estimations, it appears that the company is beginning to look into re-opening the acquisition pipeline which has been dormant for the past several years. Disciplined capital allocation, along with the broader REIT Rejuvenation of 2019, has largely erased the NAV discount that had stifled the company’s external growth ambitions. With an improved cost of capital and expense growth finally under control, Core FFO growth is finally projected to reaccelerate this year to 5% growth, which would be the best year since 2014. With the five-year portfolio transformation now complete, we see a path to steady 4-6% annual FFO growth coming from a mix of same-store organic NOI growth (2-3%), development (1-2%) and external acquisitions (1-2%).

Development yields have compressed in recent years from over 9% to a range of 6.25-6.8% in the last update from ACC, but given the continued compression in capitalization rates, the development spreads remain accretive and attractive for new development. ACC noted that development yields are 175 to 275 basis points above capitalization rates in their markets. Attractive development yields are, of course, a double-edged sword, prompting new supply growth into the sector, but ACC has indicated that it sees moderating supply growth in 2019 and into 2020. As a percent of total enrollment, ACC sees 1.3% growth in new supply in their markets in 2019 and 1.0% projected in 2020, which is below the historic average of 1.3%.

Valuation of American Campus

Compared to the other REIT sectors, American Campus still appears attractive across most valuation metrics. ACC trades at a free cash flow (aka AFFO, FAD, and CAD) discount to the REIT average and also appears attractive in the FCF/Growth metric. The sector trades at an estimated 0-10% discount to NAV, far better than the 20%+ discount it traded in early 2018, which has enabled the firm to look to re-open the acquisition pipeline which has historically been a significant driver of FFO growth.

American Campus pays a dividend yield of 4.1%, ranking towards the upper-end of the REIT sector average. ACC pays out roughly 80% of its available cash flow, leaving enough capital to deploy towards new development and, once the cost of capital improves further, towards external acquisitions.

Bull And Bear Case For Student Housing REITs

Over the past decade, student housing REITs have built a stellar reputation as the leaders in student housing development and the stalwarts of the public-private-partnership model. As one of the largest owners and operators of student housing assets in the country, we see significant competitive advantages in the scale and operating efficiencies of ACC's platform. While access to capital hasn't been a factor amid the wide NAV discounts over the past two years, we believe that the REIT model awards ACC with a long-term cost of capital advantage over its private market peers that will be unlocked once again through accretive acquisition-fueled external growth as the company regains its coveted NAV premium. Below we discuss the five reasons investors are bullish on the student housing sector.

Rising supply and slowing enrollment growth in key university markets continue to be the story across the student housing sector, but it appears that developers have finally begun to pull back amid the more challenging fundamental conditions across many major markets. Axiometrics data shows that supply growth in 2019 is expected to be roughly consistent with 2018 before tailing off into 2020 based on currently planned projects. Below we outline the five reasons that investors are bearish on the student housing sector.

Bottom Line: Need More Disney Magic

For the student housing sector, growth has been harder to come by over the last half-decade. Enrollment growth, even at the highest-quality institutions, has been flat-to-down since 2012. Millennials - the largest cohort in American history - supported the maturity of the student housing industry over the last decade, but demographic trends are softer in the next decade.

Institutional capital continues to flow into the sector, bidding up property values and prompting a wave of supply growth, which has pressured occupancy and rent growth. When the going gets tough, the tough get going. American Campus has emerged as an undisputed best-in-class operator over the last five years after a multi-phase portfolio transformation.

While we see secular headwinds on the student housing sector at large including soft enrollment growth and pockets of oversupply, we remain optimistic about the long-term secular growth story related to the modernization of the physically and functionally outdated student housing stock. ACC's massive campus housing deal with Disney reinforces that ACC's unique competitive advantage in the P3-style campus housing partnerships, the most attractive opportunity set within the sector.

We believe that these P3-style deals yield an attractive low-risk return profile that compliments the accretive external growth inherent in the large development pipeline, and view ACC's extensive backlog of these projects as further evidence that top-tier institutions will pay a premium for the transparency of the REIT model and development track record of American Campus.

