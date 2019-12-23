Silver Still Near Record Lows Vs. Other Assets

The turn higher in 2019 may represent just the 1st inning of a multi-year burst to $50 or even $100 an ounce during the 2020s.

Silver, the dual purpose monetary and industrial metal, remains near historic record low valuations, especially when measured against gold or the relative level of U.S. equity pricing. In my last gold/silver article from November, I described the decent odds of a precious metals bottom in December. I have been buying precious metals this month, with a particular focus putting long-term money to work in silver. Here’s my logic.

Silver has been used in coin form as currency for thousands of years. It is considered a monetary metal like gold, often referred to as poor man’s gold with its lower price per ounce. Yet, silver is also used in small quantities in a wide variety of final manufactured goods. While gold demand by industry represents just 10% of mined supply, silver’s use by industry absorbs about 50% of annual new supply taken out of the ground. Today, silver is invaluable to the creation of alloys, batteries, dentistry items, glass coatings, LED chips, medicine, nuclear reactors, photography, solar energy, semiconductors, touch screens, water purification, and more.

The bull market in worldwide equity markets, relative geopolitical calm in terms of large-scale wars, and subpar global economic expansion since the Great Recession ended a decade ago have translated into lagging performance for silver. Below is a chart breaking down ten years of supply and demand for silver by the Silver Institute. Total supply peaked in 2010, and mined supply peaked in 2015-16. I have both data points circled in red. Overall, supply/demand has been close to balance for many years.

Below are a 1-year and 5-year chart of the silver price in U.S. Dollars. A stronger Dollar vs. other currencies has been a contributing factor holding silver back for American investors. Clearly, the 5-year chart highlights a slow-moving, base pattern for silver. An old Wall Street adage suggests investors never short a dull market. Well, silver appeared to break out of its slumber in 2019, burning a record level of speculative short sellers in the futures pit. A climb above $20 an ounce during 2020 could provide “the” spark in Wall Street institutional interest to shoot the price significantly higher in coming years.

Gold To Silver Ratio

We have all read about the near-record Gold to Silver Ratio approaching 100 in 2018-19. Over the last century, silver has traded under 50 ounces in value vs. each ounce of gold on a regular basis. Right now, the relative number is closer to 86. Less than 5% of the time over the previous hundred years of trading has silver been any cheaper than it is today vs. gold. You can review the 100-year chart below from macrotrends.net. Given a flat gold price, the median average in this ratio of 46 translates into a long-term fair value for silver closer to $33 an ounce, nearly double the current quote.

Dow To Silver Ratio

Another asset comparison is reviewing the value of U.S. equities against the silver price. Similar to the Dow Industrials to Gold Ratio which remains at a nose-bleed valuation for the stock market vs. an ounce of gold, the Dow to Silver number points to a richly priced stock market, long term, and a low relative price for silver to consider accumulating. Below you can review the range for silver against general stock market quotes the last 100 years from macrotrends.net.

With a range from 2400 during the year 2000, to a 20 number during 1980 in the Dow to Silver Ratio, the present 1650 reading has only been higher about 2% of the time, measured over five generations! If you use the median average of 500 and a stagnant Dow price of 28,000, one can argue silver’s price should be closer to $55 an ounce, triple the $17 quote today. Of course, if the stock market slides 25-50%, the average expected silver price would be lower than $55, but a $30-40 per ounce price cannot be ruled out in 5-10 years from a simple retracement in this ratio to normalized levels.

Given a moderate 7-15% annualized compounded silver return during the 2020s from regular money printing rates, how would such a return stack up? It's entirely possible silver may outline a better investment gain than the S&P 500 going forward, for quite some time. U.S. equity indexes are now trading at record price to sales valuations, almost 30x trailing GAAP earnings, and nearly a record level on CAPE adjusted earnings. Against a total market capitalization to GDP calculation for U.S. stocks similar to the 1929 and 2000 generation highs for equity pricing, why not look into buying the cheapest monetary hedge available today, approaching record LOW valuations?

iShares Silver Trust ETF

The 2019 upmove in gold/silver has propelled the mining companies between 35-100% higher in price. Because of renewed interest in silver miners, I today believe the smaller increase in actual silver quotes represents a better risk/reward setup for new investment. After first buying some physical silver bullion for yourself and family as emergency money and a hedge against inflation, I think purchasing silver-related ETFs in your brokerage account during December is a logical next step to hedge stock market fluctuations in 2020, and speculate on silver’s undervalued long-term status.

My favorite bullion-like asset to add is the iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV). It is the largest and most liquid U.S. silver bullion-focused trust, with an expense ratio of 0.5% annually for the management of this tracking security. Below are some charts of the trust’s trading action, which closely mimics silver spot market changes. The retracement of the large summer upmove during the last four months of 2019 looks quite normal and healthy, potentially laying the groundwork for another sharp rally higher during 2020, in my opinion.

Final Thoughts

Modeling potential scenarios, I fully expect any rise in quotes for the U.S. stock market and/or gold will pump silver dramatically higher in 2020-21. Don’t laugh, but the next round of money printing during a recession by the Federal Reserve could spike silver above its $52 all-time achieved in 1980 (after the Hunt brothers attempt at cornering the market). Fantastical predictions of $100+ for silver are looking more credible by the day, with the Fed move to lower interest rates and restart QE during 2019 without a serious slowdown in the U.S. economy. What will they do to rates and money creation to offset all-time record debts the world over in 2020, given an actual recession and fears of mass defaults by businesses and consumers? It’s not much of a leap to expect or predict record money printing is approaching in the U.S. one way or another. Is your portfolio properly prepared and hedged with plenty of gold and silver?

If you combine the Gold to Silver Ratio and Dow to Silver Ratio charts, silver has been trading at a record low valuation in 2019. The future may be very bright indeed for new investments in silver bullion. The 1980 low ratio of 10 in the Gold to Silver comparison would bring $150 silver, all other variables remaining equal. If one uses the 1980 low of 20 in the Dow to Silver Ratio, silver could trade at $1,400 an ounce!

Continuing to dream a little, the M-1 money supply of checking account capital and printed cash in circulation has grown from $400 billion in 1980, when silver peaked at $52 an ounce, to $4,000 billion today. To reach the same price currently, as a function of M-1 money supply, silver would have to trade above $500 an ounce! So yes Virginia, silver is dirt cheap in late 2019 at $17.

If you are looking for an inexpensive asset to buy, with historically low, out-of-favor asset weightings by Wall Street, holding huge upside potential years down the road, silver should be near the top of your list for further research. I have purchased additional silver assets the last few weeks, and plan to buy more if the price does not immediately spike higher into January.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SLV.

