OZK: Plenty Of Upside Still There

The company is my currently largest non-European bank portfolio holding, and the valuation of below 10 times earnings for an average EPS growth rate of 7-8% is very appealing still.

Bank OZK is one of the companies I still consider very appealingly valued for the quality that it is - and I'm buying more.

It's been almost half a year since I wrote about Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) here. Since then, we've had a small dip and a recovery of the stock to about the price where I last wrote my article (about 3.33% gain, somewhat underperforming the S&P 500).

While there are risks and potential downsides to this bank, I'm surprised that the market continues to the value the bank at these levels. I remain an OZK bull, and even in the face of the slight earnings miss back in October, I'm ready to buy more even now.

Let's go through the recent results and see where we are.

Bank OZK - Continued Short-/Medium-Term Macro Pressures

OZK continues to push the quality of its management to the forefront as a prime argument for investing and trusting the bank now and going forward. This continues, as I see it, to be an excellent argument, given well-above return on average assets and return on average tangible equity. While the spread between OZK's margins and the overall return averages from FDIC-insured institutions has decreased, especially in return on equity, it continues to be well above the average level.

Despite this talented management team and historical outperformance, the bank's results for 3Q19 were below expectations, with revenue increases of 0.2% YoY (below expected) and 3Q19 GAAP EPS miss of a nickel ($0.81/share).

There were some other notes which the market priced in as well:

Bank OZK continues its trend of seeing its volume drop in investment securities and the yield from these, now down to 2.67% from 2.73% sequentially. The reasons for this are the availability of securities meeting OZK's acceptable risk parameters - of which there are less - and the interest rates.

The impact of lower interest rates continued into 3Q19, with total loan balance yield down to 6.15% (down sequentially from 6.37%, up 1 bps YoY). While loan volume is growing, the yield is certainly down. Because non-purchased loans are more rate sensitive, OZK's profits have been feeling the effects more than the purchased loan balances, where yield has actually been increasing (but volume declining).

The bank has enjoyed the effects of the target rate increases from the Fed since 2019, with loan yields increasing from about 5% to about ~6.5% at its peak (during late 2018). This trend has now reversed, and the bank expects this to continue into 4Q19 - so we can expect lower yields even then.

This isn't saying there weren't positives during the quarter. The loan growth was better than it has been for a long time, with originated loans up ~11% YoY and 4% on a sequential basis.

Still, the market focus is on the potential net interest margin compression we may see going forward, which is already impacting NII (net interest income), which has been declining sequentially since 4Q18. This is the longest NII decline the company has seen in almost eight years. Combine this with the spread compression in outperformance in relation to public comps when it comes to returns and efficiency, and it's no wonder why - in combination with the losses and provisions about a year ago - the market is currently somewhat hesitant with regards to OZK.

Some Company-Specific Risks

Bank OZK touts its history, but it's important to point out that certain parts of the company are no longer as conservative as they were leading up to the past two recessions.

While big parts of the current downside are due to the massive earnings miss we saw in late 2018, the small dip back in January 2019, there is also the fact that the company's credit risk can be said, or should be considered, to be higher than at other points during the bank's much-lauded safe history.

While there are individual loans I don't view as positive or safe, such as the $57.5MM credit at an LTV-ratio of >100%, originating back in 2007/2008, most RESG loan originations today are within comfortable parameters of the bank's own risk preferences.

There's also a bit of info on the massive loan which we can spot on the right side of the graph, which turns out to be a loan in the Tampa/Florida area. It does meet all of the bank's stringent requirements and is at a low LTV ratio, yet it remains at an above-average size. The project itself is a multiple number of buildings including office, condo, apartment/retail, parking, and other mixed-use buildings - a very diverse project, but we've heard concerns regarding the Florida real estate market.

The point here being OZK is in a different position than the last two recessions, and this is part of the risk we're seeing here.

A Lot Of Positives Offsetting Those RESG/Other Risks

There are factors offsetting the risks we see in the RESG segment, which are responsible for the segment lending to real estate and construction businesses.

First off, the company uses very thorough underwriting for its loans and focuses on very strong sponsors, preferred equity and low leverage loans with a high amount of equity and mezzanine debt. (Important though Mezz debt of course decreases required developer capital).

The bank is the sole senior secured lender in projects, giving OZK the lowest-risk position in the entire capital "ladder".

A very strong history of outperformance in the RESG segment, including one full-fledged recession/crash, which the bank survived without much trouble.

The RESG portfolio has decreased in terms of the size of total OZK assets over the past few years.

Most credits are in the 0-299M size, with only singular amounts of loans in the 400-600M Size (3), making for a very diverse and appealing diversification with a focus on smaller credits.

This isn't saying there aren't risks - there are, and I'd argue in the event of a recession in 2020/2021, the bank is certainly in no better position than it was prior to the last one.

However, the bank's positives in terms of RESG are certainly offsetting some of these risks, and if management assumptions regarding underwriting in the loans turn out to be accurate, there's certainly both safety and growth to be had here.

Even if NII margins and spreads to FDIC average have been decreasing for some time now, there's no question that OZK still outperforms the market and public comps here.

There's also the not-inconsiderable fact that OZK has a consistently better asset quality than the average, with a < 0.10% net charge-off ratio for non-purchased loans and a <1% for purchased loans. Even during 2010, a year after the Great Recession, this ratio for total loans was below 1%, when the industry average in the US was still at 2.55%. Many tend to overlook factors such as these which speak to the quality of this bank.

Historical results are very much on OZK's side here, and this also includes total non-performing loans and assets, both of which are firmly below the FDIC average and <1% of total.

The fact remains that under the leadership of George Gleason, OZK has managed to substantially grow its common equity over time while decreasing or at least keeping at a low/flat level its amount of non-performing assets.

There is still, as I wrote in my original article, a lot to like here, despite somewhat of a recovery since lows.

Valuation

What's more, there's a lot to like about the valuation as well. While it's not as low as it was a few months back, the company is currently trading at a blended P/E of ~9.5, while coming in at a historical earnings growth of 12.3% over a ~10Y basis.

Now, there's no doubt that these aren't growth rates we can expect for the coming three years, but growth will at the very least over the longer term remain stable. FactSet analyst accuracy is excellent here, with 0% misses (with a 10% margin of error) on a 1Y basis. The bank, in fact, beats estimates 40% of the time, when looking at this track record.

Ignoring the historical premium and forecasting based on a fair value of 15 times earnings based on historical earnings growth, investment into OZK provides double-digit CAGR in the 25% amounts simply by returning to "fair value" of above $40/share. I don't view this as likely in the short term (the market doesn't like OZK since the 2018 miss), but even trading flat or returning to 11-12 times earnings, your annual returns are still in the double digits, between 10% and 15% CAGR.

There is very little downside here, as you can see in this forecast. Even if we assume that earnings decline 10% in next year, rebound 6% in 2021, then grow flat/not at all for the coming three years and modeling a complete dividend freeze due to hypothetical NII/NIM issues or a full-blown recession, OZK trading flat at recession-level 10 times earnings will not destroy your capital, but rather provide 3-9% CAGR.

The bank is also trading at considerable discounts both to BV/Share and TBV/Share, coming in at 0.98X and 1.18X respectively. These levels have not been seen since the Great Recession, as the bank typically trades above 2.5-3.5X in both of these metrics (Source: TIKR.com).

Investing capital into OZK has not only the potential to provide you with truly astounding 25% CAGR if the bank returns to its historical norms of outperformance long-term, but it also has considerable downside protection as a result of the company's current valuation.

This was and continues to be my thesis for OZK.

Thesis

The "BUY" stance in OZK is based on confidence in the bank's historical records of outperformance on a broad basis, combined with a very negative current valuation.

It isn't saying there aren't risks - there are, and the current trends could continue to influence OZK earnings for some time to come. However, the bank's credit continues to be stellar, and what's happened the past quarters makes the troubles during late 2018 seem like a non-recurring item (not a systemic risk, as some OZK bears would have it). The points made by OZK bears are in no way irrelevant, but it's my stance that they overlook the bank's strong fundamentals and history.

The risks in any case, and as I see them, need to be put into context with regards to your potential medium- to long-term reward. When looking at what investment into OZK can garner long term, I see very few situations (again long term) where investment into the bank could give you even slight negative returns. It's entirely possible that your returns won't be market beating for some time, but in the long-term, I expect the bank to recover to fair value.

This makes the bank interesting.

Stance

Due to continued pressure in the share price (but not as bad as a few months back), the bank remains a "BUY" and the stance is "Bullish". There are very few situations OZK could not provide you with long-term capital growth/appreciation/dividends, and the potential upside here is considerable even at today's valuations.

