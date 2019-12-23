Dollar Tree: A Discounted Discounter

The valuation of Dollar Tree is far lower than other dollar store chains, and insiders are buying shares for the first time in months.

Dollar Tree has dropped recently due to short-term macro headwinds that will likely be resolved in a few years.

While we usually look at small caps, there can be attractive opportunities in large-cap stocks too, and even at a market high, there are still businesses that trade at an attractive valuation. Dollar Tree (DLTR) recently collapsed 17% from highs after reporting weak guidance due to what seem like short-term factors. However, we continue to believe fundamentals are incredibly strong and the stock is a great value at current prices.

What is Dollar Tree?

Dollar Tree operates 15,237 discount variety retail stores consisting of two different store chains - 7306 Dollar Tree stores and 7809 Family Dollar stores.

The Dollar Tree stores sell merchandise with a price not above $1.00, while the Family Dollar stores sell merchandise at prices that generally range from $1.00 to $10.00.

(Source: Google)

Why we love dollar stores

Dollar stores have thrived ever since the Great Recession in 2008 as more consumers started being more cautious with their spending. While these stores were originally made to be as low-cost as possible, they have improved drastically, with good lighting, name brands, and other features, which has led to upper-class consumers frequenting these stores.

The reason why we love these stores so much is because they have performed well in both good times and bad times. Dollar Tree and its competitor Dollar General have both had a remarkable track record of same-store sales growth, even in the years after the Great Recession as consumers became more cautious about their spending. They have both expanded quickly, and their store count outnumbers even major companies like McDonald's (MCD) and Walmart ([[WMT]), though admittedly, they operate very small stores (~10k square feet).

(Source: Red Lion Data)

The stores have several interesting competitive advantages. They're like cockroaches - with incredibly low costs, able to thrive on the lower volume that comes with operating in small cities. They have proven mostly immune to Amazon due to their low average prices and due to their proximity to the communities they serve.

(Source: Nielsen Private Label report)

They are benefiting from multiple trends, like the continued growth in acceptance of private-label products as an alternative to name brands and the shift to more convenient shopping. These trends should drive continued growth in dollar store visits over the next few years.

Indeed, across all regions, smaller stores are outpacing the growth of large stores and taking market share with 25% of FMCG sales and 70% of shopping trips. They often have the advantage of proximity, and are well placed to optimise their assortment of products and services, as smaller formats have traditionally been limited to essentials and snacks. Whether branded or independent, small stores are well placed to tap into shoppers’ convenience needs.



(Source: Nielsen Convenience report)

Why Dollar Tree?

Dollar Tree was at one point an industry leader in the dollar store segment. However, after the purchase of Family Dollar, the chain has lagged behind current leader Dollar General due to the performance of Family Dollar.

More recently though, the stock has collapsed 17% due to weaker-than-expected guidance. A helium shortage impacted its party business significantly, and the implementation of 4A tariffs also affected profitability guidance.

We usually see temporary overreactions as a good opportunity to purchase a great company at a fair price, and this is no exception. Dollar stores are currently a great business to be in, and we think the growth will only continue in the future. Even though Dollar Tree has made a major mistake through its purchase of Family Dollar, the pessimism really seems overdone. Fundamentally, Family Dollar has the same business model as Dollar Tree, which makes us confident that the business can eventually be turned around, especially with the acceleration of store optimization initiatives recently announced.

Fiscal 2019 has been a unique year as a result of several factors. We planned and accomplished the material acceleration of our Family Dollar store optimization initiatives and the consolidation of our two support centers to Chesapeake, Virginia.



(Source: Q3 2019 call)

Furthermore, many of the headwinds are short-term in nature. For example, the 4A tariff threat is already partially eliminated through the trade deal and will likely be fully mitigated within the next year. The helium shortage seems to be a cyclical problem and should be fully covered by new supply within the next two years, according to experts.

The company is also testing out selling items for more than $1 at its Dollar Tree locations. If this initiative works, as it had for chains like Dollarama, there could be several years of strong comp increases for its Dollar Tree stores.

Let me give you an update on Dollar Tree Plus. , As we’ve discussed previously, we’re conducting a test of multi-price points at select Dollar Tree stores and multi-price assortment is in increment of $2, $3, $4 and $5 that’s been tested in a 115 stores.



(Source: Q3 2019 call)

Other than these factors, as we mentioned earlier, market trends continue to favor dollar stores. With widening income disparities and a continued shift towards convenience, it's no surprise that more and more people continue to shop at dollar stores.

(Source: eMarketer)

Valuation and Risks

Despite the similar business models of all 4 dollar stores - Five Below, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, and Dollarama, each of these business trades at significantly different multiples.

Name P/S (TTM) P/E (Forward) Dollar General 1.5 23.5 Dollarama 3.70 25.3 Dollar Tree 0.95 19.4 Five Below 3.97 39.2

As you can see, Dollar Tree has the lowest P/S and P/E ratios currently out of all 4 dollar store chains. Admittedly, it also has the lowest same-store sales, but as we mentioned earlier, we think this will improve as short-term headwinds fade and as the company turns around Family Dollar.

We should also note that a director recently displayed confidence in the stock by buying around 2000 shares, which is the first insider buy in a pretty long time after a string of insider selling at higher prices.

What we dislike is that Starboard seems to have ended their activist campaign, selling off all their shares of Dollar Tree. Other than this, execution is also a risk. Management will need to do what they have been unable to do for several years - turn Family Dollar around.

Takeaway

Overall, as dollar stores continue to grow in popularity, Dollar Tree probably the best way to take advantage of this trend, with a low valuation and the continued turnaround of the Family Dollar business likely to result in shareholder value creation over the long term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DLTR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.