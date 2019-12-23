Money For Nothing - Dire Straits Loom In 2020

I'm happy to share my thoughts, views, and concerns ahead of the new year, but most of all, I'm looking for 2020 to deliver some really good tunes!

What is the best idea for the year from an asset-allocation perspective, is there more than one way to play it, and why investors should be very careful implementing it?

2019 was a "Big Bang Certainty," but is 2020's "Big Bang Theory" heading the same path? Can the longest bull markets ever become even longer?

In this article, I'm discussing the markets in 2020, and what investors should be looking for, by answering a set of targeted questions.

The Macro Teller, a new name but not a new face on SA, is focusing on the big picture: market outlook, macro views, and asset allocation.

Background

The article you're about to read is The Macro Teller's ("TMT") first publication on the Seeking Alpha ("SA") platform, under this name. Nevertheless, TMT is not a new face on SA, rather the "macro version", alter-ego if you'd like, of the same author whose known here by the name The Fortune Teller ("TFT").

In my debut publication, I'm using the exact same set of questions that has been introduced by SA to authors with a focus on macro views and global outlook, who participate in this year's Roundtable series hosted by SA.

Seeking Alpha: The stock market has had another strong year, recovering from last year's Q4 correction. The S&P 500 has returned 10% annualized over the last two years, as of early December. Yet there's still a sense that the music is due to stop among many investors (see the theme of "most hated bull market"). Where do you fall out?

The Macro Teller: The "most hated bull market" is now also the "longest-ever bull market" so, first and foremost, we have to respect it.

We were extremely bullish from December 2018 until the S&P 500 (SPY) crossed the 2,900 mark back in April. Then, we turned very cautious, and that served us very well during the mini correction in May.

We've kept some cautiousness ever since, but we're actually more bullish in Q4 than we were in Q3.

Point is, we believe that one can be bullish and cautious at the same time. We don't see any contradiction combining the two, quite the contrary.

While "extremely bullish" translates into an "all-in" strategy, a "bullish-yet-cautious" stance means that we remain fully invested, but keep few hedges, just in case. Putting it differently, not 100% long nut still very much net long.

The exact same theme holds as we enter 2020: Respect the market, but also suspect it!

SA: What's a lesson you learned in 2019?

TMT: The importance of diversification, risk, and proper allocation (in light of the first two points).

Many people already forgot that Apple (AAPL) fell almost 40% over a very short term, back in Q4/2018, but everybody remembers that it has jumped ~90% then after.

Point is even the (allegedly) most solid investment can be a very bad one, at a certain time, just to become a superb one, shortly after (or vice versa).

Many people use the "time is the best healer" as an excuse to be more active, and on top of their portfolios. Sure, the long-term does smooth the bumps of the short-term. However, on many occasions being minded of the short-term may assist the long-term greatly.

Since 2018 started, we see a market that is less of a straight line as the many years before were. Even inside this year, we had the mini-correction during mid-year. This means that a more active approach is likely going to deliver better results going forward.

Being completely passive (static buy and hold) may have served investors very well over the past decade, but it's likely to be a recipe for some headaches down the road.

As such, it's crucial to maintain adequate diversification, to be very minded of the risk (and reward), and to ensure that proper allocation is maintained at all times. Otherwise, you take an unnecessary risk that your portfolio will suffer from great swings between profits and losses.

At the moment (too many), people are certain (!) that any downfall will be fully, and quickly, compensated by a much-greater rebound. This, in our view, is a very risky, and I even dare saying lazy approach.

Good for them for now. However, this is not always the case. Correction: this hasn't always been the case. And guess what? At some point, this won't be the case...

Therefore, remaining DCP - Disciplined, Consistent, and Patient - while adhering to diversification, risk, and proper allocation was a great lesson in 2019, because - in spite of us being less bullish, and more cautious (overall) between May-September - keeping proper allocations has allowed us to gain much more from the winners than lose out of the losers.

SA: What's a favorite idea for 2020, and what's the story?

TMT: From a macro perspective, we believe that 2020 is likely to look quite different for certain sectors compared to 2019.

If you look at the chart below, showing the performance of all eleven sectors that are part of the S&P 500, there are few interesting observations:

1. Only three sectors, or 27%, have outperformed the SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust's (SPY) 30.3% total return:

Technology Select Sector SPDR ® ETF (XLK): 47.8%

ETF (XLK): 47.8% Financial Select Sector SPDR ® ETF (XLF): 31.7%

ETF (XLF): 31.7% Communication Services Sel Sect SPDR® ETF (XLC): 31.5%

2. The average return of the eight sectors that have underperformed SPY is "only" 23.3%. A superb return, yet 26% below that of SPY.

3. While the technology sector naturally (for such a year) has led the way, defensive sectors have enjoyed a surprisingly positive 2019, with an average total return of 26.0%:

Communication Services Sel Sect SPDR ® ETF (XLC): 31.5%

ETF (XLC): 31.5% Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ® ETF (XLP): 26.8%

ETF (XLP): 26.8% Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ® (XLRE): 26.3%

(XLRE): 26.3% Utilities Select Sector SPDR ® ETF (XLU): 25.4%

ETF (XLU): 25.4% Health Care Select Sector SPDR® ETF (XLV): 19.8%

4. The rest of the gang, excluding technology and financials, has recorded an average total return of only 22.1%:

Industrial Select Sector SPDR ® ETF (XLI): 28.6%

ETF (XLI): 28.6% Consumer Discret Sel Sect SPDR ® ETF (XLY): 27.3%

ETF (XLY): 27.3% Materials Select Sector SPDR ® ETF (XLB):22.4%

ETF (XLB):22.4% Energy Select Sector SPDR® ETF (XLE): 10.0%

We believe that the two laggards of 2019 will fare better on a relative basis in 2020, and that (at least) two of the defensive sectors that have done surprisingly well in 2019 may become laggards (again, on a relative basis) in 2020.

As such, we suggest an overweight for Healthcare (XLV) and Energy (XLE) against an underweight in Utilities (XLU) and Real Estate (XLRE) as our preferred "play", or more accurately, asset-allocation positioning into 2020.

If we're really being pushed, we agree that one may turn this into a pair or quadruple trade by going long Healthcare and/or Energy on one hand and by selling short Utilities and/or Real Estate on the other hand.

While this is neither our primary suggestion nor how we usually operate, we're mentioning the long-short possibility for the sake of emphasizing the line of thinking behind this idea, as well as for the sake of demonstrating how a certain line of thinking can be implemented in various (even extreme) ways.

We like this trade (although it's only valid for the purpose of this article!) because it brings together growth estimates (for each sector), relative valuation metrics (among all eleven sectors), monetary policy projections (rates, yields, spreads), and geopolitical developments (trade war, trade agreement, elections in the US, Brexit in the US, etc.) into the thinking process behind such a trade.

This is exactly the type of thinking that our stakeholders (clients, readers, and subscribers alike) may expect getting from us, even though this is really just the tip of the iceberg and not necessarily a representative trade.

It's important to note that this "2020 play" is given for the purpose of this article only. In real life, as well as in the service we're about to launch (see details at the bottom of this article), we are constantly watching the markets, analyzing the macro data, and changing our positioning accordingly. It's a dynamic market/world and our positioning isn't standing still!

We're adjusting along the way, as needed, and we keep both an open mind as well as a flexible asset allocation. Therefore, please treat the above-suggested play within the context it's given, and be aware of its limitations.

SA: Economic indicators are slowing globally and the Fed has cut rates. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is calling it a "mid-cycle" pause. Are you buying that we're just in a slowdown, or could this be worse?

TMT: Mr. Powell can call it however he wishes to, but if it looks like a duck, swims like a duck, and quacks like a duck, then it probably is a duck.

We are talking about the same person who, while being a Fed Governor, said the following back in March 2013 (emphases mine):

What is the plan if the economy does not cooperate? We are at $4 trillion in expectation now. That is where the balance sheet stops in expectation now. If we have two bad employment reports, the markets are going to move that number way out. We're headed for $5 trillion, as others have mentioned. And the idea that President Kocherlakota said and Governor Duke echoed-that we're now a captive of the market -is somewhat chilling to me. I think we need to regain control of this, or we will be moving out on that if the economy doesn't cooperate.

Source: Federal Reserve

This is as a direct and refreshing statement one can get from a Fed member, and the fact that almost seven years gone by, and/or that the man has changed titles, doesn't change the very clear message that Governor Powell sent to Chairman Powell.

Problem is, things have only gone crazier recently. That is true in regard to both the balance sheet (en-route to the levels Powell v. 2013 was so fearful of), as well as (and I dare saying mainly) when you look at the Repo market.

I mean, look at that monster. The Fed is giving money for free, hedge funds are jumping on it as if no tomorrow, buy US government bonds (TLT), and then run back to the Fed to borrow more money in order to buy more US government bonds...

Is it only me seeing the irony, i.e. tremendous risk, in here?

It's a vicious circle the Fed is trapped in:

On one hand, it knows (down deep) that its actions are directly increasing the already-elevated levels of leverage, consequently risk. On the other hand, it also knows that if it pulls this lifeline from the market, many firms (hedge funds mostly) will fall off the Wall (Street) like flies.

So what the Fed is doing? Calling this a "mid-cycle" pause instead of calling this by its right, lawful, name: The greatest Ponzi Scheme in history!

Tell me what this is if not the Fed being a captive of the market???

The same man who once said (I think in March 2013...) that this is "somewhat chilling" to him, must now make sure that the Fed (he is heading, for god sake) "regain control of this", or else (as he himself predicted) "we will be moving out on that if the economy doesn't cooperate."

SA: Trade news and the back and forth between China and the U.S. has dominated macro discussions this year. Is this focus justified, and how do you see things shaking out?

TMT: This is big news and will continue to be big news well into 2020 in our opinion.

There are many aspects to this US (SPY, QQQ, DIA, IWM)-China (FXI, MCHI) saga, but let's touch the main, most relevant, ones:

1. If there was any doubt who wants a deal more, we think the last couple of months made it clear (Hint: It's not Xi Jinping...)

2. We believe that China simply can't sign a fully-fledged trade agreement. The restrictions and limitations that this will put on China aren't in the best interest of the country, even if it means lower growth.

They prefer slower growth in the short-term over (what they see as) severe damage to their activities and practices in the long-term.

3. Two weeks ago, China provided a projection for "around 6%" growth in 2020 - the slowest growth rate in years. There were rumors that the internal guidance is as low as 5.5%-6%.

China is slowing. China needs a deal. But China can't afford to sign a deal.

4. A year ago (the trade conflict is even older this) everybody said "a deal is a done deal before an Elections year". Well, here we are, at the eve of an elections year and no deal in on the horizon. Even the "phase I of phase 1" doesn't seem like it's getting into an official-legal closing.

Interestingly, and in spite of the trade (and many other) issues (such as a debt bubble and an unprecedented rate of bailouts), the Chinese leading ETFs have managed to deliver decent returns this year albeit behind those of the US main indices.

Nevertheless, this doesn't mean that everything is ok. Not at all!

What it means is that investors are willing to buy anything, anytime without caring much about the real economy, real growth, real no-deal.

At least for now.

As a side note, I'll add that when tweets (TWTR) are such a powerful tool that drive the market much higher than any deal-no-deal that is happening (or not) in the real (non-virtual) world, one has to wonder: Perhaps a deal is not at all needed?...

Last week, for example, Tianjin-based Tewoo Group Co. owned by the local Tianjin Province government failed to meet its US dollar (UUP) denominated bonds' payment schedule in what has become the biggest bankruptcy of a government-owned entity over the last 20 years in China.

Now you don't have to count on me. All three leading rating agencies have recently warn about the Chinese credit market:

S&P Global Ratings already came out saying that the Chinese bond market is the biggest danger to global markets in 2020.

Moody's wrote in this regard, only a few days ago, that the Chinese corporate debt market poses the biggest risk to global markets right now.

Fitch Ratings also released a report last week, stating that 4.9% of Chinese private companies went bankrupt over the first 11 months of 2019, as a result of being unable to keep up with their debt/bond obligations.

Now you tell me: Does this sound like a healthy, reliable, growing economy? From where we sit, it certainly doesn't!

SA: Give an area of the global market or an asset class that you're watching closely in 2020 and why.

TMT: Shall I remind you that you're talking to a Macro Teller?… We cover everything - all asset-classes, all sectors, all industries - and you are now asking me to choose my favorite child!?

Well, I guess I can't get away with this, so my answer would be the debt markets, i.e. bond yields and spreads, and the monetary policies that are the fuel without which none of what we see these days would have happened (in a million years).

Most people don't know/understand how crazy and unprecedented is what we're seeing right now in the debt markets. Let's allow the charts tell the story here.

US junk-bond (HYG, JNK, AWF, BKLN, EMB) yields have fallen to the lowest since 2014!

Junk bonds are now paying the least extra yield over investment-grade notes (AGG, BND, LQD, BSV, VCSH, VCIT) since November 2018!

Junk bond spreads, ex-energy (XLE), are now trading at their lowest levels since June 2007 (and while corporate leverage is at record high).

The gap between spreads on BB and BBB rated bonds has fallen to the lowest in history!!!

And this is only the tip of the iceberg.

So you see? We are looking at some things that we never-ever before have seen. A new world, a new paradigm, and the big question is: Can it last, and if it can, for how long?

Because no matter how you play, shift, or swing it, the "easy money" is what drives everything - stocks, bonds, currencies, commodities, you name it. Without this cheap/free money, the market as we know it today won't exist.

If the Fed stands still and keep inflating the system (consequently, its balance sheet) with no ceiling whatsoever, the party will continue. However, the slightest hint - surely an action - that smells tightening and we might see a repeat of Q4/2018, perhaps even more than that.

Btw, this is exactly we are respecting the market, participating in the game, yet define our current stance as "(moderately) bullish but cautious".

There's been loads of whipsaw action in the bond market of late, so it's hard to make too much of any move, up or down move. The yield curve is still very tight (flattened), but surely much more wide (steepened) than it was 3-4 months ago.

The 10-year Treasury yield is trading at the highest level since August, closing fast on the 2%-mark.

Data by YCharts

With a number of geopolitical risks having passed - US Treasury yields (IEF, GOVT, SCHR, VGIT, TIP, SHV, SHY, IEF, TLT) have started to move to the upside.

Over the past week, the China trade war has (allegedly) cooled, the UK (EWU) elections results are (allegedly) ending the Brexit saga, and the Fed is now officially on pause for (allegedly) the foreseeable future.

Why do we use "allegedly" then?

1. Because the trade war perhaps cooled, but it ain't over, and it can heat up very quickly.

2. Because once the near-term (that may last even a year or two) British euphoria starts fading, the UK will find that Brexit comes with a high price, and it will take its toll over the economy.

3. Because although the closer we get to the elections, the higher the odds of the Fed taking no-action (trying to be seen as neutral as possible), anyone who follows the "bad blood" between President Trump to Chairman Powell knows that the last thing we can say about this situation is "neutral". "Explosive" would be a much more appropriate term to use here.

Will the Fed change course? We don't know yet, but we certainly don't rule that out, just because President Trump wishes rates to be as low as they are in Germany (EWG)...

SA: It's a U.S. presidential election year - what do you think investors should consider when following the news?

TMT: In one word: Volatility.

In two words: Higher volatility.

In three words and a chart: Look out below.

Volatility (VXX, TVIX) is (i.e. will be soon) back!

The CBOE S&P 500 Volatility Index, aka VIX, simply doesn't know that yet...

Data by YCharts

…but we expect the information to reach it during 2020.

It's not only impeachment, it's not only the elections, and it's not only the trade deal, but it's also a combination of so many things that are gathering together, creating a shape of a swan in the sky...

Is it a white swan (false alarm)? Is it a grey swan (stay on alert)? Or is it a black swan (O-M-G!)? I don't know yet, but I'm pretty sure that it's getting cloudy, at least from a volatility perspective.

SA: Is there an upside "risk" or catalyst for markets that you think investors should watch for? Or another way; if 2020 matches this 10-12% annualized growth, what's the story?

TMT: First of all, we don't see 2020 becoming a repeat of 2019 performance wise.

Secondly, there are always plenty of risks/catalysts that may take the market up or down sharply. We are definitely not in shortage of those.

Lastly, and to answer your question, we believe that monetary policies, i.e. how much money central banks decide to pour into their respective economies, was, is, and will be the key driver, before, in, and beyond 2020. (This is a constant "key parameter" ever since 2008 and until further notice).

Although we view none as important as monetary policies, here are few additional key factors, that can move the markets, to focus on:

Trade war/Phase one. Goes without saying. This was a big drag on world's real growth in 2019 and it will continue to be so in 2020. We aren't yet certain that even phase one will get (officially) signed, and/or kept as signed, if and when it gets signed. Slower (global) growth - Stronger USD. Ongoing slow growth in China, Europe (VGK, EZU, HEDJ, FEZ, IEUR, BBEU, IEV) and Japan (EWJ, DXJ) could be triggering significant US dollar appreciation. A strong US dollar will buck the trend of slower growth - and possibly even contraction - in the S&P 500's earnings. Impeachment uncertainty. It's only the beginning of what is likely to be the best show in town. The impeachment itself is meaningless, because it has a zero chance to pass the Senate. However, it would be interesting - and relevant for the markets - to see whether the process itself affects the level of support that President Trump enjoys from. US Elections uncertainty. This is most probably the biggest event of the year and potentially a game-changer. In November 2016, we went to sleep with the Dow (DIA) futures down well over 1,000 points, just to wake up into a rallying market. As much as we need to be careful with such (political) predictions, it's safe to say that if someone like Elizabeth Warren or Bernie Sanders gets elected, we will have a repeat to the dive in the Dow futures, and no repeat to how the market performed (back in November 2016) when the actual trading starts. MMT-style fiscal expansion boosting growth. MMT (stands for "Modern Monetary Theory") is a nice abbreviation central bankers have adopted as a cover/excuse to their reckless and irresponsible (my personal view, of course), management of monetary policies around the world. This is the single most important factor investors should watch closely in 2020.

Bottom Line

As long as the Fed - and other central banks, worldwide - keep giving money for nothing this market can extend its longest-ever bull run for (at least) another year.

When we say "money for nothing", it's important to note the double meaning this has:

On one hand, we all get nothing for that money, i.e. the marginal effect on growth, out of pouring tons of money into the system, is already minimal (at best). Furthermore, the more you pour, the more the market will ask you to pour. As we already stated, it's a vicious circle.

On the other hand, the Fed is getting nothing (in return) for the money it lends: i) rates are still hovering close to historic lows; ii) the yield curve is still flat, even if not inverted anymore; iii) banks are not lending as the Fed would like them to; and iv) the "one off", "temporary" intervention in the repo market has become the norm; a norm that is seeing the amounts being thrown in getting bigger and bigger and bigger..

Who said that money doesn't grow on trees???

In 2019, it certainly did, and in 2020, it's certainly looking as if these money trees are only going to grow bigger!!!

It's a "Dire Straits Loom In 2020", and all is left for us to hope is that this would change into a "Dire Straits Concert In 2020"; the sooner the better.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.