S&P 500 Headed To 4000+ In 2020 (Watch Out After), International Equities, European Banks And U.S. Energy To Outperform

Trump reelection more than likely bad for equities post-2020, as he won't be managing to another election.

THE PROCESS

A quick note on process before diving into the analysis. My benchmark - and I believe everyone's benchmark whether they admit it or not - is the S&P 500 (SPX), so my process starts with developing a duration-agnostic outlook for the SPX. (By duration-agnostic I mean conditions-dependent. So for simple hypothetical example, for as long as the SPX is trading below its 200-day moving average it can be expected to generate below-average annualized returns.)

The SPX outlook is developed using a weight-of-the-evidence mosaic of indicator evidence that looks at the level and rate-of-change (ROC) of Economic Conditions, Monetary Conditions and Equity Market Health.

Once the SPX outlook is established, I pick an asset allocation playbook - Bear Market (cash, bonds, equity index/sector shorts), Blood in the Streets (individual equity longs), Smart Beta (equity market swing trading), or Pure Alpha (gold, international equity index longs, equity sector/industry longs) - and build it out using a quantamentally-driven research mosaic.

Last, I develop a contingency plan.

THE OUTLOOK

Summary:

Economic Conditions: Lean Bullish Monetary Conditions: Extremely Bullish Equity Market Health: Very Bullish 17 Mile Thesis: SPX to 4000+ in 2020.

Economic Conditions: Lean Bullish. The most important component to the S&P 500 outlook is the state of the US economy, since outside of US recessions SPX cyclical bear markets are typically contained to 20% declines that snap back quickly (i.e. 1962, 1998, 2011, and 2018). At present the US economy is far from recessionary levels as indicated by the fact the YoY change in Jobless Claims remains well below the critical +20% level (see image below).

As outlined by ECRI in a recent interview on Real Vision the US economy remains mired in a "growth rate cycle slowdown," which creates a "window of vulnerability" for the US economy. Offsetting this negative ROC position of the US economy is the cyclical upturn in economic conditions outside the US, again as outlined by ECRI in a recent CNBC interview. Overall I rate the ROC of economic conditions as neutral.

A bullish level of economic conditions + neutral ROC = an overall rating of "leaning bullish".

Monetary Conditions: Extremely Bullish. Positive real interest rates are a thing of the past and very distant future, corporate credit markets are wide open (see the Conference Board's Leading Credit Index and the CDX Index below), and central bankers around the world are easy and getting easier via QE and forward guidance that they're going to let their economies run hot. And this extreme accommodation is in place just as the global economy is beginning to turn up. There is no other way to describe the monetary conditions leg of the market outlook stool than extremely bullish.

Equity Market Health: Very Bullish. Currently, 74% of SPX members are trading above their 200-day moving average and 72% above their 50dma; while the MSCI ACWI 200/50 breadth is 66% and 72%. So the level of equity market health is bullish. But the real money is made using the rate-of-change (ROC), looking at divergences in the advance/decline line (ADL) and "breadth thrust" data.

At present, the ADL continues to make new all-time highs (see first chart below), well in excess of the implied SPX level. This does not mean the SPX must rise to the level implied by the divergence, but it does mean the ROC in long-term breadth is extraordinarily bullish. This divergence has been in place since early 2018, prior to the -20% cyclical bear market, so it must be confirmed by both the level (discussed above) and other breadth measures.

As shown in the second chart below, on average the SPX is 17% higher 252 days later after a breadth thrust. The latest occurrence was on 9/11/19, and through 12/18/19 the SPX is up 6.91% from its 3000 level at that time. My thesis (discussed below) is that the SPX will return more than the median of 17% (SPX 3500), eventually rising well past the 3500 level.

17 Mile Thesis: SPX to 4000 in 2020. Global central banks are extremely accommodative just as the rate-of-change of economic conditions is about to inflect upward. And with most major central banks scarred by the global growth slowdowns of 2011-2012, 2015-2016 and most recently 2018-2019, odds are the rate-of-change in central bank policy will not turn hawkish until well past 2020 (ever?). Central bankers have set the stage for a large-scale equity valuation bubble: 1999-level valuations cannot be ruled out.

At the end of 1999 the S&P 500 traded at 29 times earnings with the 10-year US Treasury yield at 6.5%, for an "equity risk premium" of -3%. GDP growth was higher, so let's say the valuation upside today is to parity with the 10-year UST. If the 10-year rises to 3%, the SPX P/E would have to rise to 33 times to reach parity. 33 times 2020 EPS of $180 is a nice and clean 6000.

To be conservative my thesis is the SPX only reaches 22+ times $180 EPS, or at least 4000.

THE PLAYBOOK

With projected upside of 25+ percent in the S&P 500 from its current 3200 level it is tempting to adopt the Smart Beta playbook and simply buy, hold and swing trade the SPY. But reading the global financial market tea leaves suggests a regime change is underway, from: bonds to stocks, US to international, growth to value and clean (business models/stories) to dirty. I believe this regime change is secular (as discussed below), but at minimum I think it can work over the next 3-12 months. As such, my current playbook is Pure Alpha, specifically: International Equities, European Banks and US Energy.

Regime Change. My "mosaic" approach to research led me to this regime change thesis. First, my main man Macro Charts began highlighting a stock/bond relative strength chart a couple of months back (4th chart down in this post here) that synced well with my working thesis that the September equity breadth thrust marked the end of the outperformance of the defensive portfolio du jour: TLT, GLD and XLU.

Second, JC Parets has been hitting everyone over the head with his thesis that European Financials are headed higher. JC put European Financials on my radar, but Schwab's Jeffrey Kleintop, point number three, confirmed the potential regime change underway.

In a recent presentation Kleintop posited that historically when the yield curve inverts major longstanding secular trends reverse. In 2007 it was the longstanding outperformance of international equity markets that went the other way; today, he believes that value has entered a secular bull market versus growth, citing European Financials specifically as the ultimate value trade.

International Equities. From a cyclical perspective International equity markets are poised to outperform the S&P 500 due to a positive rate-of-change in economic conditions (see ECRI's discussion about their long-leading indicators here) and historical outperformance coming out of global growth slowdowns. The chart below is the SPX versus MSCI ACWIxUS index, and while a bit messy, it demonstrates how the SPX acts as a safe haven around cyclical equity bear markets. I want to own International equities now for a trade, then will assess the secular potential at a future turning point, likely economic (i.e. when ECRI's US long-leading indicators turn up).

European Financials. In line with JC Parets' thesis that European Financials are breaking out, the chart below shows periods of 3-6 month outperformance (versus the SPX) since 2010, typically around periods of rising rates and risk-on behavior. Like with International equities discussed above, European Financials have at last a handful of months of outperformance ahead of them, while secular regime change potential can be assessed at a later date.

But even now I believe the stage is set for at least 12 months of outperformance: A) European banks are financially the healthiest they've been post-GFC (1st chart below), and B) the MSCI European Financials index is cheaper than it was the last two times it outperformed the SPX (2nd chart below). At sub-14 times earnings I believe it has more than 6-points of multiple expansion left before it begins to lag the S&P 500.

US Energy. My Energy thesis is four-fold: 1) Long-term investment has dropped to unsustainably low levels, which acts as kindling for the match that is global demand (see this interview with Mark Gordon). 2) The sector is historically lean, able to break-even at far lower prices than before the 2014 oil bull market peak. 3) After years of underperformance and at less than 5% of the S&P 500, sentiment toward the sector is rock bottom. And 4), investment flows, as indicated by the options market, point to a near-term rally in US Energy equities (see image below).

THE CONTINGENCY

There are a number of ways in which I could be wrong:

First and most critically, the US economy could be considered very late cycle here given very fully employment and an acceleration in wage gains since 2016. If the current US economic deceleration continues into a recession, then global equity markets could see more than 30% downside from current levels. I give this scenario a 25% probability.

This will not happen overnight, however. Credit spreads and US Jobless Claims will begin trending upward, and equity market health will begin to deteriorate. The goal is to identify these trends quickly in order to profitably adopt the Bear Market playbook.

Second, the SPX could be so overbought here that it is setting itself up for a long period of choppy consolidation until the election. Ned Davis Research just published a piece saying that when the SPX rises more than 10% in 50 trading days (as it has done over the last 50 trading days), and the largest decline in the prior 50 trading days is less than 6%, since 2004 the SPX has been 5% lower six months later on average. So perhaps I am projecting a bubble mania with copious alpha to be had, just as I should be getting short the equity market using a Smart Beta swing trading playbook.

I give this scenario a 50% probability, and am monitoring very closely. From too many years of watching the "tape" my guess is if the market is going to correct sharply due to elevated sentiment it will begin the first day of real trading in 2020 (Monday 1/6). If the market instead blows through "day 1" it is headed far higher. My base case is it blows through "day 1", but the next time we get a "major distribution day" (i.e. 90% downside volume, which almost always leads to lower lows) I will be watching closely for an opportunity to short an oversold bounce as a hedge against the possibility the market is entering a multi-month trading range.

Lastly, the Pure Alpha playbook has a short leash: If it starts to meaningfully lag the SPX in a January rally, then I will work out of it opportunistically. Again from too much tape watching, the market typically makes it clear very early on in the year which losers from the prior year will outperform for an extended period of time, and those that will not.

THE DONALD

The 2020 US Presidential election money line has President Trump winning by a considerable margin (see image below from Oddsshark). If Trump's lead persists throughout 2020 it is likely bullish for the market. But I am deeply concerned for the market under a 2nd Term Trump, and will be on close watch if the narrative around a likely Trump victory begins to come my way.

Without re-election in his head, I believe we get "Tariff Man" fully unleashed on China (and Heaven forbid other trading partners). With the US economy even deeper into the cycle, an all-out trade war would almost certainly send the US economy into recession and the S&P 500 into a major bear market (30+ percent). And if the S&P 500 closes out 2020 trading at my projected multiple of 22+ times earnings, we could be staring down a secular bear market.

This is a long ways off but worth keeping in the back of the brain as a lens through which to view evolving macro and market conditions and narrative throughout 2020.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VT, VEU, EUFN, XLE, XOP, OIH, STNG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.