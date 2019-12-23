Merck: Visited By The Ghosts Of The Past, Present And Future

Merck's successful blockbuster FDA approvals such as Keytruda represent the company's past as a solid foundation to build upon to redefine themselves after the scrooge-like Vioxx debacle.

In the spirit of the season, this is a view of Merck's (MRK) past, present, and future along the lines of Charles Dickens: A Christmas Carol. The past is the company's downfall from the Vioxx situation and recovery from the accomplishments of achieving multiple new blockbusters. The present is what Merck is currently earning through recent FDA approvals. Merck's future represents the strong growth potential from new FDA approvals from the pipeline along with new add-on acquisitions.

Merck has multiple catalysts that have the potential to drive above average earnings growth over multiple years. This includes: 25 new indications in Phase 3 studies, recent FDA approvals, the success of Keytruda, and the recent ArQule (ARQL) acquisition. Merck has a good strategy of balancing their own development with new acquisitions.

The Past: Merck's Fall and Rise

Merck experienced a rough patch in the early 2000s. This was a result of negative side effects from Vioxx, a painkiller that was FDA approved in 1999. However, a study intending to prove how Vioxx could be superior to other painkillers, actually demonstrated that users are at twice the risk for serious cardiovascular events as compared to those taking naproxen. This initial study took place in 1999 after the drug was approved.

source

The problem was that the drug remained on the market until 2004. During that time period, millions of Americans took Vioxx and 38,000 of them died. The other problem was that Merck withheld some information from the study. The FDA became involved in 2001 and published the complete study results which showed that some heart attacks were not previously reported by Merck.

This debacle led to about 13,000 lawsuits from those who claimed that Vioxx caused heart attacks or strokes (the Tiny Tims of the story). This cost Merck about $5.8 billion in lawsuits. The situation gave Merck a scrooge-like reputation as the perception was the company put profits over people's safety and well-being.

Merck's stock fell from about $92 in 2000 down to $27 in 2005. The company's recovery was largely driven on the promise of pembrolizumab, a PD-1 inhibitor which would be later named Keytruda. The drug works as an immunotherapy by blocking the PD-1 pathway that cancer cells use to hide from the immune system's T cells. The T cells are then better able to target the cancer cells.

Merck's best selling drug, Keytruda, was FDA approved in September 2014 for advanced melanoma. Since then, Keytruda obtained multiple FDA approvals each year for the following indications: advanced non-small cell lung cancer, recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, classical Hodgkin lymphoma, metastatic urothelial carcinoma, cancer treatment for solid tumor w/ a specific genetic feature, gastric or gastroesophageal junction cancer, cervical cancer, large B-cell lymphoma, NSCLC, and more. This strong track record of multiple indications of FDA approvals made Keytruda a game changer for Merck as their largest revenue producer.

The other blockbusters, Januvia, Janumet, Gardasil, and ProQuad/M-M-RII/Varivax along with Merck's other FDA approvals also provides the company with a solid foundation of revenue producers to build upon.

The Present: Merck's Recent FDA Approvals

The recent FDA approvals are now able to be marketed and sold. So they represent the near term catalysts, contributing to the bottom line right now with the potential to grow for the future. Merck achieved 11 new FDA approvals over the past two years. This will help the company grow revenue in the near term.

Ervebo, a vaccine for the Ebola virus caused by Zaire Ebola virus in individuals 18 years old and above just achieved FDA approval on December 19, 2019. This is important since Ebola is contagious and has severe symptoms. The vaccine can help prevent outbreaks and protect healthcare workers who treat these patients.

Japan just approved Keytruda on December 20, 2020 for 3 new indications: for radically unresectable or metastatic renal cell carcinoma, for recurrent or distant metastatic head and neck cancer (in combo with chemo), and as a monotherapy for recurrent or distant metastatic head and neck cancer.

Prevymis was FDA approved at the end of 2017 for the prevention of CMV (cytomegalovirus) infection/disease. Prevymis is expected to grow to comprise 15% of the CMV market by 2027. The growth is being driven by Prevymis' safety advantages over older treatments. The global CMV treatment market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% by about $242 million per year.

Merck has four drugs (Sujanu, Steglatro, Steglujan, Segluromet) approved for the treatment of diabetes mellitus. Recarbrio was approved in the U.S. in July 2019 for complicated urinary tract and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Vaxelis (a combination vaccine for children) was approved in August 2019. Pifeltro was approved in September 2019 for HIV-1 infection. This follows Delstrigo's 2018 approval for HIV-1.

All of these recent approvals along with current Keytruda sales momentum will help add to Merck's overall revenue growth.

Merck's Future: Drug Under Review and Phase 3 Studies

Merck has Recarbrio under review for approval in the EU for bacterial infection (already achieved FDA approval in U.S.). If this is approved, it will help contribute to Merck's revenue growth. I don't know when the expected decision date is for the EU approval of Recarbrio. However, the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Usage [CHMP] gave a positive opinion of Recarbrio and recommended its approval.

Merck has 25 new indications in Phase 3 studies. This is important because Phase 3 is the final step before submission to the FDA for review. Some of these may not become approved, but having this large amount in Phase 3 increases the chances for multiple approvals over the next several years.

Phase 3 studies take an average of 3 years to complete. The FDA review process takes an average of 2.5 years to complete. Some may take less time, some may take longer. The indications that are approved will help drive growth for Merck over approximately the next 2 to 6 years.

Merck's intention to purchase ArQule for $20 per share has the potential for future growth further out (probably beyond 5 or 6 years). ArQule's ARQ 531 is a BTK inhibitor in a Phase 2 study for B-cell malignancies. If successful, this can help add to Merck's oncology portfolio.

The important takeaway is that Merck's large amount of indications in Phase 3 increases the chances for the company to achieve multiple new FDA approvals within a few years as compared to companies that only have a small number of drugs in Phase 3 studies. Therefore, continued add-on growth looks likely.

source

Merck's Long-Term Investment Outlook

Although we can't get back the lives that were lost from the Vioxx debacle, Merck has redeemed themselves since then by removing Vioxx from the market, through more diligent R&D, and by attaining approvals for new life-saving treatments. So, the company has gone from being Scrooge to a much friendlier entity.

Shareholders have benefited from strong stock price appreciation along with double-digit percentage dividend increases (current yield is 2.7%). The stock price appreciation and dividend raises have a good chance of continuing over the next 6 years as multiple new indications become approved.

This can be driven by revenue growth that is expected to be in the mid-single digits percentage range and earnings growth in the upper single-digit to low double digit range in 2020 and 2021 (consensus). We'll have to see what new indications become approved and if there are any new acquisitions for revised projections.

Merck's success with Keytruda, their other top sellers, their niche treatments, promising potential for new approvals, and continued price appreciation and dividend payment increases are the company's way of giving Cratchit a raise, buying the kid a turkey, and shouting Merry Christmas to everyone while walking through the town square.

I contribute to Kirk Spano's Margin of Safety Investing where we offer a more in-depth analysis of individual companies. Subscribers also get an exclusive SWOT analysis on this company and others (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats), which help investors discern between good investments from poor ones. Try Margin of Safety Investing free for two weeks and get your first year for 20% off. Learn our 4-step investment process that top hedge funds use. Invest with us in a changing world that demands a margin of safety. Click here to find out more.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. Business relationship disclosure: This article was written by David Zanoni for Kirk Spano's Margin of Safety Investing service.

Additional disclosure: The article is for informational purposes only (not a solicitation to buy or sell stocks). David is not a registered investment adviser. Kirk Spano is an RIA. Investors should do their own research or consult a financial adviser to determine what investments are appropriate for their individual situation. This article expresses my opinions and I cannot guarantee that the information/results will be accurate. Investing in stocks involves risk and could result in losses.