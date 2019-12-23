PBF Energy's Share Price Volatility Is Being Driven By IMO 2020 Uncertainty

The share price of merchant refiner PBF Energy (PBF) has strongly outperformed the broader refining sector over the last four months (see figure). It increased by more than 50% between September and November and has maintained most of those gains in December to date even as headwinds have grown. The share price is still down by 3% YTD, however, and remains well below its 2019 high (set in Q2). The company's share price has been marked by substantial volatility this year.

Data by YCharts

An important contributor to this volatility has been the upcoming IMO 2020 cap on sulfur in marine fuels, which goes into force at the beginning of 2020. The regulation's creation gave rise to predictions that a shortage of low-sulfur marine fuels would increase demand for sweet crudes relative to sour crudes. The resulting sour crude price discount would be to the benefit of those refiners such as PBF Energy that own higher-complexity refineries capable of producing low-sulfur products from sour crudes. Indeed, PBF Energy's share price rose by 24% as analysts grappled with the implications of the IMO 2020, handily outperforming the broader sector (see figure).

Data by YCharts

Initial expectations have become muddled in 2019 as analysts have debated which of the myriad compliance options that are becoming available to the shipping sector will ultimately be employed. The original consensus that compliance would be met via increased consumption of sweet crudes first became uncertain earlier this year when the sweet-sour crude price differential, which had widened dramatically at the end of 2018, underwent rapid compression. At the same time oil majors began to invest heavily in desulfurization equipment that will allow them to also produce IMO 2020-compliant marine fuels from sour crudes. Low-complexity refiners and shipping companies began to explore the production of compliant fuels via the blending of higher-sulfur marine fuels with ULSD and/or renewable fuels. Finally, sulfur scrubbers that would allow shippers to comply with the new regulation without needing to switch to low-sulfur marine fuels are expected to become more widespread in the coming months.

The shift in expectations and compression of the sweet-sour differential caused PBF Energy's share price to fall sharply in the first half of 2019 (see figure). The more recent rebound has occurred as newer industrial data has provided some additional direction, although the outlook remains relatively ambiguous. First, rather than rise relative to the price of crude, as would have been expected under an increased blending scenario, distillate prices have underperformed the price of crude since January, particularly in Q4 to date (see second figure). A contributing factor was continued high ULSD production volumes (including by PBF Energy) relative to overall demand. This has not suggested that IMO 2020 compliance will be widely achieved via the blending of ULSD.

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

Second, some market participants believe that this year's sweet-sour differential compression was due to non-IMO 2020 factors that will not necessarily exist next year. This was the position taken by PBF Energy's management during last month's Q3 earnings call, when CEO Tom Nimbley argued that the combination of increased U.S. production of sweet crude and reduced access to sour crudes overseas due to regulatory and geopolitical factors (e.g., Venezuela) had compressed the differential between sweet and sour crudes. The compression has been quite large: in Q3 the WTI-WTS differential fell from $19.79/bbl to $6.01/bbl YoY, for example, while the WTI-WCS differential fell from $29.30/bbl to $12.79/bbl over the same period. This compression has negatively impacted refiners such as PBF Energy that are better able than their peers to desulfurize sour crudes (and in turn caused the company's consolidated gross margin to fall from $3.86/bbl in Q3 2018 to $2.38/bbl in the latest quarter).

Management's expectation is that the sweet-sour differential will widen in 2020 as the IMO 2020 takes hold and sour crudes return to the market. According to Mr. Nimbley in the conference call,

...while continuing volatility can be expected, the fact is that sweet sour will have to widen to accommodate the penalty for making sour fuel. Sulfur is the enemy. Simply stated, complexity matters and refiners with deep converging capabilities like PBF will be at an advantage to refiners with less complex pits.

PBF Energy has certainly planned for this, having front-loaded its maintenance in 2019 so as to limit refinery downtime in 2020, especially the first half of the year. A decline to ULSD distillate stocks (see figure) could also explain why ULSD prices have not kept up with the price of WTI in recent months; in other words, it is possible that stocks have been drawn down as market participants have prepared for IMO 2020 and the increased availability has reduced the price of ULSD relative to WTI. At the same time, though, it should also be noted that stocks have historically declined at the end of the year without the presence of the IMO 2020's pending implementation.

Data by YCharts

The wild card in this is the scope and speed of the complexity-increasing investments that many of the oil majors are making in response to IMO 2020. Exxon Mobil's (XOM) management stated during that company's own Q3 earnings call that the upgrades can move forward smoothly:

So the investments we're making and have made, certainly Antwerp, Rotterdam are good examples, the Singapore resid upgrade project that I mentioned earlier, all of those are intended to capture the growth in that demand and improve the complexity of our refineries and the competitiveness of those refineries. We are absolutely investing to capture that long-term demand growth. Again, I – it's relatively early days in some of these major projects that have come online. They are performing well. They, obviously, have been in a different – in a lower-margin environment up to this point, but operationally, they're performing well which is impressive especially in some cases, like Rotterdam where that project was reliant on new technology, new catalyst technology that allows us to upgrade again, fuel oil into higher distillate project. So the fact that we've been able to execute their project well, execute it with new technology is pretty impressive and we feel very good about that. And we fully expect over time, especially if the margin environment improves, that we'll see significant contributions from those projects.

A rapid increase in desulfurization capacity at the world's larger refineries would constrain the sweet-sulfur price differential expansion that PBF Energy's management expects to occur in the near future. This fact makes the differential especially important for the merchant refiner's investors to pay attention to.

PBF Energy's share price, then, can be viewed as one way to play the market's IMO 2020 expectations. The company's recent share price increase has coincided with management's argument that the sweet-sour crude price differential has been low in 2019 to date due to extraordinary factors that are unlikely to recur. According to this argument, these conditions have masked what the true state of the market will be when IMO 2020 comes into force in the near future, and the differential will need to expand (to PBF Energy's benefit) when the regulation takes hold. The alternative viewpoint is that shippers will be able to comply with IMO 2020 without increased sweet crude consumption by refiners relative to sour crude consumption, in which case the differential expansion that would benefit higher-complexity refiners such as PBF Energy would likely be limited.

Analysts' forecasts for PBF Energy's 2020 earnings have been in a constant state of flux in response to the above expectation shifts, with the annual consensus EBITDA forecast having varied by +/- $100 million over the course of the year, including multiple sharp revisions in both directions (see figure). Whether or not the company's share price is overvalued depends largely on investors' expectations regarding how IMO 2020 compliance will develop (see second figure). Investors should expect the company's share price volatility to persist in early 2020 as a result.

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.