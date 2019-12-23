Qorvo: Soaring To New Highs In 2020

We see plenty of room for meaningful long term growth, in no small part due to their exposure to one of the most lucrative 5G markets, China.

For those who think the stock's run out of steam after gaining 65% this year, there's still plenty more to come.

Qorvo Inc. (QRVO) is one of the best positioned stocks to cash in on the 5G led semiconductor resurgence. The company produces some of the best quality radio frequency solutions necessary for 5G deployment and will undoubtedly beat the market in 2020.

Semi-conductors had a tough end to 2018, sparked by a plunge in DRAM and NAND memory pricing due to the oversupply of components amidst weakening demand in the end markets. Pricing weakness precipitated a c. 20% drop in the PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) as companies like Micron and Samsung responded by lowering production and revenue outlooks.

The industry also had to contend with uncertainty regarding the trade war, and yet the SOXX has returned 57.4% YTD, spurred by a flurry of earnings beats (from big names likes Micron, Texas Instruments, Nvidia and Applied Materials) and upgrades on the news of memory price stabilization.

Source: Finviz

But there's another reason for this outperformance that has eclipsed the wider tech industry, the arrival of 5G.

5G, following on from its predecessor 4G LTE, is the next-generation wireless standard offering high-speed data rates, lower latency, and can support much higher densities of devices per cell site. 5G is expected to deliver speeds that are 10x-40x faster than the current 4G LTE network. But more than this, 5G represents a huge technological shift through which innovations, and business models once thought to be unattainable can become a reality.

The deployment and adoption of 5G represents a dramatic transformation in conceptions that will fundamentally change how we live. Regardless of the use and application of 5G, this IS in and of itself a disruptive technology. Its disruptive capabilities are compounded by the novel applications enabled by 5G, especially in the realms of innovations like autonomous driving and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Qorvo produce a broad portfolio of innovative, highly differentiated radio frequency ("RF") solutions for a diverse group of customers / markets, the most notable of which are mobile devices, defense and aerospace, base stations, and multiple Internet of Things applications including smart homes and connected cars.

We can break 5G down into two categories, the sub-6 GHz band, and above 24 GHz leading to millimeter-wave technology (higher frequency, and so higher speed). The former category is more relevant for mobile products which is currently Qorvo's biggest segment, and the latter category is necessary for industrial applications and the IoTs. To simply matters, the company's reportable segments are Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure & Defense Products (IDP).

MP constituted 71% of FY2019 (Calendar Years 2018/2019) revenues and includes cellular RF and WiFi solutions into a many different devices, the most important of which are smartphones, but also includes computers notebooks, tablets, wearables, and cellular-based applications IoT.

IDP contributed 29% of FY2019 revenues and sells products that are used in defense systems (i.e. radar, electronic warfare and communication systems), WiFi customer premises equipment for home and work, 5G base stations, cloud, automotive connectivity and smart home solutions.

Missed Opportunity?

QRVO shareholders have felt the despairing lows and dizzying highs in this rollercoaster of a financial year. It all started back in H1 2019 when the USA's trade war against China switched gears. QRVO was one of the stocks gobbled up by panic as tensions grew, threats were traded and US firms were suddenly banned from doing business with certain Chinese companies. During this period, we saw a lot of punishment for stocks with Chinese exposure and QRVO faired no differently with 57% of their revenues coming directly from China.

QRVO had enjoyed a great run in H1 and was up by 20% (compared to SP500 return of 15%) between January and early May. As the trade war evolved into a battle over global control of technology and telecommunications, focus began to shift to Chinese tech firms. The US blacklisted Huawei and more than 60 of its affiliates from buying American technology and components without government approval over national security concerns.

Source: Finviz

Qorvo has plenty of direct and indirect exposure to China, and Huawei contributed over 15% of QRVO's revenues in FY2019. Their high levels of Chinese exposure and the uncertainty caused by the trade war was bad enough, but direct, concentrated exposure on a single banned entity was a step too far for many. Following the news, QRVO erased pretty much all of its 2019 gains as the firm announced a reduction in their Q1 2020 revenue outlook from a midpoint of $790m to $740m (-6.3%), flat growth for Q2 2020 with no sales to Huawei, and mentioned that they would be unable to provide an update to their FY2020 guidance due to what may be investors' least favourite phrase 'ongoing uncertainty'. Naturally, the stock fell from $73 on May 15th to close at $60 a week later (-18%). With a PB of 1.67x (that's a 17% discount to its 1 year PB average) the market had discounted QRVO too deeply.

Investors who jumped ship would be kicking themselves by the end of July when the stock price had fully recovered from the news (well done to those that bought the dip). Obviously, it's easy to say that now with 20:20 hindsight, but a look at history may have provided some clues, despite the flurry of analyst downgrades. Remember ZTE, our friendly Chinese telecom giant that was blacklisted (sound familiar?) in April 2018? ZTE fell from $31 to $13 by the end of June. But in the very same month, the US and ZTE reached an agreement allowing ZTE to resume business and the share price went up to $20 within 4 months (+52%) and back to $30 (+128%) after a further 3 months before reaching a 2019 high of $36.5 in April (one year on from the initial troubles, for a return of 180% from July 2018 low to April 2019 high). Following suit, after Huawei's blacklisting in May 2019 there were suggestions that the ban could be relaxed. Investors gained further comfort from companies like Micron when they announced that they had resumed some shipments to Huawei after finding a way through the US ban. Then, in early July, the US government began issuing licenses to Huawei's American suppliers and provided clarity on which goods could be sold to the Chinese firm.

The stock recovered to $75 in July (up 30% from May lows). But the question remained, would the trade war and related Chinese uncertainty prevent the stock from reaching its FY2019/FY2020 earnings goals and take the stock back down? Certainly not, confirmed management during the announcement of their Q2 earnings results!

Exceedingly Great Q2 2020

Q2 2020 (Calendar Year: Q3 2019) was a resounding success for Qorvo who astonished with spectacular Q2 growth, while leaving and plenty of room for future optimism.

Revenue was down for the year by 9% due to the aforementioned issues with Huawei that really hit IDP revenues. Yet the firm still managed to beat expectations for Revenue and EPS.

Source: Qorvo 10-Q, Earnings Transcript

Qorvo's revenue for Q2 was $807m, $42m above the higher range of their guidance. IDP revenue of $184m was down by 16% y-o-y, due to the loss of Huawei's business. The earnings beat was driven by better than expected mobile demand from QRVO's largest customers in their MP segment which came in at $623m (-7%, y-o-y), but up 12% from last quarter, as global smartphone sales returned to growth.

Gross Profit margins were also better than expected as management had expected that lower volumes would negatively impact GM, but instead QRVO saw better than expected manufacturing costs, which were partially offset by higher inventory charges.

In addition, Qorvo's H1 2020 free cash flow of $342m is on record pace, and allowed the firm to repurchase $165m of stock (c. 8.5% of Free float) while retaining relatively low net leverage of 0.4x net debt to EBITDA. Cashflow generation is so strong at QRVO that the Board has authorized a new $1bn share repurchase program.

This was a great quarter, a view shared by analysts who rushed to upgrade the stock. As good as Q2 was, management comments lead us to the view that their outlook can continue to improve as demand for both smartphones units and Qorvo's content within those units continues to climb, alongside IDP's eventual return to annual growth.

For Q3, they're expecting sequentially higher revenue of c. $850m and EPS of c. $1.67. They project a surge in 5G related mobile growth, higher defense business volumes, Wi-Fi 6 ramp up, and broader 5G infrastructure demand.

Growth Potential

We like QRVO for several reasons. We're on the precipice of the mass roll-out and adoption of 5G. A development that the likes of Qualcomm have called the "single biggest opportunity" in their history is not just a simple upgrade in speed, but a shift that will enable and normalize technologies once considered out of reach. This a booming market that represents "a quantum leap from 4G Long Term Evolution (LTE)."

Clear Market Growth

Operationally speaking, things are looking great at Qorvo with Revenue, Margins, Earnings, and Cash Flows all heading in the right direction despite running into significant headwinds this year. The price of the stock surged up 25% to clear $100 and analysts are now predicting the stock could head straight to $140 by YE21/22. We see this as fully justified and the most likely path for a stock operating in an increasingly lucrative market.

Two things we like to see are large markets with rich potential for growth. For us, two of the most meaningful indicators of long term sustainable growth are Market Attractiveness, defined by the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) matrix as market growth and market size, and Competitive Advantage, approximated by the BCG using Market Share. This tool is usually employed for a portfolio of products, but many find that it's just as applicable for a portfolio of stocks.

Market Attractiveness

We already know that Qorvo operates in a large market with a Total Available Market (NYSE:TAM) of over $15bn within their Mobile division in 2019, and a TAM of $4.5bn in IDP.

Source: Qorvo Investor Presentation 2018

Even more exciting is market growth. The global radio frequency components market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14% from 2019 to 2025. Qorvo had forecasted an increase in TAM of $1bn in each of their Mobile and IDP divisions. However, on the most recent conference call we learned that the $1bn growth expected for mobiles in 2020 maybe closer to $2bn.

Management see the additional growth being equally weighted between Unit and content growth. After looking at current trends including the faster than expected pace of 5G transition and customer forecasts, the prior expectations of 200m more handsets seemed too low. In addition, increased content within each unit made their $5 growth projection too conservative. They're now expecting a figure closer to just under 300m in handsets and $6-7 in content to provide an extra billion worth of total market revenue.

This is clearly an increasingly attractive market exhibiting tremendous size and strong growth. But, there a plethora of names within the 5G space that are expected to ride the same bullish waves. We name a few in this article, but there are plenty more including Broadcom (AVGO), Qualcom (QCOMM), Skyworks (SWKS), Marvell (MRVL), Cree (CREE), etc. So why Qorvo?

We expect Qorvo to be able to capture a large amount of this extra growth given their market leadership (highlighted later) and broad array of products. We love Qorvo for the very same reason that many other investors shy away from the stock, China; providing the real momentum behind QRVOs expected growth in TAM.

China leading growth in TAM

Qorvo is more exposed to China than its main peers, with around double the level of exposure as its main peer, Skyworks (56.6% of Qorvo's revenues vs 21.3% of Skyworks) and let's face it, China has far juicer market potential than the US for these two.

When trying to compare their markets consider this; China currently has nearly 3 times the number of Internet Users as the US. The market is already huge for Qorvo to exploit. Further growth potential is definitely on the side of China where the internet penetration rate is only 60%, compared to more developed markets like the US where the penetration rate is 89%. This implies relatively limited opportunity more meaningful unit growth in the US. There are literally 100s of millions more people in China who will become users over the next decade to fuel medium and long term growth. Also, China is winning the race to roll out 5G after years of heavy investment. Forrester Research estimates that close to 60% (of $256bn) of China's technology spending in 2019 will be allocated to telecommunications.

Integration driving Content per Unit and Market Share gains

What we're really excited about is Qorvo's push for market share here. Management told us in their Q2 call that they had been gaining traction at each of the top 4 Chinese OEMs who are spending more per unit as they shift towards integrated products.

Management are seeing a shift towards Qorvo's more complex, integrated products across the market that should a) increase Qorvo content, and therefore $, per unit, b) build on Qorvo's competitive advantage and Market Share.

Integrated solutions help to overcome design challenges involved in upgrading from 4G to LTE Advanced and 5G, and also helps to bring smartphones to market faster. This is great as the rise in demand for more complex integrated products means that Qorvo are now seeing an increase in their RF content and, in turn, $ per units. As we mentioned earlier, management is forecasting an increase in content from $5 to $6/7

In addition, as these domestic Chinese operators push for international recognition and domestic market share, they'll have to compete with globally recognized brands like Apple and Samsung, which means it'll become increasingly vital for them to cultivate the right brand perception with 71% of smartphone users willing to spend more money to buy their favourite brand. The quality of RF technology influences factors that are known to be important to consumers like dropped calls and battery life, so as these firms seek to expand their clientele, they will need to employ best in class products. Step in Qorvo.

Qorvo's participation within the growing Chinese market is on the ascent. Qorvo is increasingly perceived as the best-in-class option for RF technology as Chinese OEMs lean more towards Integrated Solutions. The firm is best positioned to supply these parts and take market share from suppliers of discrete (as opposed to integrated) products which was corroborated by Management who stated that they've been capturing "the vast loin share" of the integrated solutions business in China.

Band Coverage

Band coverage was also cited as a reason for the increase in TAM. Late in 2017, China announced their intention to use the 4.8 to 5 GHz for 5G services, however the Chinese SOE operators require a range of bands for 5G:

China Mobile, the country's largest operator, has been approved to use spectrum in the 4.8 GHz to 4.9 GHz ranges for its nationwide 5G trials. China Telecom was allowed to use the 3.4 GHz to 3.5 GHz frequency range to carry out 5G trials in mainland China. China Unicom was approved to use the 3.5 GHz to 3.6 GHz frequency band for a nationwide 5G trial rollout until June 2020.

As such, RF front-end architecture must cover modules supporting different frequency bands, such as n77 (3.3GHz-4.2GHz), n78 (3.3GHz-3.8GHz) and n79 band (4.4GHz-5.0GHz).

Through their links to China Mobile, Qorvo Management commented that they expect each handset to have n79s in every phone. Given their strengthening ties to China Mobile who command c. 60% of the market, and their own status as market leaders, we expect Qorvo to attain much of this demand.

The Chinese market appears to be growing aggressively with increasing units and $ per unit. Management expects this to be down to a combination of front running tariffs and stronger underlying demand. Like management, we are also pleased with QRVOs position in China with their "leading customer to the customer base" and integrated solutions which are in high demand.

Volumes/Units

Qorvo see a jump in smartphone units in China coming from the "really rapid adoption and switch over of the handsets in China". Management are forecasting a steep drop in 4G smartphone sales, but for the huge demand for 5G handsets to cover the 4G shortfall. That's independent of whether or not 5G coverage is even available. However, they seem to have based Q3 and Q4 forecasts on flat unit growth as management are "not seeing a particular increase in overall units planned for the December quarter or March or going forward."

As an aside, if you're worried about what the steep drop in demand may mean for 4G inventory write downs (valued at lower of cost and market value), don't worry too much as Qorvo has already taken the bulk of inventory charge hits in prior quarters.

Global Mobile Units

The theme provided by management for rest of the year in their MP segment boils down to relatively flat volumes and more content as they are not modelling an increase in unit growth going forward. We agree on the more content side, but expect future earnings beats in Q3 and Q4 derived from higher than expected unit sales from global players like Apple, Samsung and Huawei, in the US, Korea, and China.

Samsung

Source: Samsung

Qorvo's Mobile Products segment returned to sequential growth in Q2 2020. One analyst noted that this came despite the blow from Huawei (which we'll cover later) and muted smartphone volumes. The direction of the market is particularly important to Qorvo, whose largest customers happened to corner almost half of the entire smartphone market. Smartphone saw the sixth consecutive quarter of decline in Q1 2019. The trend has since bucked and management note that Samsung had a "standout" roll in the reversal.

Samsung's market share fell from 22% in Q1 2018 to 18% in Q4 2018, however it seems their rollout of 5G mobiles reversed this trend. The company regained 3% of market share in 2019 which stood at 21% in September. In South Korea, where Samsung's first 5G enabled mobiles were rolled out, 1m subscribers signed up within 69 days (11 days faster than 4G's uptake). This is promising for Qorvo who expanded into their mass-market tier mobiles where they have secured new design wins. Management noted how they "got out of line or got out of alignment with the product roadmap and their architecture for a cycle or two, but [they're] fully back in alignment across, not only the flagship or marquee tier, but also the mass tier of handsets." We like the diversity of high and low end products that will help to drive Qorvo's mobile growth. They also see this as a key driver and will continue to build on that business which should grow year-over-year.

But there's more upside potential here. Close to a fifth of consumers plan to switch mobile carriers within the next year. Further, close to 60% of Gen Z and millennial consumers said that getting the fastest wired broadband speeds on their mobile would be either extremely or very valuable, that's up from 55% last year. Projections suggest that the share of 5G-capable phones will increase from 10% in 2020 to 56% by 2023.

One of the key risks to the uptake of 5G enabled smart phones is the trend of longer upgrade cycles. Consumers have been holding onto their older mobiles for longer. According to a recent Deloitte survey, in 2015, 71% of US consumers owned a smartphone that was 18 months old or newer, however this figure had dropped to 56% in 2018. Over 40% of those surveyed cited incremental innovation as a main reason for the longer cycles with each iteration and generation offering less of a step up and failing to convince consumers to pay higher prices for a similar phone (I certainly felt this way since the iPhone 7).

We mentioned earlier that Samsung had turned around their quarters of market share losses in 2019. The reasons for this, and for continued growth in Samsung mobile sales (and indirectly Qorvo MP revenues) are due to Samsung's drive to soak the spare demand from the Huawei ban, and differentiating themselves from the pack with the launch of 5G-enabled, foldable phones. With more innovative releases planned for 2020, there impressive growth could well continue.

Apple

Then there's Apple. With the firm initiating 5G enabled smartphone sales in 2020, there could be plenty more to come from Samsung's rival and another of Qorvo's main clients. Indeed, given the demand profile and strong moat around the iPhone, there's reason to expect that the introduction of 5G could trigger better than expected demand.

Source: Youtube

Deloitte found in a recent survey that that 67% of consumers would be more likely to upgrade to a 5G-compatible smartphone when available, which is consistent with what Qorvo has seen. Apple's release line up could help buck this trend and fuel more growth for Qorvo. Apple may release as many as 4 new iPhones 12s in 2020, a 5.4-inch model, two 6.1-inch phones and a 6.7-inch phone, each with a new design and 5G capability. In addition the 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max (higher end models) will have 5G mmWave support and a triple-camera array, or "world-facing 3D sensing" camera with time-of-flight to help capture depth information. This represents a significant change from previous models and could spur a boon in iPhone prevalence.

Huawei

As we mentioned earlier, Qorvo's revenues were down for the year mostly due to their Huawei exposure. What we did not expect was the contribution from Asian mobile demand that helped to fuel the earnings beat. We already touched on Samsung's robust volume growth during QRVOs Q2, but what about Huawei? Well, Huawei managed to climb to 2nd place (behind Samsung) in terms of smartphone market share. Huawei shipped 66.8 million devices, up 29% from the previous year, and most of its growth came from China, where it experienced a 66% increase.

Management note that of the $42m favourable sales variance from guidance c. 25% or $10m was related to Huawei's mobile performance. Huawei were only expected to contribute 3-4% of sales, but managed to reach 5% which management expect to continue into Q3. Thus, we see clear catalysts for Qorvo as they move into the 2nd half of their financial year.

1) If Huawei can continue this fantastic growth it can only help Qorvo's topline. Although this may be difficult with local and international (Apple, Samsung etc.) competitors due to launch 5G enabled devices in 2020;

2) Just imagine if the ban was completely lifted! Huawei would return to Qorvo for their superior integrated solutions. The mobile growth combined with the resurgence of (non-mobile) GaN based revenue would send QRVO soaring.

But all this growth at Huawei could be short lived and the ban could even intensify, what then? Qorvo has positioned itself extremely well in China, such that growth in this region in not Huawei dependent. For example, Qorvo has witnessed Huawei's competitors (like Samsung and the larger domestic competitors) increase demand from Qorvo as they attempt to soak up the business lost by Huawei. This is expected to become even more pronounced in 2020 as they begin to roll out new models.

It's exciting to see that QRVO is seeing growth in both volumes and $'s earned per unit within their largest market, China, which has been the main driver for their increased Total Available Market. QRVO has more of a presence in this market than their peers, so we expect them to have the most to gain from these trends.

Infrastructure & Defense Products

Beyond their Mobile segment, Qorvo has various irons in the fire that will expand their IDP revenue base mainly via the requirements for Massive MIMO Base Stations, the breakthrough of the Internet of Things and higher Defense spending.

Source: Qorvo Investor Presentation 2018

We look to this segment to provide much of QRVO's medium-long term growth and are also encouraged by the potential increase in earnings stability as contribution from these business lines grow due to IDPs longer tenor contracts and cycles.

Base Stations

One of the issues holding back 5G deployment is that the increased frequency (especially as above 24GHz) impacts the distance that signals can travel. This means that more base stations will be required which is great for companies like Qorvo who see this segment as a key driver within IDP over the next few years.

The ramp up of 5G and the base stations required for coverage is ongoing. China alone will be building c.200,000 base stations in calendar year 2020 and could hit 400,000 in 2021. The market is estimated to be around $600-$700bn in FY2019 and is expected to reach $1bn in FY2020 before increasing by another 50% in FY2021.

The expansion in potential market revenue is also due to the increase in base station content as the market transitions from Macro to Massive MIMO (Multiple-input, Multiple-output) technology. QRVO expect 30%- 50% of the demand for their base stations will have Massive MIMO capability, which is an important tailwind as they estimate content increases of 8- 12x on Massive over Macro MIMO base station.

Macro MIMO antennas have multiple connections to send and receive more data simultaneously so more users can simultaneously connect to the network. Massive MIMO antennas use a larger numbers of antenna elements and have a higher frequency to help focus energy, however, the overall physical size is similar to existing 3G / 4G base station antennas. As well as the base stations, 5G smartphones and other mobile devices also have MIMO antenna technology built into the device for the mmWave frequencies.

This business line is building strength, a view supported by QRVO's new GaN design wins for sub-6 gigahertz massive MIMO deployments which we can expect to span multiple years.

IOT

One of the keys to truly understanding Qorvo's future growth prospects revolves around the revolutionary aspects of the Internet of Things (IoT). The growth of the Internet of Things (IoT), the advent of 5G network and its wide ranging applications across various industries will offer immense growth opportunities to the RF GaN semiconductors market.

Source: GSAM

Around 37bn IoT semiconductors were sold in 2018 and GSM surveys suggest early uses of the IoT will likely concern Smart homes, Connected cars (both priorities for Qorvo) and wearable devices.

Smart Homes can make life more convenient by providing home control via ones smart phone. We expect Smart homes to become the norm, and even become as common as smart phones themselves. The Smart homes segment is expected to grow by a CAGR of 21.9% to 2021. The IoT will also be critical in the development of autonomous cars which will grow at a CAGR of 13.6% to 2021.

However, the IoT cannot work without the right connections and that's where Wifi-6 comes in. The implementation of IoT will result in signal congestion and demands the use of GaN technology that can amplify power, increase capacity, and expand bandwidth required for communicating with all interconnected devices.

Qorvo looks to be at the forefront of the IoT / Wifi-6 development which they see as a catalyst for the industry. At the beginning of this quarter, they launched the world's first Wi-Fi 6 dual-band front-end module, and the world's first Wi-Fi 6 iFEM for Consumer Premises Equipment applications. Qorvo's quality products are helping to secure design wins for Wi-Fi 6 solutions, a development that management stated will help IDP return to q-o-q growth in December 2019 (Q3 2020).

GaN - Defense

The GaN RF semiconductor devices market was valued at $461m in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of $1.6bn by 2024, at a CAGR of 23.2%, between 2019 - 2024.

Growth is encouraged by the defense sectors expanded use of GaN-based technology in communication and electronic warfare, as well as the military radar segment which has grown robustly over the last decade and will remain the largest defense sector user of GaN devices.

Source: Rellpower

The US has the highest Defense budget in the world spending c. $690bn on defense in 2018, which is expected to rise to $867bn by 2026. This will keep the momentum behind the U.S. major defense suppliers, and more importantly for us, will also fuel the enabling technology supply chain characterized by companies like Qorvo.

The US Army has identified air defense as one of its top modernization priorities and there is a growing need to develop their communications array. The Army decided to upgrade its radar system by 2022 and has frequently highlighted its desire to exploit GaN technology.

Raytheon (RTN) produced the current radar, and along with the likes of Lockheed Martin will be bidding for this business. Qorvo has had long term (dating back over two decades) relationships with these defense suppliers and others including Boeing Company and Northrop Grumman. Raytheon provides the most widely used air defense system in the world and has been in the business since World War 2. More recently, they have been churning out impressive quarterly figures on the back of better than expected demand from the US and International governments. Raytheon even raised their FY2019 guidance and have been impressively growing their bookings for which guidance was lifted by $1.5bn to $32.5bn-$33.5bn. Lockheed has also been feeling the industry tailwinds and also raised FY2019 guidance on revenue and EPS to .c $59.1bn and c. $21.55, up by c. 3%.

Source: F-Stat Research, Yahoo

We certainly see it as a positive that Qorvo's (strategically well-placed) partners and clients are seeing better than expected levels of business. Qorvo can benefit from its direct and indirect relations with Defense operators and we're already seeing this come to fruition with their dealings with clients and partners.

Companies like Raytheon have been in the industry for some time, have a proven track record, and we value their judgement. So it's definitely a positive that they chose Qorvo as one of their suppliers and the firm was even recently recognized with Raytheon's 2019 EPIC Supplier Excellence Award for excellence in performance, innovation and collaboration.

Lockheed Martin and Qorvo have been in a partnership for the last decade to create a trusted source of microelectronics for the U.S. military. Over 100 systems have been manufactured for the US Army over the course of this partnership, a trend that looks to be continuing. In September, Qorvo announced that one of its GaN power amplifiers has been selected by Lockheed Martin to provide GaN modules for production of the U.S. Army's Q-53 radar system.

Qorvo is fantastically positioned to benefit from the growth in 5G related Defense spending and are already ramping up the contract wins with big players.

Demand from military radar, electronic warfare and military communications applications will be primary growth drivers for Qorvo's GaN products in the following years. Again, here we're seeing Qorvo positioning itself as a market leader with a defendable competitive advantage, operating within a rapidly growing market. Perfect for long term, peer beating, sustainable growth.

IDPs more reliable stream of income is a great complement to their more cyclical mobile segment and expect its increasing contribution to drive earnings in the medium to long term as the more nascent markets (i.e. IOT) develop. By investing early in their IDP products and forming meaningful strategic partnerships to develop best in class products, QRVO has built a stable foundation for future growth, encircled by a moat of sustainable competitive advantages.

The next pullback

We see Qorvo as a top pick for 2020, but investors should consider the risks and warning signs before jumping in. The key risks look to revolve around concentration and geographical risks.

Concentration

One of the main risks for Qorvo concerns its customer base. The firm is highly exposed to a few regions and counterparties. For example, Qorvo's largest two customers in FY2019 were Apple and Huawei, who combined accounted for c. 45% of Total revenue. Additionally, QRVOs accounts receivable related to these customers accounted for 49%, 26%, and 40% of the Company's total net accounts receivable balance as FY2019, FY2018 and FY2017, respectively.

This would be concerning in and of itself, however the issue is slightly more pronounced when you consider that both of these names are strongly linked to the Chinese economy and the US-China Trade war (Huawei for obvious reasons, and Apple because they received one fifth of their Revenue from Greater China last year). The key risk to Qorvo then is that the Chinese economy weakens and dulls the demand for new smartphones.

This is exacerbated by Qorvo's Exchange rate risk. With their large international exposure, Qorvo is exposed to significant exchange rate risk which has negatively affected Net Income by 2-6% over the last couple years. A weakening in the Chinese economy could lead to a marked depreciation of the Renminbi which would cause a large exchange rate loss.

Another risk is that the trade talks don't go so well from here and Huawei's ban continues or intensifies, or/and China (in a tit for tat move) adds Apple to its own 'Entity List'.

This is mitigated by domestic and international firms who would increase purchases from Qorvo (one of the two primary global producers of smartphone RF chips) as they expand production to capture market share.

Qorvo has made great inroads with other smartphone vendors, so any loss of market share in China from Apple could be made up with increased market share to one of the domestic Chinese vendors. On the IDP side, in a similar vein, any loss of market share from Huawei would be mitigated by increased revenues from their competitors such as Ericsson and Samsung.

Bargaining power of Buyers

Another Risk borne out of Qorvo's customer concentration is the increase in buyer power afforded by having few large customers within the same market. In Q3 2019, Huawei and Apple accounted for a third of the total smartphone market and made up more than half of Qorvo's Mobile revenues last year. Given that these products have shorter life cycles, there exists a more serious threat of supplier switching, which gives these customers and increased ability to negotiate discounts and reduce Qorvo Revenues.

This risk is mitigated by the leverage held by Qorvo's market leading status within a consolidated industry. Qorvo and Broadcom control the bulk acoustic wave (BAW) RF filters market for smartphones, while Qorvo and Skyworks are the primary suppliers of the more common Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) RF filters. The oligopolistic market structure affords these suppliers just as much power as the buyers.

While we recognize that future performance is hinged on the occurrence and non-occurrence of certain events, we believe that these threats are more than appropriate for the return potential and the mitigants are plentiful enough for us to be comfortable with the risks presented.

Valuation

Some of you may still be thinking about that $140 price target from Cowen and wondering how it could be justified. A quick look at some multiples sheds some light on this. Value investors will be happy to see that Qorvo has consistently been valued at a discount to Skyworks over the last year. Qorvo's PB high barely eclipses Skyworks low.

Source: F-Stat Research, Ycharts

Consider the below multiples that focus on QRVOs main competitors.

Source: F-Stat Research, Finviz

Though Qorvo looks to be appropriately (if not over-) valued on a forwards P/E basis, the firm is undervalued when looking at most other metrics. Qorvo's trailing Price/Sales, Price/Book, and Price/FCF all fall to the bottom of the pack and if we approximate a price based on the average of these multiple, Qorvo's hypothetical price ranges between $142-$170. An average of all 4 multiples gives a value of $141.

In our view, the market has already priced in some of next year's gains, but that's not to say the stock is overvalued. We like to use residual income discount models to approximate fair value.

We predict that QRVO hits the higher range of analyst estimates in 2020 and 2021 with EPS estimates coming to $5.73 this year before hitting $7.41 in 2021. See our assumptions and findings below.

Source: F-Stat Research, NYU: Damodoran, Zacks, YCharts

Under this model it looks like fair value in 2019 was $73, which initially came as a surprise but makes more sense when you consider that the daily average share price for this year was $75. If we factor in next years estimated discounted residual earnings, we get to a fair value of $132, so that $140 target for the next 12-18 months isn't looking so far-fetched.

Conclusion: Pile-in

The pace and breadth of the 3G to 4G upgrade was dictated by smartphone sales. We will see a monumental difference with 5Gs transformational power that will disrupt various markets as the number of connections between people and technologies grow. This growth will not be driven solely by consumer-led smartphone and smarthome sales, but also by industry-led demand for 'smart production facilities' and integration into new products.

Beyond the general 5G play, Qorvo's idiosyncratic exposures create further upside. The market is forecasted to grow well for the next few years and Qorvo will be able to ride the general market expansion to generate solid returns, while remaining well placed to gain market share to fuel abnormal profits and above market returns. Another one of the key reasons for our QRVO bullishness is its exposure to, and increasing leadership within, the dynamic Chinese markets.

Those worried about the current price being only 1-2% below its 52 week high should consider this: Buy Qorvo now for c. $115, or wait for a pullback that may never happen and miss the ride to $140.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.