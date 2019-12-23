Manitex - New Management And A New Year, But Old Problems

Manitex shares do look undervalued on the assumption of low-to-mid single-digit revenue growth and low-to-mid FCF margins, but this company will need time to turn around.

New management is going to focus on making the most of the so far disappointing articulated crane business, including new branding and a renewed push for distribution.

Manitex's third quarter was quite disappointing, hurt by a very weak market for straight mast cranes, but there was at least an uptick in the backlog.

Management matters, and that’s been proven over and over again in the market. Manitex (MNTX) has a new CEO now, one with directly relevant industry experience and success, and the company still has growth opportunities with its articulated/knuckle-boom crane business that is kinda-sorta new to the U.S. market. But the company also has very familiar old problems including cyclical end-markets, weak margins, and not much evidence of real value-creating momentum in the business.

Do I think Manitex can be run better than it has been? Absolutely. Do I think there’s a credible market opportunity for the company’s straight mast and articulated cranes that can support meaningfully higher revenue, margins, cash flows, and share prices? Yes. Do I think it’s worth the risk to own the shares and find out? That’s a harder call.

2020 Looking Challenging

The set-up for 2020 is not looking great right now. Most manufacturers of heavy machinery for the construction sector have guided their expectations down pretty significantly, and likewise many suppliers like Parker-Hannifn (PH) have warned that 2020 is going to be a tough year.

Aerial work platform manufacturers like Oshkosh (OSK) and Terex (TEX) have warned investors to expect tough conditions next year; Oshkosh guided to double-digit declines in both North America and Europe, and Terex cut production 30% in Q3 and will cut another 45% in Q4 to put its production in line with expected demand for 2020. Elsewhere, Manitowoc (MTW) said that customers are reluctant to expand their fleets, and CNH Industrial (CNHI) expects “tepid” growth in the North American construction market.

These commentaries are not directly relevant or comparable to Manitex, but I think they’re directionally important. Aerial work platforms are not mast or articulated cranes, but they serve a lot of the same markets and customers (non-residential construction, residential construction, infrastructure, utility, et al). Likewise, I do worry that new construction activity will slow further in 2020 and that markets like energy could be noticeably weak.

A more positive slant for Manitex is that its markets don’t move in lockstep with these others and they may have already seen the worst of their downturn. Orders were down sharply in the first and second quarters of this year, but third quarter orders appear to have rebounded and the backlog was up about 2% at a time when many comparable companies are seeing double-digit declines in their backlog. I’m cautious about putting too much faith into a single quarter’s number from a small company, but sequential growth in backlog is usually a positive sign for cyclical businesses.

A Lot Of Improvement Is Needed, And New Management Knows It

Without throwing the prior CEO under the bus (and he is the current chairman), the new CEO seems to be making it clear that there have been some meaningful operational shortfalls at Manitex in recent times and he means to fix them. Perhaps most disappointing has been the performance of the articulated crane business since the PM deal, with management noting that the revenue base is about $30 million smaller than at the time of the deal. For a deal predicated in part on driving much greater uptake of articulated cranes in the U.S. (where they’re significantly under-utilized relative to Europe), that’s a really depressing number.

The strategy going forward is not radical, but execution will be critical. Management is introducing a new brand (“MAC”) for the articulated cranes, distinguishing them from the Manitex brand in straight mast cranes and allowing dealers who carry other straight mast cranes to carry MAC articulated cranes. The PM brand is still solid in Europe, so that won’t change, and management considers it a “no brainer” to use partner Tadano’s brand in Asia.

Although there has been progress on expanding distribution for MAC, it sounds like that remains a focus, and that makes sense – the more customers you can put your products in front of, the better.

Management didn’t say a lot about Tadano, but I think that’s another meaningful opportunity that has been largely untapped. Tadano is a strong name in Asia and there’s still a lot of potential here for partnership on product development, marketing, and purchasing. On a less positive note, Tadano acquired Terex’s Demag mobile cranes business earlier this year and the integration of that deal is likely to be Tadano’s top priority for at least the next year.

Beyond this, management has talked about a lot of items that I’d consider “blocking and tackling” – improving manufacturing, improving its distribution network, being more proactive on parts and aftermarket opportunities and so on.

The Outlook

Manitex management is targeting $300M to $350M in revenue in two to three years, but I think there’s almost no chance of that (I expect this year will end up somewhere around $230M). I think it’s possible that the company will be on a quarterly run-rate trajectory for $300M+ in annual revenue by the end of 2022, but beyond that I’d say I need to see it before I believe it. I’m a little more ambitious on the 10%-plus EBITDA margin target; my estimate for 2022 is 9.5%, so it’s doable.

Modeling cyclical companies is always hard beyond the next 12 or so months (and even then…), and even moreso in cases like Manitex where there is a significant potential driver (articulated cranes) that has thus far disappointed. That said, I still expect long-term annualized revenue growth in the range of 3% to 4% with long-term average FCF margins in the 3%-4% range.

Manitex shares still look undervalued on a discounted cash flow basis even with another quarterly miss in the third quarter and lower near-term expectations. Forward EV/EBITDA doesn’t work particularly well now given troughing levels of profitability, but the multiples do seem mostly in line with the sector.

The Bottom Line

As a long-suffering holder of a small position in Manitex, I’m pretty impatient with the lack of progress seen at this company over the last few years. I’ve seen what should have been promising opportunities like the PM deal and the Tadano partnership do relatively little, and it seems like management has had to paddle hard just to stay in place. Maybe new management can turn that all around, but it’s going to take time and patience and 2020 could be a challenging market even for patient investors.

