Cash Flow Concerns Will Weigh On Mammoth Energy's Turnaround

The company looks to revive through emphasis on water transfer operations and aviation business in the U.S.

Steep Challenges Ahead Of TUSK

Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) provides equipment & services to the North American onshore energy producers. It also serves the utility companies through its energy infrastructure business. I do not think investing in the stock would be a prudent decision until there is any considerable progress in the energy market environment.

After exiting the infrastructure service in Puerto Rico, TUSK has focused on providing transportation service and niche services like water transfer in the oilfields and aviation services, which can potentially become the next growth driver. However, the current downturn in the pressure pumping and drilling industry has put the company's business in a spot of bother in the recent quarters. Although the company has low leverage, the negative cash flow from operating activities has become a concern.

Concerns Over The Past Business Relationship

Mammoth Energy has exited the business of providing electricity transmission & distribution services in Puerto Rico, but the regulatory authorities have questioned the company's earlier business relation. Its role in receiving the PREPA (The Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority) contract and, in particular, dealing with FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency), is not beyond doubt. Earlier (June 2019), news reports suggested that the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security's Inspector General were investigating Cobra's work. The company's name being dragged to potential malpractices has had a series repercussion in the market. In the past year, TUSK's stock price has crashed by ~92%. Also, following a steadily deteriorating financial performance in 2019, the company has suspended the quarterly dividend payment.

In 9M 2019, TUSK charged interest on delinquent accounts receivable related to the PREPA contract totaling $34.9 million. Recently, it has initiated an administrative action against PREPA, which puts it in a position as a post-petition creditor. It reported that October 30th, José Ortiz, PREPA's CFO, made a comment that he expects to see FEMA start to resume payments in December 2019. The matter related to accounts receivable with PREPA rests in the court of law.

The Transformation

The infrastructure business is now an even smaller portion of its revenues. From 61% of the company's FY2018 revenue share, it has shrunk to 31% in Q3 2019. Mammoth Energy's infrastructure teams are looking at multiple utility business opportunities across the Northeast, Mid-west, and South-west portions of the United States. It now scouts for opportunities in project engineering, logistics, helicopters, and project management.

Following the PREPA contract closure, it has diversified its portfolio into industrial businesses, including infrastructure construction, aviation services, freight trucking, rental equipment, engineering, and equipment manufacturing. The primary objective was to ride out the current weakness in the energy market through a more stable cash flow generation in the industrial business. Although backlog has decreased by 14% in the infrastructure segment in Q3 2019, 5 Star and Higher Power, the company's operating companies in the U.S., were steady in generating revenues in Q3.

Oilfield Services Is Underperforming, But Other Services Show Promises

Earlier in 2018, TUSK temporarily shut down the cementing, acidizing, and flow back operations. It has revised down its capex budget, which goes primarily into expanding the pressure assets and water transfer operations. In Q3, it pumped 783 stages, with 1.2 fleets utilized throughout the quarter. The pressure pumping utilization at the start of Q4 has picked up. Currently, the company operates 11 drilling rigs in the Permian Basin. It also has five coil tubing spreads and six high-pressure pumping fleets. Although sand mining operation is margin decretive at the current environment, the company has one of the lowest cost structures. Generators and water transfer are the other business in rentals where the company sees opportunities. The company owned 136 water transfer pumps and 88 miles of flat lay hose by the start of 2019. The water transfer service is primarily used in completions activities.

There have been some positive developments as well. The sand division and the rentals business performed well during the latest quarter. It has identified opportunities to expand the transportation fleet to support its other divisions. Currently, the company employs 8 light lift aircraft, which can be used in aiding powerline construction, search and rescue, aerial photography, and law enforcement training. In the trucking business, the company looks to expand the fleet in crude hauling and over-the-road services. TUSK is trying to become a complete solution provider by integrating infrastructure construction and project engineering capabilities. It will look to expand the capacity during Q4 2019 and into 2020.

Industry Slowdown Affected Revenues And Earnings

Let us check out the headwinds ailing the entire energy space. The average West Texas Intermediate (or WTI) crude oil price decreased by ~6% in Q3 compared to a quarter ago. The OFS industry is marred by capital constraints from the energy exploration & production companies. There has been an excess supply of equipment in the market ever since the 2014-16 energy price crises, which led to a general shift by operators away from the lowest-cost providers towards the most efficient companies.

The general slowdown in oilfield activity and the end of the Puerto Rico contract resulted in 38% lower revenues. Adjusted loss per share deteriorated to $0.67 compared to $0.24 per share loss a quarter ago. Despite the decline, its revenues at Higher Power and 5 Star increased by 21% in Q3.

Low Debt But Deteriorating Cash Flows

In 9M 2019, TUSK borrowed $105 million from an existing revolving credit facility, which left it with $80 million of borrowing capacity as of September 30. The company's cash balance was $9.6 million as of September 30, and so, its net debt was positive as of that date. The company's leverage is quite low (0.11x), while Exterran's (EXTN) debt-to-equity stands at 1.0x, which is quite high in the current environment. ProPetro Holdings' (PUMP) debt-to-equity, at 0.14x, is similar to TUSK.

Having a low-debt balance sheet is an attractive feature. When energy price nose-dives, the company's earnings dip, and servicing of debt becomes difficult. TUSK would be better equipped to survive compared to many of its OFS industry peers.

TUSK's cash flow from operations was negative $92 million in 9M 2019, which was a significant decrease over a year ago. Much of the deterioration in the cash flow was due to the steep decline in revenues in 9M 2019 versus a year ago. Although capex declined in 9M 2019, negative cash flow from operations means negative free cash flow, which, if continued, can put a strain on the balance sheet in funding the capex for the remainder of the year.

TUSK has related party transactions: According to TUSK's Q3 2019 10-Q, approximately 22% of its share ownership lies with Gulfport, while Wexford owns 49%. Revenues from transactions with Gulfport amounted to 15% of Mammoth Energy's Q3 2019 revenues. The company provides pressure pumping, stimulation, natural sand proppant, rental services, well-cementing services, and water transfer services to Gulfport.

What Does TUSK's Relative Valuation Say?

Mammoth Energy is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 1.47x. Based on the sell-side analysts' EBITDA estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 2.6x. The stock is currently trading at a significant discount compared to the average multiple of 9.4x from Q3 2017 through Q3 2019, which reflects the deterioration in its performance over the past few quarters.

The forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple expansion versus its adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is significantly higher than peers, which reflects analysts' expectation of a steeper decline in its EBITDA compared to peers in the next four quarters. This typically results in a significantly lower EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. The stock's EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than its peers' (EXTN, FRAC, and PUMP) average of ~4x. In this analysis, I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, two sell-side analysts rated TUSK a "buy" in December 2019, while six recommended a "hold." None recommended a "sell." The target price is $2.53, which at its current price, yields ~58% returns.

According to Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating, the stock receives a "Bearish" rating. Although its rating is high on value, the ratings are moderate-to-poor on EPS revisions, profitability, values, and momentum. I agree with Seeking Alpha's rating on growth because the company's year-over-year revenue and operating profit growth rate has been significantly lower than peers. The company's operating margin has been marginally below its peers. So, I think the moderate rating on profitability is on target. I also think the low rating on EPS revision is justified, given that its earnings missed analysts' estimates in three out of the past four quarters. I think its relative valuation multiple is at-par, as I discussed earlier in the article, and so, I believe Seeking Alpha's high rating on value can be aggressive.

What's The Take On TUSK?

Following the exit of providing infrastructure service in Puerto Rico, TUSK has revolved into an energy service and transportation service provider. It aims to become a complete solution provider by integrating infrastructure construction and project engineering capabilities. However, the current downturn in the pressure pumping and drilling industry has put the company's business in a spot of bother in the recent quarters.

TUSK has low leverage, which can be a significant advantage if the energy market continues to deteriorate. However, the negative cash flow from operating activities has become a concern. Unless cash flow makes a dramatic improvement, there will be a strain on the balance sheet. The recent developments surrounding its role in the business practice in Puerto Rico can have weighed on the stock price in the short-term. I do not think investing in the stock would be a prudent decision for the investors until there is any considerable progress in the energy market environment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.