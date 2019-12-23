Hold Walt Disney The Next Year Will Be Hard As The New Disney+ And ESPN+ Take Market Share And Spend Cash

Walt Disney’s total return overperformed the DOW average for my 47 month test period by 3.52%, which is fair as the streaming business just gets going with Disney+.

Walt Disney (DIS) is a hold for the conservative growth investor that also wants an increasing dividend. The one year target is above the present price by 10%, and it would be worth building a position over the next year when growth from the streaming business will start to have positive cash flow. Walt Disney is one of the largest developers and distributors of entertainment products. The dividend is paid twice a year, with the last dividend payment of $0.88% in December 2019.

Walt Disney is 7.8% of my Good Business Portfolio. Disney is being reviewed using The Good Business Portfolio guidelines, my IRA portfolio of good business companies that are balanced among all styles of investing. The company has growth potential from its new streaming businesses and has cash that it uses to increase the business.

Walt Disney is being reviewed using The Good Business Portfolio. I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years used to evaluate the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am reviewing. For a complete set of guidelines, please see my article " The Good Business Portfolio: Update to Guidelines, August 2018". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return, and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

When I scanned the five-year chart, Walt Disney has a weak chart being relatively flat from 2016 through 2018 because the ESPN subscribers were declining. They have since developed a plan to increase earnings for their ESPN+ and started Disney+, with their blockbuster films like Frozen 2 adding to the revenues. I think this provides an opportunity to nibble at a quality company at a fair valuation price during this transition to a self-directed streaming platform with its great content.

Data by YCharts

Walt Disney is reviewed in the following topics below.

Investment Fundamentals

Company Business

Conclusions

Portfolio Management Highlights

Investment Fundamentals

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a crucial parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. My total return guideline is that total return must be higher than the Dow's total return over my test period. Walt Disney beats against the Dow baseline in my 47-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 47 month test period (starting January 1, 2016, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017 and 2019, and other years that had a decent and lousy performance. The fair DIS total return of 60.30% compared to the Dow base of 56.78% makes Walt Disney a good investment for the total return investor that also wants a steadily increasing income. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $17,200 today. This gain makes Walt Disney, a good investment for the total return investor looking back, which has future growth as the worldwide demand for more of Disney's growing content.

Dow's 47 Month total return baseline is 56.78%

Company name 59 Month total return The difference from Dow baseline Yearly dividend percentage Walt Disney 60.30% 3.52% 1.3%

Walt Disney does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 8 of the last ten years and having a yield of at least 1%, passing this guideline with dividend increases for ten years. The recent earnings payout ratio is low, at 25%. After paying the dividend, this leaves plenty of cash remaining for investment in expanding the business. The dividend income is fair, and the present future growth of 7% makes up for the low dividend income.

I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses and my RMD with a CAGR of 7%. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.2% plus an inflation cushion of 1.8%. The three-year S&P CFRA CAGR of 7% is good, passing my guideline requirement. The good future growth for Walt Disney can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued strong growth of the DTC business.

I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $8 billion. DIS passes this guideline. DIS is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $264 billion well above the guideline target. Walt Disney 2019 projected cash flow at $7 billion is good, allowing the company to have the means for company growth and increased dividends.

One of my guidelines is that the S&P rating must be three stars or better. DIS's S&P CFRA rating is four stars or buy with a one-year target price of $160, passing the guideline. DIS is below the target price at present by 10% and has a high PE of 25, making DIS a buy at this entry point if you consider the projected growth rate of the DTC business.

One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The total return is fair, and the below-average growing dividend yield makes DIS a great business to own for some income and future growth. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying companies that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business, and also generates a good income stream. Most of all, what makes DIS interesting is the reasonable future growth rate of its streaming business.

I don't have a guideline for earnings, but look for the earnings of my positions too consistently beat their quarterly estimates. For the last quarter on November 7, 2019, Walt Disney reported earnings that beat expected by $0.10 at $1.07, compared to the previous year at $1.48. Total revenue was higher at $19.1 billion more than a year ago by 33.5% year over year and beat by $80 million from the expected total. This was a good report with bottom-line beating expected and the top line increasing with an increase compared to last year. The next earnings report will be out February 2020 and is expected to be $1.49 compared to the previous year at $1.84, a decrease as cash is used to grow the DTC business.

Company Business

Walt Disney is one of the largest developers and distributors of entertainment products in the United States and foreign countries.

As per para-phase from Reuters: The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations. The Company's Walt Disney Imagineering unit designs and develops new theme park concepts and attractions, as well as resort properties. The studio entertainment segment produces and acquires live-action, and animated motion pictures, direct-to-video content, musical recordings, and live stage plays.

Overall, Walt Disney is a good business with 7% CAGR projected growth as the United States and foreign economies grow going forward, with the increasing demand for Disney content by new generations. The excellent earnings and revenue growth provide DIS the capability to continue its growth as the cash flow increases, and they buy more bolt-on companies like Star Wars, Pixar, and now FOX. Next year will be a transition year as ESPN+ and Disney+ take hold and grow their subscribers.

From the para-phase of the earnings call. Their DTC business gives a sense of confidence they have in their strategy. They began this process with the acquisition of BAMTech, which gave them the means to implement their DTC strategy, putting them into the market quickly and ensuring they have the technology to deliver a quality experience. The first effort was ESPN+, which was an immediate hit with sports fans when it launched last year and continues to provide steady growth. ESPN+ has over 3.5 million paid subscribers, who are drawn towards a unique and growing mix of original content like the legendary NFL PrimeTime with Chris Berman now exclusively on ESPN+ and exclusive live events, including UFC, College Sports, domestic and international soccer, and Top Rank Boxing. Viewing patterns show ESPN+ appeals to a broad array of sports fans, those who want more of everything, as well as fans who are highly passionate about a specific sport, conference or team. They have numerous exciting opportunities to expand ESPN+'s live and original program offerings and to steadily grow subscribers. The acquisition of 21st Century Fox was largely driven by the value it brought to our overall DTC strategy, adding a number of critical elements including control of Hulu, which opens numerous growth opportunities domestically and internationally. They also gained a large library of quality film and television content along with additional filmmaking capabilities and the industry's best TV production studios, great talent, great brands and franchises, like Nat Geo and FX along with Simpsons and Avatar. This collection of IP and talent will contribute significantly to Disney+ and Hulu. And with that in mind, beginning in March, Hulu will become the official streaming home for FX Networks. Additionally, FX will produce original series exclusively for FX on Hulu, starting with four new series in 2020; Devs from Alex Garland, Mrs. America starring Cate Blanchett, A Teacher starring Kate Mara, and The Old Man starring Jeff Bridges and John Lithgow. This is a great way to expand the FX brand and an important step for Hulu as it adds original content to compete more aggressively with new and legacy DTC platforms. Turning to Disney+, user feedback has been extremely positive with praise for the elegance and ease of the interface and the quality of the overall experience. The ability to download the content has also been a big hit, and the brand-centric navigation has generated an elegance and ease of use that was well received by users.

This shows the feelings of top management for the continued strong development of the addition of new content for its DTC platforms for the continued growth of the Walt Disney business and shareholder return. DIS has good constant growth and will continue as the United States, and the world population grows. The growth is being driven by adding new content to the DTC business and great billion-dollar movies.

The graphic below is for Frozen 2 the movie, released November 22, 2019. This is how Disney takes good content and uses it to expand the business from movies to Broadway to its theme parks.

Source: Disney Frozen 2 pictures

There are many great movies that Disney has announced that will bring in good revenues and earnings as we wait for the streaming revenue to start coming in. A few of these are listed below.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, release date 12/20/2019

Onward, release date 3/6/2020

Mulan, release date 3/27/2020

Black Widow, release date 5/1/2020

There are many more live-action movies planned over the next 5 five years to keep Disney growing its content and strongly growing the company.

Conclusions

Walt Disney is a good investment choice for the conservative dividend investor with its below-average dividend yield and an appropriate choice for the total return investor looking forward. Walt Disney is 7.86% of The Good Business Portfolio and will be held and watch it grow. DIS will be held in the portfolio and will be trimmed when it reaches 8% of the portfolio. Next year will be a transition year with cash being used to grow the streaming business. If you want a growing dividend income and fair total return in the entertainment business, DIS may be the right investment for you to start a position.

Portfolio Management Highlights

The five companies comprising the largest percentage of the portfolio are Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) at 7.8% of the portfolio, the Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) at 7.9% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) at 9.3% of the portfolio, Omega Health Investors (OHI) at 9.1% of the portfolio, and Boeing (BA) at 12.2% of the portfolio. Therefore, BA, EOS, JNJ, OHI, and HD are now in trim or close to trim position, but I am letting them run a bit since they are great companies.

On December 5, I wrote covered calls against my Danaher (DHR) position to collect another premium ($1.54/share December $150). I like DHR, but it's getting a bit pricey, and the covered calls give me some extra income and some downside protection. On December 19, I closed the position by buying back the calls and made a small profit.

On August 30, I trimmed HD to 10% of the portfolio. HD is a great business but needs more foreign expansion to grow even stronger.

On August 30, I trimmed OHI to 9% of the portfolio. OHI is a great income business, but it has risks, so 9% is my limit on this company until the operator problems are totally under control.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 15% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $1.3 billion in the third quarter of 2019, an increase from the second quarter. Boeing has dropped in the last eight months because of the second 737 Max crash, and I look at this as an opportunity to buy BA at a reasonable price. From the latest news from Boeing, Boeing now expects the 737 Max to fly by the beginning of January 2020. The software data and training materials have been submitted to the FAA.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because of its defensive nature in this post-BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line, and Mr. Market did nothing. JNJ in April 2019 increased the dividend to $0.95/Qtr., which is 57 years in a row of increases. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

The total return for the Good Business Portfolio is ahead of the Dow average YTD by 3.6%, which is a nice gain above the market for the portfolio with BA a strong drag. Each quarter after the earnings season, I write an article giving a complete portfolio list and performance, the latest article is titled "The Good Business Portfolio: 2019 3rd Quarter Earnings and Performance Review". Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance after the next earnings season is over.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, EOS, SLP, DHR, LMT, IR, MO, DIS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account, and the opinions of the companies are my own.