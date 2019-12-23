Opera: Still Underestimated

I continue to maintain a bullish stance as its strong growth momentum will generate more value which will further dilute valuation multiples in the near term.

Investors are still wary of internal and external risks stemming from its complex ownership structure and government regulations in emerging markets.

Opera is guiding for high-double digit growth as it scales its digital ad and FinTech bets in emerging markets.

Opera's (OPRA) strong growth momentum has yet to convince investors given its complex ownership structure and susceptibility to government regulations in emerging markets as revenue mix shift tilts towards more FinTech bets.

Going forward, I continue to maintain a bullish stance as the low hanging fruit is yet to be picked given Opera's growing MAU reach powered by Opera News and its FinTech traction in India and Kenya.

Demand (Rating: Bullish)

The demand for Opera's solutions remains strong. Revenue grew 119% last quarter. This was driven by the strong monetization of its user base across PCs and mobile devices in addition to its new Fintech bets in emerging markets. Next quarter, management is guiding for revenue growth of 89% to 109%. For the full year, revenue is expected to grow by 74% to 80%. The strong growth guidance highlights the reason for my bullishness as the growth narrative will continue to uphold the stock's valuation.

Business/Financials (Bullish)

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

Recent investments in technology across new products and the mix shift towards emerging market lending activities with huge capital requirements and credit losses drove higher than expected operating expenses last quarter. Opera is still in the investment phase of its lifecycle. As it stands, investors shouldn't expect much margin improvement as the company is still investing in technology to engage users in its operating countries.

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

Going forward, I will be more curious to understand how the FinTech bets play out. Subprime lending in emerging markets is a risky game. Asides India, Nigeria and Kenya are huge but volatile markets for lending. SA Author, Crispus Nyaga highlighted the dangers of lending in Kenya in a bearish note in October, I share his sentiments and management's decision to temper lending traction in Nigeria buttresses the need to be careful about the rapid expansion of its loan business in West Africa.

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

The huge capital requirements for its microloan business is becoming obvious in its operating capital trend. The huge drawdown in the trend in operating capital from the chart above highlights this. Opera has ample cash ($216m) on its balance sheet to meet its short term obligations given its current ratio of 4.28. Overall, I'm bullish on Opera's business and financials given its strong balance sheet and growth/sales efficiency balance.

Valuation (Rating: Bullish)

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

I see Opera as a bet on a data-driven vehicle, lending, and advertising to consumers in emerging markets. Operating margins can only improve if the company leverages data to make financial and advertising decisions. In Africa, I expect competition from commercial banks who have more credit scoring data to neutralize the growth trajectory of FinTech plays like Opay.

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

Opera recently added top content creators to create localized content for Opera News users in Africa. This will help expand its TAM (total addressable market) while providing a more compelling case for its CPM rate to advertisers. Going forward, I expect the Opera News driven ad business to be the safest and most promising bet.

Near term, I don't expect Olist or Olead to be accretive to revenue. However, I expect these products to be accretive to MAU and user reach as Opera accustoms itself with SMEs in Africa and India.

Opera's browser MAU and revenue growth continue to come in above expectations. Though, long term, I expect Opera to continue to cede market share to Chrome and other native smartphone browsers as more users upgrade to high-end devices.

At 2.8x FY'21 revenue, Opera remains cheap, given its strong growth momentum and learning curve, which is tough to replicate given the reach of Opera News, the toughness of its operating terrain, and the depth of partnerships and assets it has invested in.

Macro/Competitors (Rating: Neutral)

Source: scoopwhoop

Opera is as exposed to macro and competitive risks as you can imagine. Starting with its deal with Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL) and Yandex (YNDX) in a search market driven by native browsers (Edge, Chrome, and Safari) preloaded on Android, iPhones, and Windows desktop devices. Opera needs to be able to renew its partnership with Google and Yandex favorably. The growing reach and engagement of Opera users continue to strengthen the value proposition of the Opera browser in the near term.

In lending, Opera is exposed to macroeconomic uncertainty in emerging markets. And competitive pressure from commercial banks isn't helping either. As more FinTechs provide lending solutions, Opera might be constrained in terms of the interest rate it charges on its microloans. This will impact its profit margins.

As a result, I remain neutral on Opera's competitive positioning and macro risk exposure.

Risks

Source: Opera IPO Prospectus

Opera's complex ownership structure is tough for investors to decipher. This might pose a serious concern for investors who want to understand the ownership structure.

Opera is exposed to government regulations in emerging markets. For example, WhatsApp has been unable to launch its payments business in India since it started testing its payment service in 2017. The Indian government has been driving initiatives to protect the privacy of its citizens.

Lastly, Opera's microloan product is subject to FX instability in emerging markets. Most EM currencies are known to fluctuate and underperform against the US dollar.

Conclusion (Overall Rating: Bullish, PT: <7x P/S)

Source: Author

I will continue to maintain a BUY rating as I believe the low hanging fruit is yet to be picked. Opera's strong revenue growth suggests strong momentum near term. Its growing MAU reach and FinTech bets will continue to drive revenue. Opera is profitable, though investors should be wary of its cash flow dynamics given the capital requirements of its FinTech bets.

Source: Author

