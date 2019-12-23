General Dynamics: Undervalued And Poised To Grow In 2020 And Beyond

I discuss my fair value estimate, reasoning for my "bullish" outlook, and why I think dividend growth investors should consider purchasing at current prices.

General Dynamics (GD) is a stalwart in the global aerospace and defense industries. For potential investors, they offer an impressive track record of dividend increases and share repurchases. GD is undervalued compared to their own history, their peers, and the overall market. At the current price of ~$178, this battle-tested business may be worthy of a position in the portfolio of a prudent, long-term dividend growth investor.

A Little Background

General Dynamics is one of five dominant companies that form an oligopoly in an arena that is extremely resistant to new competition. These notable peers are Lockheed Martin (LMT), Boeing (BA), Raytheon (RTN), and Northrop Grumman (NOC). GD has been in business for over 65 years and manufactures everything from private jets to nuclear submarines. 65% of their revenue comes from U.S. defense, 21% from international commercial and defense, and 14% from domestic commercial spending. The business operates in more than 45 countries and is organized into five divisions:

Aerospace - Gulfstream (business jets) and Jet Aviation (airport facilities offering repair, maintenance, charters, staffing services, etc.)

- Gulfstream (business jets) and Jet Aviation (airport facilities offering repair, maintenance, charters, staffing services, etc.) Combat Systems - Global manufacturing of wheeled and tracked combat vehicles (Stryker and LAV combat vehicles, Abrams tanks, AJAX armored vehicles, etc). They also manufacture ammunition and ordinance systems for shipboard, land-based and fighter jet applications (grenade launchers, rockets, machine guns, gatling guns, etc.)

- Global manufacturing of wheeled and tracked combat vehicles (Stryker and LAV combat vehicles, Abrams tanks, AJAX armored vehicles, etc). They also manufacture ammunition and ordinance systems for shipboard, land-based and fighter jet applications (grenade launchers, rockets, machine guns, gatling guns, etc.) Information Technology - Large scale, secure IT networks for U.S. cyber-security, defense, intelligence, government, and commercial clients

- Large scale, secure IT networks for U.S. cyber-security, defense, intelligence, government, and commercial clients Mission Systems - Military Communications (tactical fixed and mobile radios, broadband networking), Command and Control Systems

- Military Communications (tactical fixed and mobile radios, broadband networking), Command and Control Systems Marine Systems - Design, build, and repair complex ships and submarines under brands Bath Iron Works, Electric Boat, and Nassco

A Brief History

1952 - Company is formed

1954 - Introduced the USS Nautilus, the world's first nuclear-powered submarine

1982 - Acquired Chrysler Defense, GD Lands Systems is formed

1985 - Acquired Cessna

1990-1994 - Divested many of its under-performing divisions: Sold Cessna, Data Systems Division, Space Division, Fort Worth Division (which had previously built the F-16 fighter jet), etc.

1995 - current - Acquired numerous companies, focus on rebuilding and growing their moat. Purchases include Bath Iron Works, Armament and Defense Systems from Lockheed Martin, Technology Systems from Lucent, Gulfstream, GTE Government Systems, Jet Aviation, and more.

2014 - Awarded the largest dollar-value shipbuilding contract in U.S. Navy history: $17.6B for 10 Virginia-class submarines

2016 - Gulfstream delivers 200th G650 and 100th G280

2017 - $5.1B contract to develop Columbia-class submarine

2018 - Acquires Information Technology giant CSRA for $9.7B

2019 - U.S. Army orders 174 updated Abrams Tanks. GD wins a contract for $22B from U.S. Navy for Virginia-class submarines, more than the contract from 2014, becoming the largest shipbuilding contract the Navy has ever made.

Reviewing the roots of General Dynamics helps us understand how they've grown and matured and gives some insight into what we might expect regarding future performance. An area in its history that stands out to me is the early 1990's. From 1990-1994, GD streamlined their business model by selling off many of their under-performing divisions, mostly in the aviation realm. At a time when defense spending was languishing, they adapted and continued to grow the company. Reference this stock chart from 1990-1994 below:

During this time, GD shifted focus towards land and sea products. In 1995 they again turned attention to acquisitions, and re-entered aerospace in 1999 with the purchase of Gulfstream and have been broadening their moat ever since.

Looking Ahead

Source: General Dynamics Q3 2019 Investor Presentation

General Dynamics' revenue is distributed as such:

Marine Systems - 24%

Information Technology - 23%

Aerospace - 23%

Combat Systems - 17%

Mission Systems - 13%

Assessing the Q3 2019 earnings report and acknowledging the $67B of backlogged orders, GD's future seems bright. Overall revenue YTD is up 10.7% ($2.8B) and 7.3% YoY. All segments of the business were up strongly except Information Technology, which had a weak Q3. GD notes some divestitures and restructuring in the IT division, and it still delivered $2.1B in revenue. I look forward to seeing how IT fairs in Q4. Otherwise, results were solid:

Aerospace - Revenue up 22.8% over Q3 2018. 38 aircraft delivered vs. 27 a year ago.

Combat Systems - Revenue up 14.2% over Q3 2018.

Mission Systems - Revenue up 5.2% YTD

Marine Systems - Revenue up 11.6% over Q3 2018

General Dynamics saw $847M in free cash flow in Q3 which is more than ample to cover the $295M in dividend payments and continue with aggressive share repurchases. Remarkably, GD has bought back almost 23% of its stock over the last decade. New orders also continue to be solid, with no signs of slowing. In Q3 2019 alone, aerospace and defense orders from Canada and the U.S. amounted to around $4B.

Debt has grown a bit recently, largely in part to the $9.7B acquisition of the Information Technology giant CSRA in 2018. However, the debt is mostly fixed rate. GD can easily cover their liabilities, and still maintaining an uber-healthy credit rating of A+. I think the purchase of CSRA was an intelligent, forward-looking move. General Dynamics is now the #1 IT service provider to the U.S. Government. It shows that GD is taking into account the transition of defense and war from a battlefield and human-driven paradigm to one controlled by emerging technologies including robotics, sophisticated data processing, as well as autonomous and unmanned attack efforts.

Money Where My Mouth Is

I don't usually tout stocks unless I have some "skin in the game". I've been adding to my position in General Dynamics gradually over the last few months and will continue to do so as opportunities present themselves. GD currently accounts for approximately 2.5% of my Blue Chip DRiP Portfolio. Here are my holding details as of 12/22/19:

# Shares Current Price Cost Basis Current Value Yield on Cost Ann. Income 44 $178.33 $178.59 $7.846.52 2.28% $179.52

Valuation Assessment = 10% Undervalued

Blue Chip DRiP - GD Cheatsheet 12/22/19 Current Price $178.33 Estimated Fair Price $197 My Target "Buy" Price $178 10% < Fair Price 52-Week Low $143.87 52-Week High $193.76 % Below 52-Week High 7.96% Prefer > 10% P/E Ratio 15.3 Prefer < 15 5-yr Avg P/E Ratio 17.56 Prefer > Current Payout Ratio 34.24% Prefer < 60% Div. Yield 2.29% Prefer > 3% 5-yr Avg Div. Yield 1.86% Prefer < Current Yield Div. Growth Streak 27 Years Prefer > 10 Years 3-yr. Div. Growth Rate 10.5% Prefer > 5% 5-yr. Div. Growth Rate 16.6% Prefer > 5% LT Debt/Equity Ratio 0.67 Prefer < 1.5 Mkt. Cap (Prefer >2B) $52B Prefer > $2B

Even with solid Q3 2019 numbers, General Dynamics has only returned about 18.5% over the last year. That's way behind its Defense & Aerospace peers which have increased 42.2%, and the market in general which has returned 33%.

Source: Simply Wall Street

Over the last 3 months, GD is down -4.8%. At the current price of roughly $178, I feel that GD is conservatively undervalued by about 10%, and potentially more. The 2.29% yield leaves a little bit to be desired, but it is significantly higher than the 5 year avg. yield of 1.86%. The 10% dividend growth rate alongside the 27 year dividend growth streak is nothing to sneeze at. They were able to continue paying and growing the dividend through the dot-com bubble of the late 90's and the downturn in 2007-2008. The payout ratio of 34% is very low. All of this tells me that the dividend is very secure and has plenty of room to keep growing around 10% CAGR.

Source: Simply Wall Street

General Dynamics currently has a P/E ratio of 15.3. This is lower than its 5-yr average of 17.56 and also lower than the current Aerospace & Defense industry average of 20.4. This further supports my conclusion that the business is currently undervalued.

Risks

Of course, success is never guaranteed. The potential for increased government regulation and lawsuits is always paramount in the defense sector. When the next recession comes, which is inevitable, discretionary spending on private jet purchases and corporate travel is likely to decelerate which can negatively affect Gulfstream and Jet Aviation. As mentioned earlier, GD's business model is recession resistant with diversified revenue streams, but this remains a risk nevertheless.

Despite being a highly reliable client, it is concerning that the U.S. Government accounts for 65% of GD's revenue. Although it is unlikely that defense spending will decrease, the potential for federal budget cuts and a reduction in DoD funding is always looming. As the 2020 presidential election approaches, this concern weighs even heavier. Depending on the outcome, there could be notable changes to funding allocations and defense spending.

As noted earlier, global defense and warfare strategies are changing as technology advances. The demand for tanks and other combat vehicles might start waning, which could negatively affect the bottom line. I do believe General Dynamics is positioned well to adapt to these changes. They've been doing so for decades and the recent purchase of CSRA demonstrates they still have their finger on the pulse. But it's still worth noting.

Conclusion

Many investors shy away from the defense industry. In many respects, it shares similar negative sentiment as big tobacco or "old" energy, etc. The unfortunate reality is that defense spending will always be necessary. Regardless of one's political stance or moral beliefs, the threat of hostility and the prerequisite preparedness for conflict ensure this an undying industry. With that said, General Dynamics has proven itself to be an industry leader, delivering safe and reliably growing returns to its investors via capital appreciation, share buybacks, and dividend increases for many years. They will continue to win and collect on multi-billion dollar contracts, and proceed in manufacturing a broad range of products that help countries defend themselves against all imaginable threats. With the markets at all-time highs, it's tough finding a top quality, reliable business trading at a 10% discount to intrinsic value. At current prices, General Dynamics may be a diamond in the rough.

What are your thoughts on General Dynamics? How do you think they compare to their peers? I look forward to your comments below.

