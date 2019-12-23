Smartsheet - Being Smart Enough To Take Advantage Of Its Share-Price Pullback

The article was also shared with PRO+ Tech subscribers - find out more about PRO+ here.

Smartsheet-Another boring 50% growth quarter

One of the better things about the violent sector rotation away from high-growth names seen these last several months is that it permits contributors like me to write about names I might never expect to mention as worthy investments. Smartsheet (SMAR) is such a name. I last wrote about this company back in July. I was unable to recommend the shares then based on valuation and because I already owned some analogs such as Anaplan (PLAN) and Alteryx (AYX) in my high-growth portfolio.

Fast forward a few months. Smartsheet shares have lost 23% of their value since the time of my initial article, and the company has continued to grow at rates above 50%. (Just for the record, I record the price of the shares as of the time I start writing an article-in this case $42.01) The combination of those two events, has brought the EV/S ratio from over 17X to around 11X. And I have altered my 3 year growth projection to a CAGR of 41% to reflect the exceptionally robust financial metrics reported earlier this month, including a DBE ratio of 134% as well as the results of my interview with company management.

The company has yet to show enormous leverage, although with the DBE so high, it makes sense for the company to maximize user acquisition rather than worrying about short-term profitability. Lately, there have been some observers who believe the market will put more emphasis on stable earnings growth rather than revenue expansion. I am not totally sure why that would be a focus of investors given the level of interest rates and the current decoupling of free cash flow from reported earnings. In my view, reinforced by recent management contact, I think this is a decent entry point for investors. I run a high-growth portfolio that I report on as part of my Ticker Target service. Is SMAR a better choice for that portfolio than my current holdings in that portfolio that are somewhat analogous including PLAN, TEAM and AYX. For the sake of clarity, I have no current plan to sell those holding in that portfolio to buy SMAR. But if I weren't constrained by portfolio management considerations, I would likely be buying the shares and I am recommending them.

My contacts with management, while certainly not dispositive regarding 3 year growth rate estimates, encouraged me to be more optimistic regarding growth, given the company’s competitive position and the reception it has received to slew of product enhancements at its Engage event. Even the company’s free cash flow metric, while still a burn, has shown some incremental improvement, partially because the company’s billings, and concomitantly its deferred revenue growth have shot ahead at levels not previously anticipated, and partially because stock based compensation has grown rapidly as well, although at 13% of revenues, its level is below the average for companies of its size and growth rate.

All of the sub-headline revenue metrics remained positive. One thing of importance for this company is domain based ACV which continues to grow quite rapidly. Last quarter, ACV per domain based customer increased by about 11% sequentially. The customer count is growing at modest rates; most of the growth is coming because of the very high DBE, and because average customers are spending more on SMAR products. At this point, 279 users have an ACV of greater than $100k, and increase of 120% year on year. This customer segment now represents 22% of total revenues, and while this company will continue to add domain names, its growth is going to be tied most to enterprise acceptance of its product.

The company has provided Q4 guidance calling for growth of around 50%, a relatively optimistic viewpoint as those things go. So far, out of 4 quarterly reports, the company has beat every estimate it has made and raised guidance on every occasion. I would be surprised if that did not continue to be the case when the results of Q4 are released in early March.

Last quarter, while very encouraging from a growth standpoint, was perhaps less so, in terms of a path to profitability. Revenue growth sequentially was about 11%. GAAP operating expenses rose 22%. The largest element in the cost upsurge had to do with sales and marketing. The company said part of the upside had to do with its customer event, Engage, and part of it related to its brand advertising effort. The company engaged a new chief marketing officer, Anna Griffin 8 months ago, and she has been a key factor in driving brand advertising.

This is a company that is likely to see significant benefits from advertising, given how most of its new logos get created. But there will be some readers who find this kind of progression displeasing-and I can’t say I am terribly enthused either. Still, if the company is able to maintain the DBE at 134%, and the cohorts continue to buy additional seats and modules as they have in the past, then the investment will be justified.

I am a growth stock investor/analyst and I can live with these kinds of cost metrics. Not everyone can. The market is currently debating the dichotomy here, and no doubt, while investors think they want non-GAAP profits, this company’s shares are not going to enjoy lots of traction. Given that I base lots of my thesis on the company being able to maintain a DBE of greater than 130%, it will be that metric, and forward guidance on that metric, that is dispositive for me in evaluating this company’s investment merits. I was surprised that the CFO was willing to forecast DBE for the current quarter, and that was one reason for me to become positive on the shares.

The company has forecast that sales and marketing expense will trend lower going forward, and obviously no company can afford to spend 66% of revenue on sales and marketing and 30% of revenue on research and development and achieve profitability any time soon.

For Q4, the company's calculated forecast for operating expenses is about $84 million, non-GAAP, compared to $79 million, non-GAAP this past quarter. In other words, revenues are expected to rise by about 9% sequentially (the announced forecast for revenues is $78 million), while operating costs are forecast to rise by about 6%. My guess, is that the sequential growth in revenue will be greater, more dramatically improving the non-GAAP expense ratio than the levels forecast in the guidance. That will likely prove to be a key check point for the shares given the greater focus more recently seen on profitability, even for high-growth companies. While SMAR is still a small company, I expect that Q4 seasonality will play out both in revenue growth and billings, as so much of the company’s business is going to be billed a year in advance at the convenience of its users.

Does Smartsheet have a competitive moat ?

For readers unfamiliar with Smartsheet, I will try to describe the offerings that have grown the company. While Wikipedia is probably not the most inclusive source, it will probably do as a 30k overview. Most people think of SMAR as a modern day update to Excel, and that is how I have used it. But it is quite a bit more than that. It has functionality that allows it to be used as a project management tool, and a document sharing tool. Most people who use Smartsheet are doing so in order to collaborate with colleagues on creating models and business analysis documents. Again, based on my personal use cases, the user interface is quite simple to learn, dare I say intuitive, because if it were more than that, this writer would surely struggle. Most observers believe that Smartsheets competes with Microsoft (MSFT) Project, but of course some of the functionality offered by the company encompasses functionality that is embodied in both Access and SharePoint. The link above is the SMAR advertisement comparing its offering to Project.

There will undoubtedly be readers who have used all that Microsoft has to offer in this space and consider that Smartsheet will have a difficult time fending off competition from that vendor. Needless to say, in the time I have been able to spend with management, my focus was on that point, and it will come as no surprise that management directed me to the strengths of the Smartsheet platform and how it provides users with a superior outcome to that offered by Microsoft.

I have linked here to one 3rd party evaluation which comes down pretty clearly on the side of Smartsheet since it won an award from the blog post source from which the article comes. But the real differentiator is that Smartsheet is a solution that offers benefits to lots of different users. It may or not be a better project management tool when compared Project, but Project is not a collaborative spread sheet tool-it is really designed for professional users and its list price for the Professional version is greater than Smartsheet’s business offering.

Here is a comparison between Smartsheet and Excel. And here is a brief article as to why users prefer Smartsheet to prefer. Frankly, the article resonates from Quora with me. Smartsheet costs far more than the basic version of Excel-but the basic version of Excel does not allow users in a group to collaborate. It is just so much easier to develop and effective presentation and get input from multiple sources using Smartsheet. This is the basic differentiator between Excel and Smartsheet’s in a couple of sentences:

“So if a team uses spreadsheets for collaborative working of any kind, Smartsheet is the much better tool to go for. Of course, Excel has some special spreadsheet features which Smartsheet does not have like Advanced Power Pivot, but 99% of the Excel users usually do not need this.”

But at the end of the day, the reason users have been adopting Smartsheet at exceptional levels is that it provides multiple layers of functionality in a single tool. I believe most users start with the use of offering as a spreadsheet collaboration tool and rapidly graduate to multiple areas of functionality and deploy the software across departments, divisions and enterprises That is why the DBE is so high and has stayed high. And that is why users are deciding to add Smartsheets even if they have a full complement of Office 365.

I am sure that there will be readers who swear by MSFT Excel and think it can never be replaced. But I think it is important to note, that MSFT and SMAR are actually partners, and that SMAR doesn't have to replace all of the Excel users in the world in order to be successful.

I do not intend this to be a review of all of the Smartsheet products. Smartsheet introduced lots of new offerings at its most recent user conference, Engage 19. The company now has so many capabilities that it can be mind-boggling for some users and this writer. The latest capabilities include what is called content-proofing, which allows user to annotate sheets and converse with other users, a dashboard building capability, and some new forms of automation. Most users do not need all of the capabilities, in Smartsheet, but it is part of the selling motion to be able to tell a potential customer that just about anything that can be imagined is already embedded in the tool. The revenue contribution of Capabilities is just 10-11%, but the drag of the rest of the product line is substantial and is one of the factors sustaining overall growth. The company has a license plan called Premier that includes access to all of its Capabilities which has become a noticeable component of reported license revenues. For a large enterprise, the concept is that they can empower their desktops with productivity that answers the vast majority of problems in a single tool, something not really contemplated currently by the Microsoft approach.

Smartsheet offers a number of what it calls “Accelerator” tools. There are a number of these Accelerators as can be seen in the link presented here. The combination of the unique capabilities, the accelerator offerings and two other key products that include Dynamic View and Data Uploader are apparently what has enabled this company to maintain its growth trajectory beyond the expectation of most observers. Accelerators is still a very small revenue generator for Smartsheet with last quarter bookings of just $1 million which was a record. But as is the case with Capabilities, the goal is to facilitate the adoption of Smartsheet by an enterprise. It is this drag effect that makes the offering of interest and it is something that can achieve substantial growth to move the needle in future years, I believe.

At the moment, the current published First Call consensus for Smartsheet revenue growth calls for 46% next year, a rather modest drop, given that the forecast for this year’s revenue growth is 52% and the forecast growth for Q4 revenues is 50%. My guess is that the rather healthy growth forecast for next year is partly a function of all of the new products and capabilities this company has been steadily announcing. It was the reason I chose to raise my 3 year growth projection to 41%, which brings the shares to a more attractive relative valuation.

Needless to say, there are numerous smaller competitors with competitive spread sheet technology. I am certainly not about to try to rank all of them. Many of them will run out of oxygen, so to speak, and get consolidated and essentially disappear. They are not companies that I believe will have much influence on the future of Smartsheet. Most of them are point products and are not terribly suitable for larger enterprises, the target market these days for Smartsheets these days.

The two closest competitors of SMAR are Wrike and Asana. For the convenience of readers I have linked the Forrester Eave report here, It is the most current report that evaluates collaborative work management tools. Gartner has yet to put together a relevant Magic Quadrant report that is specifically on point in evaluating these kinds of offerings.

Overall pricing has been very firm-indeed the average revenue per user continues to rise suggesting that the competitive moat is holding. There isn’t a specific number I can cite with regards to pricing of specific offerings, but management commentary suggests coupled with rapidly rising ACV are strong suggestions that pricing pressure is not substantial at this point. License gross margins of 88% have been stable for some time now, and are actually greater than the company's business model.

What’s next for Smartsheet

Smartsheet is still small enough to be influenced by user preferences. In particular, the company will probably be offering more accelerators in response to specific user requirements. While all successful IT companies talk about better aligning with specific user demand, this management seems more focused on that part of the go-to-market process than some, and that has been a significant component of the company’s success. Certainly, having to look over one’s shoulder at a Goliath requires nimbleness and extreme attention to user demand.

A recently announced new capability of some importance is a platform called BRIDGE. This is a capability that will allow users to connect Smartsheet to other platforms and systems of record in order to perform more advanced workflows. It isn’t the kind of thing that a smaller business or an individual user has use for, but it is serving the larger enterprises and should be a nice adjunct offering. There is a clear desire in the market for some of the newer collaboration tools such as those offered by Slack, Microsoft, Google and Facebook to collaborate with each other.

At this point, while the company has seen lots of pivoting to the enterprise in terms of customer counts, it still only has a plan for 30 enterprise reps by the end of the year. The company has made a number of small acquisitions over the course of the year. These include capabilities involved in workflow management, AI, and creative work. The company has achieved FedRAMP designation this year and it would be reasonable to imagine that this would be a significant growth driver over the coming quarters. While I can’t basically avoid thinking of SMAR as a company that sells collaborative spread sheets, the CEO thinks that that the 10,000ft acquisition is of the most importance in terms of the future of the company. This is a cloud based work management platform and drives better decision making. It is aimed squarely at the Microsoft project and portfolio management offering. Like most companies of this size, the company is just starting to develop a more mature infrastructure internationally.

The company will continue to make acquisitions to fill in product opportunities; its balance sheet with $560 million of cash and its small cash burn can support a couple of acquisitions in the course of a year given how little it can cost to acquire these smaller businesses at this point. Last quarter, operating cash flow reached break-even even though the company reported a rather significant non-GAAP loss.

I might, at this point in an article, try to assess the TAM for the space in which this company operates. But that is not something That is completely straightforward, simply because this company operates in a variety of spaces as outlined above. At this point, about 6 million end-users in something more than 80k enterprises are using the tool. While new logo growth is important, the future of this company relates to the number of large and medium enterprises that use its platform. There are always lots of numbers to digest in a report on a company growing as this one does, but the one number I would say is indicative of what’s next for SMAR is that the number of large users, i.e. those with an ACV of greater than $100k went from 226 in Q2 to 279 in this last quarter, or a growth of more than 23% sequentially. It is that metric, in particular, coupled with the unexpectedly strong DBE that might suggest why this company can sustain growth of 40%+ for several years, as its products become well known and something of a standard within an enterprise.

Some thoughts about valuation and the company’s business model

From time to time, investors seem to favor profitability more than they do growth. And when that happens, valuation metrics for higher growth companies can compress. That is readily seen, for example, in looking at the share price evolution of Crowdstrike (OTC:CRWD) where 2 huge upside quarters couldn’t save the valuation.

Smartsheet never had quite the valuation of a CRWD or a Zoom (ZO) or even a Data Dog (DDOG), but it certainly has been in the upper decile of valuations within the IT space. The shares are certainly still not cheap on a tradition EV/S basis, but they have come down a great deal, due both to growth at hyper rates and to valuation compression.

The most significant issue, I think, is the path to profitability. It is much easier to recommend hyper growth companies that feature strong unit economics. I am willing, at this point, to overlook the unit economics of last quarter because of the very high DBE ratio (134%) and high DBE guidance and the extremely rapid sequential growth in larger enterprise customers coupled with the strong growth in billings. It would be nice to be able to see a company that was enjoying both hyper-growth and a strong path to profitability, but if I have to choose between the two, I will choose the kind of growth that SMAR has been reporting.

This company has spent, and will continue to spend an enormous amount creating brand awareness. Although the pivot to larger customers is key to the strategy, also key to the strategy is the “land” component. In order to build a large user (one with an ACV of greater than $100k (which is the equivalent of about 300-400 seats), the company has to continue to attract new nameplates, and that simply costs money. As mentioned, the company’s enterprise sales headcount is just 30, so using a brand awareness campaign is necessary.

So far the lowest non-GAAP sales and marketing expense ratio reported in a particular has been 54% which occurred in the year earlier Q4. I am guessing that the company will most likely be able to achieve its growth goals while constraining sales and marketing expense ratios to a comparable level.

And the company simply has to spend to build out its suite of Accelerators and its suite of Capabilities. There is simply no other way to build a competitive moat but to differentiate the offering, and the way to do that is with more of the same. The 30% non-GAAP spend on research and development cannot be reasonably expected to decline in the near future.

General and administrative costs have held stubbornly in the 16% range for awhile now, despite the rapid growth in revenue. The company is currently maintaining that the 16% cost ratio is the result of expenses involved with SOX compliance. I suspect that with continued growth, this ratio will decline.

The company’s non-GAAP gross margins have been steady for more than a year at this point; total non-GAAP gross margins are 82% while non-GAAP subscription margins are 88%. The company is migrating to the public cloud, and over time, this is likely to put some pressure on the GM number but will reduce other components of opex. Given the push this company is making to become central as a productivity tool in the large enterprise, moving to the public cloud was inevitable. And the company has, at the least, gotten a decent partnership with AWS (AMZN) as part of the transition.

I have already discussed some of the factors that lead to a higher level of opex as a ratio in Q3. Overall, opex came to 111% of revenue up from 99% the prior sequential quarter and up from 104% in the year earlier period. Almost all of that increase was centered on sales and marketing. Part of that related to the ENGAGE user event, and part of it related to the Brand campaign. The expense of ENGAGE will go away next quarter and perhaps some of the other expense ratios will moderate given what I expect to be another quarter of strong sequential revenue growth-at least in the double digit range.

My guess is that even with potential gross margin headwind, this company will be able to improve GAAP operating margins my 500 bps+ next year, not the speediest climb I have seen toward profitability, but probably enough in terms of the desire of the shareholder base.

Should this be a reason not to buy the shares? The consensus estimates for this company do not call for any progress in terms of profitability. The conference call was essentially devoid of anything resembling a critique of the company strategy with regards to the trade-off between costs and revenues. The company is covered currently by 13 analysts, and all but one of them rate the shares a buy. I wish there was less unanimity and a strategy that had at least a bit of balance between growth and profitability. But I am inclined to think that SMAR would be valued higher if not for the heavy spend on sales and marketing.

As mentioned earlier, it is hard to quantify the market opportunity because SMAR has such a broad bevy of use cases. My belief, and the basis of my recommendation, is based on this company sustaining hyper growth for a long time into the future. While an EV/S of over 11X is not a bargain, it is really well below average for the company’s growth cohort. I think there is likely to be a strong level of positive alpha going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.