NZD/USD: Upside Remains

The Kiwi dollar has been rising against the greenback over the past two months.

Back in October, I made the argument that we could expect further downside in the NZD/USD going forward.

My reason for making this argument was that a slowdown in export growth would likely entice the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to lower rates from the cash rate of 1.00 per cent in order to boost economic activity.

That said, we can see that the NZD/USD has continued to appreciate since October – up to 0.6608 at the time of writing:

Source: investing.com

Economic growth in New Zealand came in stronger than expected at the end of September, with GDP having risen by 0.7 per cent. A strong part of this was driven by retail spending growth of 0.8 per cent – which is an indication that domestic demand in New Zealand is in good shape.

It is still expected that the central bank is set to cut rates from 1.00 per cent once more in 2020. That said, the fact that domestic demand is growing is quite encouraging – and means that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand will not have to particularly prioritise weakening the Kiwi dollar to bolster exports.

On that note, exports in New Zealand have proven quite strong, with milk powder exports in particular reaching $1.1 billion in November 2019. Additionally, growth in horticulture export revenue is set to rise by 5.9 per cent through to June 2020.

In this regard, the export market has proven to be quite buoyant in spite of a rising Kiwi dollar over the past two months, and this is quite an encouraging sign.

Should we see current growth trends continue, then this could indicate that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand may decide to keep the cash rate at the current level through 2020. That said, even if rates are lowered – my view is that markets are already pricing this in and the Kiwi dollar will continue to be lifted by strong growth in both exports and the domestic market.

For this reason, I take a bullish view on the NZD/USD, and we could see upside to the prior high of 0.68 in the coming months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.