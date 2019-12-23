Recent Sale: Ventas

I wanted to lock in profits on VTR while I still could, so I sold at $55.72, locking in 5.7% gains on a long-term position.

The company has been facing FFO headwinds for years now, and although shares are down double digits, I still don't think they're cheap.

When Ventas (VTR) declared its January dividend payment last week, I was quite disappointed. The company usually raises its dividend during the December announcement, yet this year, that didn't happen. The $0.7925 quarterly dividend payment VTR management announced is the same payment that investors have received during the last 4 quarters. This represents a dividend freeze, and that doesn't sit well with me.

As a dividend growth investor, my primary goal is to own high-quality companies that increase their dividends year in and year out, allowing me to generate a reliably increasing passive income stream. When a company cuts, or even freezes, its dividend, it is no longer helping me to achieve that goal.

A dividend cut sell signal is pretty cut and dry. That's an easy decision to make and they're easy to adhere to because at the end of the day, I know what my main priority is as an investor (reliably increasing income that will eventually result in financial freedom). But, dividend freezes are more complicated because the yield remains in place and the possibility of raises in the near future remains.

Also, while I view myself as a dividend growth investor first and foremost, I also adhere to traditional value investing principles when managing my portfolio, and sometimes these two philosophies conflict with one another.

Combining value investing principles to a DGI portfolio is great when making purchases. It allows me to be conservative, preserving my capital. It allows me to lock in wider margins of safety and benefit from mean reversion trends with regard to fundamental multiples, which typically result in above average total returns. And, focusing on cheap, beaten down high-quality names allows me to lock in yields that are higher than they should be. Buying beaten down names also means that my capital goes further in terms of share count, which is important when we're talking about the compounding of dividends over time.

Yet, this combination is not so good when making sales that are related to dividend issues because usually when a company stops meeting dividend growth expectations (freezing or cutting its dividend), there are problems with the company and, therefore, the stock is probably experiencing weakness. In the buy low and sell high model, this is not the time to be selling shares.

In the past, I've ignored dividend freeze sale signals because of valuation concerns. FedEx (FDX) comes to mind as a recent example. This company did not raise its dividend on schedule in 2019 due to macro concerns related to the trade war. However, since I believe that these issues will prove to be isolated, I continue to believe that FDX, as a global leader in the logistics space, has strong long-term growth potential, and short-term weakness in the stock meant that I was underwater on my shares, I did not sell my stake at a loss.

Usually, dividend growth investing is pretty simple. This is one of the best aspects about it. Compounding doesn't take a genius to understand. The main hurdle between a DGI investor and success is simply patience. But, in the case of a dividend freeze, things do get a bit complicated (for me, at least).

Thankfully, dividends cuts/freezes are rare, so I don't have to labor over decisions like this very often. In the roughly 7-year history of my DGI portfolio journey, I can count the number of stocks that I've owned that have cut their dividends on just a couple of fingers. Freezes are a bit more common. But, even though I've had 3 of these this month alone: Disney (DIS), Ventas, and Boeing (BA), I can still count the number of freezes that I've had to deal with on both hands.

I went back and forth on VTR for a week after the dividend freeze was announced before making a decision. But ultimately, I decided to sell.

It wasn't easy selling VTR at $55.72, knowing that if I had done so 90 days earlier, my profits would have been roughly 42%, rather than the 5.7% profits that I locked in. It felt bad leaving that money on the table. However, recent reports seem to point towards a lack of clarity with regard to the senior housing segment that has been a drag on VTR for several months now. And with continued uncertainty surrounding FFO and a frozen dividend in mind, I was ultimately happy to salvage a nearly 6% gain.

These capital gains combined with that many dividends I've received since originally buying shares in 2013 have resulted in solid total returns. Granted, VTR has underperformed the S&P 500 since then, so I'm not going to sit here and pretend that I'm thrilled about this trade overall. But, as I've said before, reliable income and capital preservation are two of my highest priorities in the market, and with these two goals in mind, my VTR experience can't be considered a failure.

Moving forward, that situation could have changed if I would have held on. It appears that the negative FFO growth trend that VTR has been on for a few years is going to continue. VTR has a nice growth year in 2016, posting 10% FFO growth. However, since then, the company posted a meager 1% bottom-line growth figure in 2017, a negative 2% FFO growth results in 2018, and in 2019, it appears as though this negative trend is going to accelerate into the mid-single digits with analysts expecting -6% growth for the full year.

In 2020, analysts are still bearish. During a recent investment presentation, VTR fueled this negative sentiment, highlighting its own gloomy outlook regarding senior housing operating properties (SHOP) performance in Q4. Here's a snippet from page 4 of that presentation:

VTR management discussed positive supply and demand trends within the SHOP space throughout this presentation. The company continues to invest in the SHOP space and seems to expect a turnaround in the coming quarters/years. Management highlighted its $1.8b Le Groupe Maurice acquisition in the presentation, noting expectations for the deal to be accretive in FY2020. However, this confidence wasn't projected with the dividend announcement.

I suppose that I should mention that while VTR's dividend is frozen in the present, this doesn't mean that the company's annual dividend growth streak is over. The company could raise its payment in the next couple of quarters and maintain that streak. Maybe this is management's plan. They could be waiting to see if they get some clarity of the SHOP segment before making a decision. However, that's not a bet that I was willing to make.

With the uncertain future of the SHOP segment (which makes up ~25% of VTR's NOI) in mind, I remain concerned about further downside because the current P/FFO ratio of 14.65x is still above the long-term historical average. In other words, even after the company's steep sell-off, shares still aren't cheap.

In early 2018, VTR shares traded for less than 12x FFO. If shares were to sink that low again, we'd be looking at a share price of roughly $45 when using 2020 FFO estimates of $3.74/share. This represents ~20% downside (assuming shares were to fall to that February 2018 low). Prior to that dip, the 14x threshold served as strong support for VTR from 2013-2017. This potential support level indicates much lower downside, though either way you slice is, further multiple contraction combined with continued negative FFO growth has the potential to result in a lower share prices from here, and without a growing dividend to anchor to during this potential weakness, I decided that cutting ties was in my best interests.

The fact that the stock's current multiple is still above long-term averages even after double digit weakness in recent months reflects the overvalued nature of the stock throughout much of 2018. In hindsight, I obviously wish that I would have taken advantage of this overvaluation. I identified it, though at the time, VTR was still meeting dividend growth expectations in my view and my faith in the stock wasn't yet shaken.

Generally speaking, I'm fairly content to hold onto overvalued DGI stocks when they're best-in-breed and continue to meet my dividend growth expectations. The market can stay irrational for very long periods of time when it comes to both chronic over and under valuation. A focus on dividends allows me to avoid the stress of attempting to rationalize volatility and re-rated stocks.

I continue to believe that VTR is the best-in-breed name in the healthcare REIT arena; however, that isn't saying much considering that Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) and Healthpeak Properties (PEAK) (formerly HCP) have both had issues with reliable dividend growth in the recent past as well.

To me, healthcare REITs are now being grouped up with the mall REITs (in my book). The headwinds that these industries face are creating interesting value opportunities for contrarian investors, but that means little for someone like me who desires predictable EPS/FFO growth and reliably increasing passive income.

At the end of the day, when it came to Ventas, I underestimated the current issues that the company is having. I knew that the SHOP segment was struggling, but I still imagined that management would provide a slight dividend increase for investors in 2019 similar to their 2018 move. Because of the longer-term demographic tailwinds that I saw in the senior housing space and my belief that VTR's leadership is top notch, I suspected that the company would maintain its dedication towards dividend growth while navigating these stormy waters. Apparently, this faith in management was misplaced though, and I paid for it.

That's okay though because I feel confident about my decision to sell. I haven't felt any regret since doing so. Last month, I discussed my desire to raise cash to pay down high yielding student loan debt and selling VTR fit into that strategy nicely. I'm not a big fan of selling the high yielding shares. VTR was a fairly small position for me, making up roughly 0.6% of my portfolio. However, because of the stock's high yield, it was a more significant part of my passive income stream, with VTR dividends representing approximately 1.5% of my passive income stream. The interest rate on my debt was higher than VTR's dividend though, so selling shares for debt reduction purposes still works out in my favor.

Moving forward, I'll do my best to make a move or two within my portfolio to help replace this lost income. With weakness popping up throughout REITdom (not just in the healthcare space), I may have the opportunity to buy another high quality REIT that is still growing its dividend in the near future. I'll be sure to keep everyone in the loop if/when I do!

