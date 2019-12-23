Fannie And Freddie Deadlines Front And Center

These actions will reset the capital structure so that Fannie and Freddie can put together capital restoration plans and raise new money.

Next year there are deadlines that matter that will force Mark Calabria and Steven Mnuchin to take action.

The reality, however, seems more along the lines of the concept of "we'll get this done at the last possible second because we have other priorities"

In 2016, Mnuchin said the incoming administration would get Fannie and Freddie out of government control and "will get it done reasonably fast."

Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) are routinely two of the most profitable companies in the world on a per employee basis. The companies were taken over by the government in 2008 because the government needed to bail out the banking system and part of that was making sure that agency backed mortgage securities didn't lose their value and cause a contagion. On rumor alone, Hank Paulson worked with Dan Jester to formulate a plan that relied on the government's power as conservator to manufacture fake accounting losses at companies it regulated.

By 2011 the government had run out of the capacity to fake losses and the rules of accounting were going to force these to be reversed. In 2012 the government implemented the net worth sweep to capture these reversals. In 2017 the companies were allowed to retain $3B each and now as of September 2019 the companies can retain $25B (Fannie) and $20B (Freddie). This is all part of an administrative plan to recapitalize the companies.

Investment Thesis: This is largely a restructuring. Currently the government takes 100% of everything indefinitely. Lawsuits have been filed by shareholders and shareholders have been winning lately (breach of contract in Lamberth, Sweeney past motion to dismiss, and the En Banc). The lawsuits really provide guard rails on the path towards recapitalization. Nearly all of them get resolved by declaring the government paid back as Craig Phillips has foreshadowed. Craig Phillips put together the Treasury plan.

Letter Regarding Capital Rule Timeliness

The CMLA, ICBA, CHLA and LBA put together a letter illustrating why it matters that FHFA finalizes the capital rule by the middle of next year:

In other words, if Mark Calabria is serious about the status quo not being an option, then as a shareholder we can rejoice that there is a deadline before which he has to act if his actions are to have any meaning:

As a shareholder, this is great because it forces the administration to move with some sort of urgency, despite my belief that it is really just getting done at the last possible second.

The letter also talks about what to do with the government's senior preferred stock:

As a Fannie and Freddie preferred stockholder, that's music to my ears.

Prior CEO of Freddie Mac

The Prior CFO of Freddie Mac Donald Layton put together a paper detailing his thoughts on what to do. He effectively says that there's no chance of them raising capital next year. At the rate this administration is moving (a.k.a. a slow race), he might be right. He talks about receivership not being an option:

He talks about the potential conversion of senior preferred to common shares:

He talks about Junior preferred. Interestingly enough, he points out that by doing nothing, I get 100 cents-on-the-dollar. As such, why should shareholders who own these securities be willing to take any action for less? In fact, the Lamberth breach of implied covenants of good faith may likely lead to more. I'm not sure how else you settle those:

He talks about settling the lawsuits:

Sure enough, with the companies already retaining capital, why would investors settle their lawsuits when part of raising new money requires them being settled.

Summary & Conclusion

Mark Calabria, current director of FHFA, wrote a paper about the law that he helped draft that governs the FHFA being violated by the prior administrations. He has made it clear that Fannie and Freddie need capital. As someone who runs FHFA it is unprecedented for them to follow the spirit of the law, and for this reason I have confidence that he understands the deadlines before him to get this done so that future administrations can't just undo the good work he has done. These deadlines provide a framework through which investors can begin to value their securities. Junior preferred stock currently trades at less than 50 cents on the dollar, which prices in significantly more uncertainty than seems to actually exist. The way I see it, the market for stuff like this always tends to overdiscount uncertainty. I didn't realize it would go this slow or take this long.

Common shares may outperform preferred shares but until preferred conversion terms are established, along with finalizing the capital rule it is difficult to pin down what they might be worth.

After years of nothing happening and then stuff happening here and there and then delays on delays, we are finally running into a meaningful deadline where people who care about getting this done have to get it done by. This next year is shaping up to be about as good as this year has been for Fannie and Freddie preferred shareholders. We've come a long way and we're winning some major legal victories and the companies have started to retain capital on their path towards recapitalization. The rest of everything appears to be falling into place nicely. Merry Christmas. Happy Hanukkah. Happy Holidays from my house to yours!

