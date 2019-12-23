Clipping Coupons On Carnival

Even after Friday's rally Carnival sports a four percent yield, appears reasonably valued on longer-term basis and had seen insider buying over summer.

Today, we take a deeper look at cruise line operator Carnival Cruise Line after it posted much better than expected quarterly results Friday.

Late in June, I took a 'watch item' position in Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) via some buy-write option orders. The trigger for that decision was a $1 million insider purchase by the CEO of the company after the shares fell after tepid guidance from the company. A director also bought over $900,000 worth of stock soon thereafter. The stock has basically been flat since then even as the overall market has advanced to all-time highs. That changed this week after the shares rallied after posting significantly better than expected quarterly results.

I have collected some nice dividend payouts and as it stands now will also collect another $2.60 a share in option premium when my January $47.50 calls expired on the third Friday of next month.

So what do I do with my stake in Carnival when that happens? We revisit the investment case on this large cruise line operator to come up with the right answer in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview

Carnival Cruise Line is one of the largest cruise line operators in the world. It owns 105 ships with 254,000 lower berths and travels to approximately 700 different ports of call annually. The stock sports just under a $35 billion market capitalization and trades at the $50 level currently.

Fourth Quarter Highlights:

GAAP EPS came in at 61 cents a share in the quarter, this was a dime a share above expectations. The company posted revenues just shy of $4.8 billion in the quarter. This was up a tad over seven percent from the same period a year ago, and more than $200 million over the consensus.

For the full year, the company posted GAAP EPS of $4.32, down slightly from the last fiscal year. Full year revenues did rise 10% to $20.8 billion from $18.9 billion the year before. Revenue per berth was up some four percent over last year.

The company expects earnings of $4.30 to $4.60 a share in FY2020 on revenue growth in the mid-single digits.

Valuation

The stock trades at approximately 11.5 times earnings. This is a significant discount to the overall market multiple. However, investors are probably looking at flattish EPS in FY2020 even as revenues rise some five percent. Importantly, the stock yields right at four percent. CCL has an approximate dividend payout ratio of 45%.

Analyst Commentary

Carnival was a 'battleground' stock prior to quarterly results with a roughly equal amount of Buy and Hold ratings from analyst firms over the past few months. I would expect some mild price target upward revisions in the coming weeks thanks to better than expected results. However, the stock trades a bit above the median analyst price target currently.

Verdict

Unless we get some profit taking early in 2020, my covered calls will expire in the money on January 17th. I will have garnered $2.60 a share in option premiums, $1.00 a share in dividends and $1.10 a share in capital appreciation from my buy-write position initiated in late June. This is a solid 11% return over an approximate seven month holding period.

It appears Carnival is fairly valued now, so I believe I will hunt for better opportunities when my 'collateral' is returned to me when those January $47.50 calls expire and my position is 'called' from me. However, if the shares once again fall below that $47.50 level in the near future, I may try to replicate the same strategy and hit another solid 'single' on Carnival.

