Wingstop Soars, But I Can't Figure Out Why

Image source: Wingstop.com

I’ve long been a critic of Wingstop (WING) from an investor’s prospective. The company itself has terrific fundamentals and a long runway of growth in front of it, along with an attractive product offering and recognizable brand. However, regardless of how good any company is, there comes a point when the stock is pricing in so much that no amount of fundamental positives can overcome the egregious valuation. Wingstop, in my view, reached that point a few quarters ago, and despite the sizable pullback we’ve seen in the past couple of months, it is still unbelievably expensive. Thus, Wingstop remains a sell.

Lots of growth coming, but nowhere near enough

The conundrum with Wingstop is that it is still relatively early in its lifecycle and thus, it should have lots of room to continue to grow. I believe this to be the case as the company still has a wide-open runway for new stores, and its current stores continue to perform well to boot. Below, we can see the company’s year-over-year growth rates in revenue, as well as total revenue, shown in millions of dollars.

Source: TIKR.com

Since 2012, revenue has tripled, so Wingstop has continued to build top line momentum in a big way. Growth rates haven’t dipped below 14% annually in this time frame so again, Wingstop is exemplary when it comes to boosting the top line.

In this year’s Q3, total sales rose 22% thanks to new units, but also a 12% comparable sales increase. There are few chains anywhere that can claim that sort of comparable sales growth, and that is why investors are so enamored with Wingstop. However, remember that other chains, such as Shake Shack (SHAK), have produced otherworldly comparable sales gains for a while during the initial growth stage, but those inevitably tail off to more normalized values. I don’t have any reason to think Wingstop won’t follow that path, as we’ve seen so many times before. This is a problem because investors that are buying the stock today are betting these enormous comparable sales gains will continue forever, which is obviously very unlikely.

That isn’t to say Wingstop is going to stop growing revenue, because it still has a long way to go with its store count, and its comparable sales are likely to continue to grow for the foreseeable future.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analysts have Wingstop boosting the top line by nearly a third this year, followed by low-teens gains in the next few years. This is the sort of revenue growth I can agree with for Wingstop as it implies a high-single-digit gain from new stores and a more modest comparable sales number. I fully expect Wingstop to hit the above growth numbers, but I also think that is nowhere near good enough to justify the current price.

Given Wingstop’s franchise to company-owned store mix, which is almost entirely in favor of the former, you’d expect very strong operating margins. And as we can see below, that is exactly what you get.

Source: TIKR.com

Operating margins have spent the past six years at 25% or higher, although there was some deterioration from fiscal 2016. The company’s huge SG&A spending of the past has moderated somewhat, despite its efforts to continue to market and build brand awareness in new and existing markets. Combined with volatile gross margins, operating margins have moved around a bit, but remain quite good.

Franchise-heavy restaurant operators generate high operating margins because they simply collect franchise fees while franchisees take on many of the traditional costs of operating restaurants. Wingstop owns a very small fraction of its total stores – the rest are franchised – so it is no surprise its margins are as high as they are.

There is likely some measure of margin expansion possible down the road when the company stops investing so heavily in growth, as it is doing now. For example, in Q3, the company spent 25% of its total revenue on advertising to help build brand awareness. That is actually more than it spent on cost of goods sold, which puts into context just how much money this company is spending today. Given the company has ambitious growth plans, I expect advertising and other spending to remain quite high for the foreseeable future. At some point, it can pull that back and boost margins in the process, but we are a long way from that occurring.

Other headwinds to consider

Wingstop has what every restaurant operator wants in terms of comparable sales growth and new store runway. However, Wingstop isn’t perfect. Below, we can see a couple of potential headwinds for the stock over and above the eye-popping valuation.

First up, the company’s share count in millions of shares is below, showing some dilution over time.

Source: TIKR.com

Wingstop’s dilution hasn’t been egregious by any means, but the share count is up about 20% over the past several years. That means that Wingstop has to earn 20% more net income to produce the same EPS number, and given that it doesn’t buy back stock, but continues to award stock to employees, that dilution will continue for the foreseeable future. Indeed, at the end of Q3, the share count continues to tick higher towards 30 million. That's a headwind for future EPS growth given the denominator of the EPS formula - the share count - continues to rise.

In addition to that, Wingstop has a bizarre capital allocation philosophy, if you can call it that. We know the company is still very much in its growth phase, opening new units and building brand awareness. It pays a token quarterly dividend with a current yield of just 0.5%, but it has also paid enormous special dividends in recent years, as seen in millions of dollars below.

Source: TIKR.com

The blue bars are the regular quarterly dividend, and cost almost nothing. However, the black bars are special dividends totaling more than $260 million in the past three years alone. This is significant cash for a company with about $200 million of revenue. At this stage of the company’s lifecycle, it would make more sense to spend that money investing in future growth.

And when we look at what the company has had to do to pay those special dividends, the choice is even stranger.

Source: TIKR.com

Wingstop’s net debt position is shown above in millions of dollars, and you can see it was sporting $299 million of net debt at the end of last year. That just so happens to be around the same amount it spent on special dividends since 2016, so it certainly appears to me Wingstop has borrowed to pay special dividends, which is very strange for a growth stock that is not held for its income potential. Its net debt position is nearly identical today, so Wingstop must be okay with leveraging up to pay dividends. I don’t get it, but apparently shareholders aren’t concerned.

The problem is that this sort of activity necessarily has an end date because you cannot simply add leverage forever. Eventually, it becomes difficult to service the debt and as we can see below, Wingstop’s leverage is already quite high.

Source: TIKR.com

Debt to capital is now up to 340%, meaning it has 3.4X more debt than capital on its balance sheet. Given the way it has borrowed – and its asset-light franchise model – you’d expect leverage to grow. And grow it has, but again, this cannot continue forever.

Sky-high valuations abound

Wingstop is in a strange spot where its fundamentals are excellent, but the stock is so unbelievably expensive that its fundamentals almost don’t matter anymore.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analysts have the company earning just 77 cents this year in EPS, which puts its current PE ratio at 113. Even if we look out to 2022, which is three full years from now, shares are trading for 66 times earnings. There are few stocks anywhere pricing in this sort of growth, and I simply don’t understand it.

I get that Wingstop has years of strong growth in front of it, but it would need 40% annual EPS growth or more to justify the current valuation, and it isn’t even sniffing that sort of earnings expansion. As such, I continue to recommend that investors sell Wingstop and wait for a much, much lower price. I think something like 40 times earnings would be fair considering the company is asset-light with strong margins, and has a long runway for growth. But that is less than half of the company’s forward PE today, so I consider this stock to be ludicrously expensive.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.