Several Key Catalysts Over The Next 12 Months Could Bring Activision Back To All-Time Highs

Introduction

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) has seen its stock price struggle over the last 14 or so months. The stock capped out near $84 in October 2018 before tumbling more than 50% after consumer frustration and competition from games like Fortnite lead to declining revenue for the company. On a 2 year timeframe, the stock continues to lag well behind the market overall, represented by SPY in the chart below.

Since early 2019, however, Activision Blizzard has made meaningful progress toward improving its business model for consumers in the face of free to play competition and has announced several upcoming games that should drive a return to revenue growth once again. Furthermore, new consoles in 2020 provide yet another catalyst for a boost in Activision Blizzard revenue as consumers purchase more games for their new consoles.

Data by YCharts

Competition Forcing Innovation

Four of the last five quarters have all seen Activision revenue decline year over year. Competition, a lack of game releases, and waning consumer enthusiasm over microtransactions and expensive DLC all contributed to the declines.

Source: TIKR.com

Fortnite, a free to play game from Epic Games, owned partially by Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), drove gamers, especially younger ones, away from the $60 titles that Activision sells.

Recognizing something needed to be done, Activision pulled a rabbit out of a hat this year, announcing that DLC for the newly released Call of Duty: Modern Warfare game would be completely free (this normally cost an additional $60 for past games in the series). New maps and guns are now obtainable for free in the game. They do, however, still sell cosmetic items in-game. This allows for all players to obtain the same equipment, guns, and maps, and give players extra customization if they want to purchase additional items, with no advantage over players who did not spend extra money on the game (something that quickly ruins entire franchises). I believe this is the ideal medium between offering content to players to compete with free to play games, and still generating revenue and additional profits for Activision Blizzard. Already, this rejuvenated strategy is working, as Modern Warfare is the most played Call of Duty game of the current console generation through the first 50 days after release.

Activision Blizzard is also bringing innovation to the Overwatch series. Overwatch 2 was announced at Blizzcon 2019 a little over a month ago. The interesting thing here is that Overwatch 1 players do not need to purchase Overwatch 2 to get access to the characters, multiplayer maps, and already unlocked customization. The two games will mix multiplayer bases. Overwatch 2 will feature PvP modes not available to Overwatch 1 players, thus players can upgrade if they wish to experience the new modes, but don't have to if they simply wish to continue playing multiplayer.

Catalysts Will Drive Further Growth

In addition to Overwatch 2 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's early success, there are several other catalysts for Activision Blizzard that should bring the company back to growth over the next 12 to 18 months. These catalysts are:

The new consoles will provide platforms for game developers and publishers to capitalize on increased sales as people buy new games for their new consoles. Activision continues to capitalize on the strongest IP in the industry with new releases (and not just refreshing old ideas). I think these upcoming catalysts return the company to growth.

Valuation and Conclusion

Activision Blizzard currently trades at an EV to EBIT of 21.85 and a forward PE of almost 27. Given the future catalysts and potential, I think this is a reasonable price for the stock, although it's not as cheap as it was a few months ago (keep in mind, many of these catalysts were speculative or unknown and unannounced as recently as two months ago).

Data by YCharts

Activision Blizzard remains my favorite company in the industry. They're innovating their monetization efforts to compete with free to play, something I don't yet see Take-Two or EA doing. Furthermore, Activision continues to have the best IP in the industry. Combining this with the fact that the company has multiple upcoming catalysts give me the confidence to give Activision Blizzard a bullish rating. I think we could see the stock back at the highs in the next 12 to 18 months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ATVI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.