Micron Technology: Recovery Is Somewhat Priced In

Micron Technology (MU) has managed to stabilize the business as the company reported its first quarter results for its fiscal year of 2020. Sales are flattish, or actually up slightly on a sequential basis and the fierce revenue declines are a thing of the past now. As such investors might be able to look forward to growth from here onward, although some real growth is required before the current valuation can be justified.

The Results

Micron reported first quarter sales of little over $5.1 billion. While this still marks a dramatic 35% decline compared to the first quarter of last year, sales were up more than 5% on a sequential basis. Even as the sales results show a small improvement on a sequential basis, the margin picture has not been so rosy. Gross margins are down nearly 32 percentage points (year-over-year) to 26.6% of sales. Despite the sequential increase in sales, the same gross margins were down 2 points compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. While such declines look very dramatic, and they certainly are, Micron is still reporting operating margins of around 10% of sales.

That is not to say that an imminent recovery is near. For the second quarter the company sees sales between $4.5 billion and $4.8 billion with gross margins of 26%. With gross profits seen just above $1.2 billion and operating earnings seen at $878 million, operating profits will continue to come down, yet the company continues to be profitable. Nonetheless, comparables continue to get easier as green shoots become more pronounced.

The balance sheet continues to look strong although the strong earnings power has impacted cash flows quite a bit as well. Micron ended the quarter with $8.2 billion in cash, equivalents and short-term investments, translating into a net cash position of around $2.5 billion.

With a diluted share count of 1.13 billion shares that works down to a net cash position of little over $2 per share, but more importantly it brings stability to the company and investors, after Micron has entered previous downturns with a leveraged balance sheet.

All About The Model!

In September the company reported its 2019 results with revenues down 23% to $23.4 billion, although the current revenue run rate is far below that number of course. Operating earnings were cut in half from $15.0 billion to $7.4 billion, yet the company still reported net earnings of around $5.50 per share. Again, it is very evident that such an earnings number will not likely be attained in 2020.

So while one could argue that valuations are compelling at $55, with shares trading at 10 times trailing earnings, and not even accounting for the small net cash position, that observation is a bit too easy.

Crucial when you look at Micron is to look at the long-term business trend and range of outcomes, as the business is notoriously volatile. In July of this year I noted that shares offered long-term value at $38, and indeed shares have returned 50% in the time span of about half a year.

When I looked at Micron this past summer I noted that green shoots might arrive, as indeed sales have more or less stabilized based on quarterly sequential results, although margin pressure continues to be the case. Contrary to previous downturns, Micron actually operates with a strong net cash position and in fact enjoys long-term tailwinds which are both more diverse and more pronounced.

Furthermore, capital spending is now running at less than $2 billion a quarter while the depreciation expenses come in around $1.3 billion. This still results in negative cash flows, yet much less than fairly recently was the case. With first quarter earnings running at an annualized rate of around $1.75 per share, it is evident that the market prices in on average better times than those seen at the moment here. After all, even after backing out the small net cash position, shares trade around 30 times current earnings.

These current earnings are achieved on operating margins of around 10% on a revenue base of $20 billion, resulting in operating earnings of $2 billion, as Micron traditionally had a very low tax rate. On the other hand, the record numbers of $35 billion in sales and operating margins of around 50% were achieved not so long ago, and while such rosy conditions look compelling, I can easily envision that Micron posts losses in case it faces real adverse conditions again.

My long-term estimate for Micron at this point in time has been $25 billion in annualized sales and about 20% operating margins, resulting in earnings power of $3.50 per share on average throughout the cycle. I am still comfortable with this estimate and while current achievements are far removed from those estimates, I note that shares have done really well as of late.

At $55 and accounting for the net cash holdings, I peg the valuation of the operating assets at around 15 times sustainable earnings power. Given the run up seen in the shares already, while the actual performance was not very impressive, I am quite inclined and indeed have cut my position by about two thirds. This is despite greater clarity and certainty about the recovery.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Cut my position substantially in recent times.

Additional disclosure: Cut my position substantially in recent times.