Farfetch: Ready To Turn The Corner

At the same time company's new brands are also bringing in a strong gross margin of 44%, helping to lift Farfetch's overall profitability.

Farfetch has decided to reduce its reliance on promotions and demand generation, instead focusing more on profitability.

Farfetch posted strong third-quarter results that showed stable GMV growth in its core platform business, while its new fashion brands are also bringing in strong incremental revenues.

Amid a hot rising market this year, Farfetch (FTCH) has been left behind in the dust. The UK-based online fashion retailer, focusing mostly on higher-end brands, has seen its share price lose more than two-thirds of its value since the start of the year, driven by growing concerns on growth and the impact of weaker clothing trends - despite overall reports that consumer spending is healthy.

However, Farfetch seems to have found a bottom. After getting hit hard in Q2 after a downward revision in GMV growth estimates for the year, Farfetch just released strong Q3 results that show a turnaround in the narrative. Shares of Farfetch have lifted modestly from their 52-week lows, but in my view still have plenty of room to rise:

One of the interesting aspects driving Farfetch's turnaround is its acquisition last quarter of New Guards Group, which it purchased for $250 million. The acquisition has been fully folded into Farfetch's results as of Q3 (where it impacted two out of three months in the quarter), driving 90% y/y growth in revenue. Some analysts last quarter compared Farfetch's acquisition as a Netflix-like strategy. Though Farfetch started out as a simple marketplace selling third-party labels, its next leg of growth is being driven by in-house, original brands. As we'll see shortly when we dig into Farfetch's most recent results, the New Guards Group acquisition has been hugely accretive to Farfetch from both a top and bottom-line perspective.

Strategically, New Guards Group also complements Farfetch's positioning as an eclectic, higher-end fashion retailer. The company's core brand, Off White, has nearly 10 million followers on Instagram and has a pricey lineup of clothes and accessories in the hundreds of dollars:

Figure 1. Off White clothing selection - "our picks" on the Farfetch store Source: farfetch.com

Recall as well that Farfetch didn't pay an outlandish price to acquire New Guards Group, having purchased the company at ~7x earnings and ~2x revenues. Despite the early indications of strong performance from this new acquisition, Farfetch's shares still trade at a fairly modest multiple. At current share prices near $9.50, Farfetch has a market cap of $2.81 billion, and after netting off $337 million of cash on its balance sheet, Farfetch has an enterprise value of only $2.47 billion.

Meanwhile, Wall Street analysts are projecting 50% y/y revenue growth next year in FY20 to $1.47 billion (according to Yahoo Finance), implying that Farfetch currently trades at just a 1.7x EV/FY21 revenue multiple. Most high-end fashion brands, however, tend to trade at much higher valuation multiples. While Farfetch doesn't have a perfect comp, most high-end fashion brands tend to trade at higher valuation multiples. And though Farfetch does trade at a half turn more expensive than Stitch Fix (SFIX) - which is likely the closest competitor that combines both in-house brands and an e-commerce platform - I'd say Farfetch's ~90% y/y growth deserves a premium to Stitch Fix's ~20% y/y growth.

In short, Farfetch's fundamentals look primed to support a recovery rally in this stock. Use any near-term dips to carve out a position.

Solid growth in both platform and brand revenue

Let's start with Farfetch's core e-commerce platform. Last quarter, most investors and analysts were predicting doom-and-gloom for the Farfetch platform, owing to the company's decision to invest less into promotional activity heading into the holiday season. Jose Neves, Farfetch's CEO, confirmed that the company remains committed to slashing promotional spending on the Q3 earnings call:

Our decision to moderate our digital platform GMV growth from 44% in Q2 to 37% in Q3 was in our view the right approach, as we delivered sequential improvement in margins and the strong debt-to-EBITDA margin guidance, with less reliance on promotions. These results also demonstrate growth that is multiple times faster than our nearest competitor. I am confident that this strategy will continue to deliver on both top line growth, strong market share capture, healthy unit economics and as a result, places us on a steady path to profitability. And I believe this will be the case independently of how long the promotional environment will last."

Despite this decision, GMV growth still held steady at 37% y/y. Revenues from the digital platform, meanwhile, rose 44% y/y:

Figure 2. Farfetch platform results Source: Farfetch Q3 earnings deck

At the same time, Farfetch's addition of New Guards Group's revenue (which got consolidated into Farfetch's results mid-quarter in August) drove 90% overall y/y revenue growth to $255.5 million, handily beating Wall Street's expectations of $248.2 million (+85% y/y) by a five-point margin. Farfetch also noted that its consolidated platform is growing twice as fast as the broader luxury market, citing growth figures from a Bain study.

Farfetch has also noted that it is making strong headway in China, which is the company's second-largest market. Per Neves' remarks:

We are one of the very few western e-commerce companies which have demonstrated success in penetrating China, a market which according to Wayne is expected to grow to represent 45% of luxury by 2025. In the last year, our presence in China has been going from strength to strength and GMV growth has outpaced the overall marketplace demanding China's position as the second largest market for Farfetch."

Rather than implying a starvation of growth and worrying shopping trends, Farfetch's results demonstrate that its decision to minimize promotional spending and focus on brand sales has hardly hurt growth.

Massive profitability improvements

Perhaps even more importantly than Farfetch's growth achievements, however, are its improvements to profitability. Two factors contributed to profit growth this quarter:

The aforementioned drop in promotional activity

Ultra-high gross margins on Farfetch's newly acquired New Guards Group brands. The overall brands unit generated 44% gross margins, contributing nicely to the bottom line

As a result, we see in the chart below that Farfetch's adjusted EBITDA (its primary metric for measuring profits) has leapt thirteen points from -29% in 3Q18 to just -16% this quarter:

Figure 3. Farfetch adjusted EBITDA trends Source: Farfetch Q3 earnings deck

The company's pro forma EPS of -$0.18 also beat Wall Street's expectations of -$0.20. Amid a market that has been incredibly sensitive to small-cap growth stocks' profitability, Farfetch's massive swing in margins is another catalyst that can lift the stock out of its current doldrums.

How should investors react?

Macro commentators have frequently mentioned small-caps as one of the favorite plays to beat the market in 2020, having underperformed their large-cap counterparts in 2020. Unfortunately, many small-cap stocks (especially in the technology sector) trade at gargantuan valuations that could deflate at any moment. Not so with Farfetch - overloaded concerns on growth and the uncertain success of the New Guards Group acquisition have pushed Farfetch to tremendously low valuation multiples. Its fundamentals, however, show incredibly strong execution - with growth rates holding up despite a slash in promotions and a shift in focus to profitability. The rebound rally will be soon to follow.

